Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: PAK Beat AFG in a Last-over Thriller, IND Out of Final Race

PAK vs AFG Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a last-over thriller by one wicket to confirm their spot for the Asia Cup 2022 final where they will face Sri Lanka on Sunday. With this result, both India and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the final race and their meeting tomorrow will be a dead rubber now. Chasing 130, Pakistan slipped from a comfortable spot as Afghanistan roared back into contention with quick Read More
Pakistan and Afghanistan produced a contest for the ages at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. After being limited to a below part 129/8, Afghanistan bowled their hearts out to make a match out of it. They launched a staunch defense of their total. They neutralised the threat of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz and pushed the contest into the last over. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed took three wickets each to keep Afghanistan’s hopes alive and kicking. However, in the decisive over, Farooqi rightly went for the yorker length deliveries but failed to execute them properly. As a result, he bowled two full tosses in a row. Pakistan were in a precarious spot at 119/9. But then, Naseem Shah delivered as he blasted both the full tosses for consecutive sixes to take Pakistan over the line and seal a memorable win. With that, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final and will clash for the title on Sunday (September 11). India, the defending champions, and Afghanistan have both been eliminated from the race and their clash tomorrow is now only good for academic purpose.
Stunning end to his thrilling contest. Naseem Shah blasts back-to-back sixes to seal a thrilling one-wicket win for Pakistan, Fazalhaq Farooi misses his yorker twice in a row to deliver two full tosses and Naseem sends them flying over the boundaries for consecutive sixes as PAK overhaul the target to finish with 131/9 in 19.2 Overs. Ecstasy in Pakistan camp, tears in Afghanistan. Keep your heads high Afghanistan, you’ve made a match out of it. Superb contest this one. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are thus confirmed the two finalists. India and Afghanistan eliminated from the final race.
WICKET! Afghanistan take another step towards creating history. Ugly scenes in the middle. Asif Ali and bowler Fareed Ahmed clash. A bouncer and Asif went after it but only managed a top edge to be caught at short fine leg. He scored 16. Pakistan 119/9 in 18.5 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Fareed Ahmed gets rid of Haris Rauf for a first-ball duck. Massive. Afghanistan are back into this game and now bossing it. Pakistan 110/8 in 18.2 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Oh yes! Fazalhaq Farooqi, you beauty. A full length delivery as Khushdil Shah gets an inside edge onto the stumps. He scored 1. PAK 109/7 in 17.6 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Fazalhaq Farooqi has trapped Mohammad Nawaz lbw. This looked plumb to the naked eye. Nawaz still went for the review – out of hope. And he had started walking back long before the ball tracker was even available. As expected, ball tracker concurred with the on-field umpire. Nawaz scored 4. PAK 105/6 in 17.1 Overs, chasing 130.
Asif Ali doesn’t care that Pakistan have just lost a big wicket and that he’s facing Rashid Khan first up. He slog swept the first delivery he faced over deep midwicket region for a six. The over began with Shadab Khan hitting a six over square leg before being dismissed. 14 runs and a wicket. Momentum still with Pakistan. Score 105/5 in 17 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Another twist. Rashid Khan tosses one up, luring Shadab Khan into going for an aerial shot but he ends up holing out to long-off. He scored 36. PAK 97/5 in 16.2 Overs, chasing 130.
Mohammad Nawaz is the new batter and he got an outside edge that sent the ball flying past the keeper for a four. And then Shabad Khan called for the team physio resulting in some delay in the proceedings. 6 runs and a wicket from the third over of Fareed Ahmed. PAK 91/4 in 16 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Oh, it’s not over folks. This is what Afghanistan needed. A wicket. And Fareed Ahmed has provided them with a big breakthrough in removing the well-settled Iftikhar Ahmed on 30. After two quiet overs, the pressure was building and Iftikhar went for a big shot – pulls it straight into the hand of fielder at deep midwicket. PAK 87/4 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 130.
Afghanistan have now delivered back-to-back tight overs. Rashid Khan is back and allows just three runs in his third over. 45 runs needed of 30 deliveries now.
Fareed Ahmed went for 12 runs in the Powerplay but he has done well upon return to attack by conceding jut three runs in his second over. PAK 82/3 in 14 Overs, chasing 130. They need 48 off 36.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back for his fourth over. Shadab Khan again went for a slog sweep, made a sweet connection to hurl the ball over the boundary for another six. 7 runs from the over. Momentum with Pakistan now. Score 79/3 in 13 Overs, chasing 130.
They needed this kind of over. Shadab Khan has had enough. He brings out the slog sweep and launches one high into the Sharjah nigh sky for a six. And then when Mohammad Nabi delivered a full toss, muscled it to deep midwicket for a one-bounce four. 14 runs from the over. PAK 72/3 in 12 Overs, chasing 130.
So after the drinks break, Afghanistan bring back pace bowling in Azmatullah Omarzai – right-arm medium fast. 6 runs in the over. PAK 58/3 in 11 Overs. Pakistan haven’t scored a boundary since the fifth over.
Mohammad Nabi continues. 4 runs from his second over. Time for the drinks break. Afghanistan haven’t made life easy for Pakistan today. They may have been restricted for a relatively score total but the spinners have done tremendously well to keep a lid on the scoring-rate. Score 52/3 in 10 Overs. Pakistan need 78 runs off 60 deliveries to win with seven wickets remaining.
With a single, Iftikhar Ahmed brings up Pakistan’s 50 in 9.5 Overs. Shadab Khan is the new batter in the middle.
Just five runs from the second over of Rashid Khan and a huge scalp of Mohammad Rizwan. Pressure on Pakistan middle order now. They always had the calm presence of Rizwan so far in then tournament but today, he’s been neutralised early. Score 48/3 in 9 Overs, chasing 130.
WICKET! Oh yes, the wicket that Afghanistan were so desperately seeking. Asia Cup 2022’s top-scorer so far Mohammad Rizwan has been trapped lbw by Rashid Khan on 20. Rizwan did go for the review after having a chat with Iftikhar Ahmed. However, ball tracker said it would have hit the stumps. PAK 45/3 in 8.4 Overs, chasing 130. AFG fans can dream now.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi into the attack now. He didn’t have a good time with the bat today – was out for a golden duck. Can he do something special with the ball then? 4 singles from his first over. Afghan spinners have kept Pakistan batters under control so far. Score 43/2 in 8 Overs, chasing 130.
Earlier, Haris Rauf took two wickets as Afghanistan were limited to 129/6 despite a flying start given by openers. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were quite aggressive in the Powerplay overs but departed in quick succession. And then spinners took over to put brakes on the scoring-rate. Afghanistan continued losing wickets and failed to build partnership to be kept to a below-par total of 129/8.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. They kept faith in the same eleven which helped them to a thrilling last-over win vs India on Sunday. However, Afghanistan, who lost to Sri Lanka on Saturday, made a couple of changes with Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Malik getting a game.
It will be a clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan but the Indian cricket team will be keenly watching how the contest pans out for their fate depends on it. Having lost both their Super Four matches, India have a slim chance of making it to the final but provided other results go down in their favour. First up is tonight’s Super Four match in Sharjah between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Should Pakistan win, they will eliminate both Afghanistan and India from the final race but a defeat for Babar Azam’s men would keep all four teams alive.
Pakistan must be high-on-confidence following their thrilling win over India on Sunday and they are playing after a two-day break. Afghanistan had a three-day break but they lost their first match of the stage to Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Mohammad Nabi-led side has had an impressive campaign so far having qualified for the Super Four stage with big victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
When will Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) be played?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.
Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
