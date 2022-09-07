Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: PAK Beat AFG in a Last-over Thriller, IND Out of Final Race

Read more

blows in the death overs. With 11 needed off the final over, Naseem Shah was offered two juicy full tosses and he smoked them for consecutive sixes to send Pakistan dressing room into wild celebrations.

Earlier, Haris Rauf took two wickets as Afghanistan were limited to 129/6 despite a flying start given by openers. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were quite aggressive in the Powerplay overs but departed in quick succession. And then spinners took over to put brakes on the scoring-rate. Afghanistan continued losing wickets and failed to build partnership to be kept to a below-par total of 129/8.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. They kept faith in the same eleven which helped them to a thrilling last-over win vs India on Sunday. However, Afghanistan, who lost to Sri Lanka on Saturday, made a couple of changes with Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Malik getting a game.

Match Preview

It will be a clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan but the Indian cricket team will be keenly watching how the contest pans out for their fate depends on it. Having lost both their Super Four matches, India have a slim chance of making it to the final but provided other results go down in their favour. First up is tonight’s Super Four match in Sharjah between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Should Pakistan win, they will eliminate both Afghanistan and India from the final race but a defeat for Babar Azam’s men would keep all four teams alive.

Pakistan must be high-on-confidence following their thrilling win over India on Sunday and they are playing after a two-day break. Afghanistan had a three-day break but they lost their first match of the stage to Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Mohammad Nabi-led side has had an impressive campaign so far having qualified for the Super Four stage with big victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

When will Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

