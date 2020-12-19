Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020: NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Onlin

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020: NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check NZ vs PAK match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 2nd T20I | The second T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, December 20, at 11:30 am IST at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. Pakistan was outperformed in the first of the three T20Is as the hosts chased the target of 154 with five wickets and seven balls to spare. The top batting order of Pakistan crumbled away quickly as Jacob Duffy pulled off a magnificent spell, claiming four wickets. Middle order batsman Shadab Khan scored an impressive 42 runs to carry the team to a somewhat fighting total, with help from Faheem Ashraf and other lower order batsmen. It was not enough in the end.

New Zealand, despite losing an early wicket of Martin Guptill, kept the runs flowing. Tim Seifert was the top scorer with 57 runs off 43 balls. The middle and lower middle order batsmen proved up to the task as the Kiwis crossed the finish line well in time.

The upcoming match is a must win for Pakistan in order to stay in the series. The Kiwis have a chance here to take an unassailable lead.

When will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The match will be played on December 20 (Sunday).

Where will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 season opener between New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) 2nd T20I?

All matches of the Big Bash League Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf