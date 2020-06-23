Pakistan Tour of England 'Very Much On Track' Despite 10 Players Being Tested Positive For Coronavirus: PCB

Pakistan's tour of England is 'very much on track' despite 10 Pakistan players and a support staff testing positive for COVID-19, PCB said on Tuesday.
Following Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan testing positive on Monday, Tuesday saw Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz too testing positive for the virus apart from the team masseur.
PCB chief Wasim Khan said Misbah-ul-Haq, the coach and selector, is reviewing the training schedule.
"The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule on 28 June," Wasim said. "Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practicing immediately after they have been tested and given the all clear when they arrive in England.
"In the meantime, Misbah-ul-Haq is reviewing the training schedule in England and is firming up plans for reserve players to be tested as a backup."
Wasim said they will monitor the players who were tested positive, adding that they will join the squad as soon as they turn negative.
"As regards the players, who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative, they will be flown to join the squad in England," Wasim said. "At the moment, they have been advised to go into self-isolation so that they not only recover quickly but also prevent their other family members from being infected."
The board also released a statement listing out the 'next steps'.
1. The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on 24 June and will undergo second round of testing on 25 June
2. The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on 25 June, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel
3. The players and player support personnel, who will test negative upon arrival in the UK, will observe a quarantine period as per the UK government’s regulations, but will be allowed to train and practice in a bio-secure facility
4. The players and player support personnel, who have tested positive in pre-departure testing, will observe self-isolation in their homes and remain under strict monitoring of the PCB medical panel
5. As soon as they will complete their minimum quarantine period, they will undergo further testing and after their two tests are negative, they will be flown to England on a commercial airline
6. Upon arrival in the UK, they will be tested again by the ECB medical panel and will be allowed to integrate with the Pakistan men’s national squad after they test negative
7. According to series SOPs, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team will undergo, at least, five tests in the lead up to the first test.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the tour. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.
