Pakistan to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests, Three T20Is

Pakistan on Tuesday announced its national cricket team will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in November.

“Pakistan will play two World Test Championship matches soon after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates," said a Pakistan Cricket Board release.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015.

The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on November 19, 20 and 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26 to 30.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start December 4.

Pakistan have an immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.

Fixtures:

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

