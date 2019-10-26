Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 2: GIB VS POR

live
GIB GIB
POR POR

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201912:15 IST

Match 36: BER VS NED

upcoming
BER BER
NED NED

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: ESP VS GIB

upcoming
ESP ESP
GIB GIB

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:45 IST

Match 4: ESP VS POR

upcoming
ESP ESP
POR POR

Dubai

26 Oct, 201919:15 IST

Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam Wants to Emulate Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson

Newly-appointed Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam has said that he is not under any pressure and is confident of being able to handle the challenge in Australia, their next assignment.

IANS |October 26, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Newly-appointed Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam has said that he is not under any pressure and is confident of being able to handle the challenge in Australia, their next assignment.

The 25-year-old was named Pakistan's T20I skipper following their whitewash under Sarfaraz Ahmed in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Babar served as the vice-captain during that series and couldn't come with a decent batting performance as he contributed with scores of just 13, 3 and 27.

However, on the eve of the team's departure for Australia, Babar said he seeks inspiration from modern-day greats Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli and wants to emulate them as captain in his first international assignment as a leader.

"People judged in three matches (against Sri Lanka) that my performance suffered because I was vice-captain," ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying.

"That's not how it works. In the game of cricket, you have ups and downs, and that was a poor series for us, no question. I give 120 per cent for the team in every single match, and I don't see why there would be any added pressure on me just because I'm the captain. I'll continue to play as I always have, and I'm sure the performances will come.

"Moreover, I'm not just thinking I'll be happy to play regardless of the results. I'm looking to get a performance out of my team, as well as my individual performances. I look at current captains like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, and how well they manage their own form along with bringing results to the team. I'll try to emulate them," he added.

Pakistan will play three T20Is against Australia on November 3, 5 and 8, followed by two Tests later in that month.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir.

australia vs pakistan 2019Babar AzamKane Williamsonpakistanvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

NED v BER
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

GIB v ESP
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

POR v ESP
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more