Pakistan vs Afghanistan | 'Unbelievable!' - Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Survive Afghanistan Scare

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
Afghanistan tried their best to stage an upset but Pakistan managed to hold on and kept their World Cup hopes alive by claiming victory by three wickets at Leeds.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Imad Wasim held the new ball for Pakistan as he began the proceedings.

Shaheen Afridi set the tone for the Pakistani bowling lineup as he got the first two wickets off consecutive balls. The young pacer ended up with figures of 4/47 as he put up a splendid show with the ball again.

Asghar Afghan batted quite freely during his stay at the crease as he scored a quickfire 42 runs from 35 balls before getting bowled by Shadab Khan. The 31-year-old hit three boundaries and a couple of sixes.

 

Wahab Riaz earned a lot of adulation for performing well despite playing with a fracture. The left arm pacer went on to take a couple of wickets alongside being quite economical.

The Afghans kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Pakistan bowlers kept things tight. A crucial contribution from Najibullah Zadran took Afghanistan to a total of 227/9 in their quota of 50 overs.

Pakistan were stunned within the first over, as Mujeeb dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the first over. But Babar Azam and Imam-Ul-Haq held fort for a while before the latter threw his wicket away. Mohammad Nabi then picked up the big wicket of Azam to throw the game open.

 

 

Pakistan kept losing regular wickets and Afghanistan nearly had the game in the bag. But Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz held their nerve and kept their side’s World Cup hopes alive.

 

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more