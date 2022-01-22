Pakistan U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup 2022: Live Updates From Trinidad

Pakistan U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 Live Updates Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PAK vs PNG U-19 from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM.

Only India have reached the ICC U19 Men’s CWC final more often than Pakistan, who have done so on five occasions in total. The glory years came back in 2004 and 2006, with back-to-back titles in squads featuring the likes of future skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, as well as Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim.

More recently, Shaheen Shah Afridi first caught the eye in the ICC U19 Men’s CWC, so the conveyor belt of talent has shown no signs of slowing down.

In the West Indies, all-rounder Qasim Akram will captain the side that is coached by Pakistan legend Ijaz Ahmed.

Qasim will be joined by top-order batter Muhammad Shehzad who is also back for his second appearances in the tournament.

After Papua New Guinea’s senior men’s team competed at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Under 19 team will make their ninth appearance in the ICC U19 Men’s CWC in the West Indies.

PNG are yet to make it out of the first round of the tournament but of their three previous victories, two have come against Group C opponents.

In 2010, PNG got the better of Afghanistan while two years later they got the better of Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Barnabas Maha will lead the side in the West Indies, having also captained the side during qualification for the 2020 ICC U19 Men’s CWC.

