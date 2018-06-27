Pakistan to Continue Playing Home Games in the UAE

Pakistan has been hosting most of its international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2009 when a gun and grenade attack injured six Sri Lankan players in Lahore, while killing eight Pakistanis.
Uncertainty arose following reports that the Afghanistan Premier League would be played in UAE in October, coinciding with Pakistan's home series against Australia and New Zealand.
"The PCB and ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) have held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest," a joint statement read.
"The ECB has committed to a significant reduction of the costs to Pakistan Cricket Board of holding tournaments with immediate effect."
The agreement also states that the ECB will not host any league during Pakistan's international or domestic T20 matches in the UAE.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
First Published: June 27, 2018, 1:42 PM IST