Pakistan Team Didn't Know About Bowl-out: Irfan Pathan on 2007 T20 World Cup Match

The 2007 T20 World Cup was a memorable one for Team India. They started their campaign against Pakistan, and beat them in a bowl out, after the match had ended in a tie. In the bowl out, MS Dhoni-led India won rather comfortably.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
India had scored 141/9 in their allotted 20 overs. And Pakistan too managed a same score in their stipulated overs.

In the bowl out, India had gone with Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa, who all managed to hit the stumps, Pakistanis -- Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat, and Shahid Afridi missed the stumps.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has revealed that Pakistan were not prepared for the bowl out.

“Pakistan’s captain accepted it in one of the press conferences that they didn’t know about the bowl-out,” Pathan said in Star Sports’ special episode of Cricket Connected chat show named ‘Watch Along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan’.

“When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bowl-out and the result was quite evident,” Pathan further said.

“There was no competition between the two teams. When the regulation match was going on, there was a fierce competition between both the teams, and it was a close affair. But during the bowl-out, there was no competition,” he signed off.

