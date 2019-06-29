starts in
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Both Teams Likely to Make Changes

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
A rejuvenated Pakistan will take on a hurt Afghanistan in Match 36 of the ICC World Cup 2019 with an aim to get two vital points and push their chances of making it to the semifinals even more, at Headingley, Leeds.

Pakistan who looked down and out despite a win against England have got their campaign back on track after beating New Zealand thanks to a superlative ton from Babar Azam. They will want to continue their good run against a side which is bereft of confidence.

Afghanistan have had nothing to show so far with heavy losses against most teams. They had their moments against Sri Lanka and India but failed to make the most of it and will be hoping to end the tournament on a high taking down a couple of big nations if possible.

Pakistan might look at giving Shoaib Malik another game at the expense of Imad Wasim who hasn’t made an impact as expected of him.

With Aftab Alam ruled out and Dawlat Zadran struggling, Afghanistan may wish to make a change and bring back Hamid Hassan into the team.

Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik/Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Likely XI: Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran/Hamid Hassan.

