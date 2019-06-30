starts in
Fans Detained After Clashes During AFG-PAK Encounter

IANS |June 30, 2019, 3:23 AM IST
Fans Detained After Clashes During AFG-PAK Encounter

Leeds: During the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at Leeds on Saturday, massive fights broke out between fans of both sides.

Fans who were ticketless and cheering for the team from outside the stadium turned on each other and started vandalising stadium property. The instigators have been booked by the Yorkshire police and banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for rest of the matches.

The fight erupted after an Afghan fan accidentally brushed past an old Pakistani supporter. In retaliation, Pakistani fans who were at the spot started beating up Afghan fans which further incited the other supporters.

The ICC said in a statement that it was "aware of some scuffles among a minority of the fans" and that it was "currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there were no further incidents."

"We do not condone this type of behaviour and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans," the ICC said.

