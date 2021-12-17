Pakistan to Have Australia-like Pitches to Prepare for T20 World Cup 2022

Former cricketer and current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja reckons that preparing the country’s cricketers according to specific conditions hasn’t been given enough importance in the past. He attributes the lack of preparedness as one of the reasons for Pakistan’s dismal overseas performance. Additionally, statistics and past records suggest that the country’s batters have struggled to adapt on bouncy tracks and their bowlers too have been unable to shine in countries like Australia and South Africa.

In Australia, Pakistan have won just four Tests out of 37 while losing 26. In South Africa, they have won only two out of 15 Tests, with 12 losses. In order to better prepare them for overseas tours and a better chance at series victories in these countries, Pakistan is ordering two drop-in pitches in a bid to simulate Australian conditions.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Ramiz Raja said, “This wasn’t given enough importance in the past, but for me as a cricketer and now a PCB chairman, its painful to see that it wasn’t given its due. Neither was it devised properly. It’s really an important element, and when I say I want to reset the GPS of Pakistan cricket it’s basically fixing the core of our cricket. And until pitches are not fixed, we aren’t going anywhere as it’s the heartbeat of cricket."

The drop-in pitches will be installed at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi in 2022.

PCB believes in being Pitch Perfect! Starting with two practice pitches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the regular soil was replaced by a clay saturated soil to make it stand tall with the international standards under the vision of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. pic.twitter.com/h6W3LJOxw1— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2021

According to the PCB Chairman, Australia’s victory in the T20 World Cup held in UAE served as a wake-up call because he believes that a team’s greatness is determined by its ability to win overseas.

“We just saw Australia coming all the way in the Middle East, adapting well, and winning the T20 World Cup in conditions where we were supposed to make a difference,” he added.

He clarified that he was aware that the drop-in pitches might not be a fool-proof solution and in fact a quick, short-term one but the intent remains to prepare and at least be able to challenge the opponent in these conditions, especially for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in 2022. PCB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with investment firm Arif Habib Group, which will cover the procurement costs of PKR 37 crore.

