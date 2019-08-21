Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan To Tour England in 2020 For Three-Test Series

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Pakistan To Tour England in 2020 For Three-Test Series

As part of the ongoing World Test Championship, Pakistan will tour England in 2020 for a three Test series, the PCB announced on Wednesday.

The tour, which will also consist of three T20Is, will start with the Test series on July 3, 2020. The first Test will be held at Lord's, and the second Test will be held in Manchester from August 7. The final game will be hosted at Trent Bridge from August 20. The T20Is will commence on August 29th with a match at Leeds, before the teams travel to Cardiff and Southampton on August 31 and September 2 respectively.

"This tour holds special significance since this will be Pakistan's first-ever tour of England for World Test Championship matches," Zakir Khan, PCB's director of International cricket, said.

"A tour of England tests the skills and limits of the visiting sides and I anticipate this tour to help Pakistan furnish their red-ball skills and also prepare them for the all-important ICC T20 World Cup in Australia latter in 2020.

"The PCB and the English and Wales Cricket Board enjoy an amicable relationship and this being Pakistan's third bilateral tour of England in the last four years perfectly mirrors it. In 2010, the ECB provided the PCB facilities to host Australia in a two-match Test series."

Also confirmed was England’s return tour in 2022, consisting of three ODIs and three Tests, to be played from October to December.​

