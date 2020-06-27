Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Spartans Mobilizers *

7/0 (0.5)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers
v/s
Budejovice Barracudas CC
Budejovice Barracudas CC

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to field
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

91/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals*

89/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks beat Prague Barbarians Vandals by 2 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Pakistan to Begin England Tour Without Ten Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus: PCB

The board chief executive Wasim Khan said the players can rejoin the squad of 18 players if they later test negative.

AFP |June 27, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Pakistan to Begin England Tour Without Ten Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus: PCB

Pakistan's cricket team will leave for its tour of England on Sunday without 10 players, after they tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, the country's cricket board said Saturday.

The board chief executive Wasim Khan said the players can rejoin the squad of 18 players if they later test negative.

After first testing positive this week, follow-up tests were given to Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti. Of those missing the start, only wicketkeeper Rizwan would be classed a first-choice Test player.

Pakistan's tour of England is set to include three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

The squad will have a 14-day isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two internal four-day warm-up matches.

It is expected that the first Test will take place in Manchester in August but the England and Wales Cricket Board said the behind-closed-doors match schedule would be announced in "due course".

Pakistan is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with nearly 200,000 declared cases and more than 4,000 deaths, while cases are falling in Britain.

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicFakhar ZamanHaider AliHaris RaufImran Khanmohammad hafeezMohammad HasnainMohammad Rizwanpakistan cricketPakistan cricket teamPakistan tour of EnglandpcbShadab KhanWahab Riaz

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more