Pakistan Team Visits Namibia Dressing Room to Congratulate Them For Their Competitiveness - WATCH

Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Tuesday registered their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They defeated Namibia by 45 runs, making their way into the semi-finals. Following the conclusion of the game, the Men in Green displayed a heart-warming gesture as they visited the opponent’s dressing room to applaud their journey in the tournament so far.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video on Twitter in which the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman could be seen cheering up for the competitiveness showcased by Namibia. A few encouraging words were exchanged between the officials after a great game of cricket in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia may have lost the game by 45 runs but they gave a tough competition to Pakistan. They tried their best to match their opponents with David Wiese notching 43 not out and Craig Williams scoring 40 but Pakistani bowlers never allowed them a free hand as they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.

With four wins in as many games, Pakistan became the first side to reach the last four from Group 2. This will be their fifth semi-final in Twenty20 World Cup history — the most by any team.

Rizwan and Babar were the stars once again, like they were in Pakistan’s win over arch-rivals India, which gave them a kick-start to the event.

The pair added 113 for the first wicket after Pakistan were slow out of the blocks, scoring just 59 in the first ten overs but ended with a flurry in the next ten, taking 130 runs.

Pakistan next face Scotland in their last match in Sharjah on Sunday. Namibia will meet New Zealand, also in Sharjah two days earlier.

