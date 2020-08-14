Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Pakistan survive shortened opening session to reach 155 for five

Pakistan survived a shortened opening session without losing any wickets to reach 155 for five against England in their first innings on the second day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Reuters |August 14, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Pakistan survive shortened opening session to reach 155 for five

SOUTHAMPTON, England Pakistan survived a shortened opening session without losing any wickets to reach 155 for five against England in their first innings on the second day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Beaten by three wickets in the first of the three-match series, Pakistan, who chose to bat, were in a sticky situation as they resumed on 126-5. But Babar Azam (45 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (12 not out) saw them through without further damage.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes due to bad light and the opening session cut to one hour, they batted with discipline and authority in overcast conditions which favoured the bowlers.

Azam clipped boundaries through mid-wicket in successive overs off Chris Woakes and James Anderson, the highlights of an otherwise quiet session which saw the visitors add 29 runs in 15.2 overs.

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more