IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 267 runs, MIN. 87.1 Overs Left Today
THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 95 runs to win
NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs
KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 August, 2019

2ND INN

Shivamogga Lions

175/4 (20.0)

Shivamogga Lions
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

180/1 (14.4)

Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions by 9 wickets
KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

12/1 (2.5)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 11: CAN VS USA

CAN CAN
USA USA

Antigua

25 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Pakistan to Have Unique 'No-toss Start' in First Class Cricket

PTI |August 25, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Pakistan has decided to do away with the practice of toss in first-class matches from this season.

For the first time in Pakistan cricket history, first-class matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played with visiting teams having the option of opting for a "no-toss start" to the game.

"The visiting side will get a chance to decide," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"But in the scenario where both teams want to bat first then the match referee will have the toss," the source said.

"The one-day and T20 tournaments will be played with the traditional toss format," he added.

He said PCB CEO Wasim Khan had floated the idea and the board's other officials responded positively.

The PCB intends to launch the new season from September 12 with its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

