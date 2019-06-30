starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 37:AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Naib Asks Fans to Calm Down After Clashes in Stands

Reuters |June 30, 2019, 1:11 AM IST
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Naib Asks Fans to Calm Down After Clashes in Stands

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib issued a plea to supporters after his team's three-wicket defeat by Pakistan at the World Cup on Saturday was marred by clashes in the stands and outside the stadium.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside Headingley and security personnel being forced to intervene, with reports saying that at least two fans were evicted from the ground during the match.

The clashes continued after the match ended, with supporters charging on to the pitch and some fans captured on camera throwing punches at each other in the stands. The ICC has promised to take action against any offenders.

"We're here to leave a good impression of my team and also my country. So if you look at my country, there's not good going on in the last 40, 45 years. But we're here to show to the world we want friendship," Naib said.

"To all the audiences watching these kinds of matches, this is only a cricket game. Just watch the cricket game. It's a sport.

"To all audiences who are watching matches, please just watch like a sport."

Naib said that while he understood the emotions in the stands and appreciated the atmosphere in the ground, the fans should have refrained from encroaching on the pitch as soon as the final ball was bowled.

"I love this kind of audience to cause the cheering, both sides," he added. "I think they love the players... so they're really excited to meet them and to hug them.

"But it's not good to come in the ground, to tease the players or tease the groundstaff and other staff... Everyone loves their players, they love their heroes.

"So they don't want to harm anyone. They just want to hug and touch. For me, it's nothing (but) it's not good for them coming on the ground. You can say discipline-wise, it's not feeling good at the end."

As for his team's defeat, Naib pointed to the loss of veteran pace bowler Hamid Hassan with a hamstring injury after his second over as the moment that turned the tide against Afghanistan.

"We had bad luck," he said. "With Hamid Hassan, he's our main bowler. The wicket was really slow. It was not supporting medium pacers like me.

"But the bad luck is that Hamid was unfit, so if he was still in it to the end, maybe it would be really difficult for them. I think the main turning point is Hamid."

afghanistan vs pakistanCricket World CupGulbadin Naibicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more