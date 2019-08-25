Pakistan to Have Unique 'No-toss Start' in First Class Cricket

Pakistan has decided to do away with the practice of toss in first-class matches from this season.
For the first time in Pakistan cricket history, first-class matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played with visiting teams having the option of opting for a "no-toss start" to the game.
"The visiting side will get a chance to decide," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
"But in the scenario where both teams want to bat first then the match referee will have the toss," the source said.
"The one-day and T20 tournaments will be played with the traditional toss format," he added.
He said PCB CEO Wasim Khan had floated the idea and the board's other officials responded positively.
The PCB intends to launch the new season from September 12 with its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
