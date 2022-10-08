PAK-W vs UAE-W Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

The Pakistan team won the electrifying battle against India in the Women’s Asia Cup. The Bismah Maroof-led side clinched a much-needed 13-run victory against their arch-rivals. Pakistan, in their next Women’s Asia Cup encounter, will be up against the United Arab Emirates. The match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates will be played on Sunday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

With six points from four matches, Pakistan currently occupy second spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, it has been a poor Asia Cup campaign for the United Arab Emirates Women so far. With just one win from four matches, they find themselves at sixth position in the standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women (PK-W) and United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Asia Cup match?

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Asia Cup match?

Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Possible XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

United Arab Emirates Women Predicted Line-up: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Suraksha Kotte

