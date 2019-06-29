starts in
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Leeds: PAK Face AFG

Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game featuring Afghanistan and Pakistan. It's a double header Saturday and this is only the appetizer before the big game later in the day where Australia will take on New Zealand. However, the stakes a bit higher in the first game as a victory for Pakistan will see them leapfrog England and go fourth in the points table!

14:00 (IST)

"Afghanistan's progress at international level is very good -- they have quality spinners so there is no way we could take them lightly," said Sohail."They did beat us in a warm-up game but that was a practice game and this match will be a different one, but we need to come at full power to beat them."

13:54 (IST)

The Babar-Sohail stand for the fourth wicket yielded 81 in Pakistan's impressive total of 308-7 against South Africa, while they added a match-winning 126 against New Zealand. Sohail warned that Pakistan could not take Afghanistan lightly in Saturday's match at Headingley, even though the Afghans have lost all seven of their matches so far.

13:46 (IST)

The batsman said his partnership with century-maker Babar Azam was crucial in the win over New Zealand, who had been unbeaten coming into the match."We, Babar and I, are given a role and that is to build partnerships and in both the games I had good stands with Babar and I am sure that will continue," said Sohail.

13:39 (IST)

Sohail, dropped after scoring just eight when the West Indies shot Pakistan out for a paltry 105 at Nottingham, said he had accepted the decision.
"As a sportsman I believe that whatever is best for the team should happen," Sohail said on Friday. "I was confident that whenever I will get a chance I will give 100 percent."

13:31 (IST)

Swashbuckling batsman Haris Sohail, whose return to form has helped revive Pakistan's World Cup hopes, said he bore no grudges after being unceremoniously dropped earlier in the tournament. The 30-year-old left-hander has come back strongly, posting scores of 89 and 68 in victories against South Africa and New Zealand to keep alive his side's hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

13:24 (IST)

Their bowlers, spinners to be precise, have still stood tall in the tournament but the batting has really let them down. However, with nothing to lose, Afghanistan would hope to enjoy their game and come out with a surprise win against Pakistan, thus hampering their chances of making it to the knockout stage. They did get the better of Pakistan in the warm-up games ahead of the tournament and will look for a repeat of that performance.

13:18 (IST)

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to register a single win in the entire tournament with their off-field issues being more in the limelight than on-field performances. After Mohammad Shahzad was left out of the squad due to lack of fitness, Afghanistan have now sent pacer Aftab Alam back home due to a disciplinary violation.

13:10 (IST)

It is all coming together for Pakistan as the tournament reaches its business end. Their bowling looks in fine form with Mohammed Amir, Afridi and Wahab Riaz all chipping with crucial strikes. Their batting has also been bolstered by the inclusion of Haris Sohail who has contributed heavily in Pakistan's last two wins.

12:59 (IST)

There were quite a few positives from Pakistan's six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam's century and Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones. Shaheen, in particular, was lethal as he produced a riveting spell to peg back New Zealand's top order. Azam then played out the chase with utmost calmness to take his side to a win on a tricky surface.

12:53 (IST)

In an ideal scenario going on current form, Afghanistan should not be too much trouble for Pakistan. The Green Brigade is riding high on confidence after two solid wins while Afghanistan, seven games into the tournament still do not have any points on the board.

12:47 (IST)

Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback winning back to back games to keep themselves in contention for a semifinal berth. Two losses for England only brightened their chances but they will need to be at their absolute best apart from relying on a bit of luck to make their way into the last four.

12:39 (IST)

Two emphatic wins against South Africa and New Zealand and Pakistan's seemingly despondent World Cup campaign has suddenly breathed a fresh lease of life as the 1992 champions hope to continue their resurgent run while keeping complacency at bay when they play Afghanistan in Leeds.

12:28 (IST)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Leeds: PAK Face AFG

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Live Score and Latest Updates From Leeds: Two emphatic wins against South Africa and New Zealand and Pakistan's seemingly despondent World Cup campaign has suddenly breathed a fresh lease of life as the 1992 champions hope to continue their resurgent run while keeping complacency at bay when they play Afghanistan in Leeds.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 29 (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (PAK vs AFG).

PREVIEW: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan in their crucial World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday. A win against Afghanistan will keep Pakistan in the hunt for the semifinal race. With seven points from seven games, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in matches of other teams too to make it to the top four by the end of the tournament.

After their defeat to India, the Green Brigade had to face harsh criticism, both from fans and former cricketers. However, they kept aside all those negativities and registered thumping wins over South Africa and New Zealand. Their last win against the Black Caps would have bolstered their confidence immensely, considering the kind of performance they came out with against the Kiwis who were one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament till then.

Their bowling looks in firm form with Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz all chipping with crucial wickets. Their batting has also been bolstered by the inclusion of Haris Sohail who has contributed heavily in Pakistan's last two wins. Also, with Babar Azam coming to his usual best, one can expect Pakistan to outstage Afghanistan. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to register a single win in the tournament so far. Their bowling has looked ok with all their spinners performing. But it's their batting which has let them down in all the matches. The batsmen just have not been able to score and it has been a cause of concern for them.

However, with nothing to lose, Afghanistan would hope to enjoy their game and come out with a surprise win against Pakistan, thus hampering their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Squads: Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

