Pakistan vs Afghanistan | 'Unbelievable!' - Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Survive Afghanistan Scare

Afghanistan tried their best to stage an upset but Pakistan managed to hold on and kept their World Cup hopes alive by claiming victory by three wickets at Leeds.
By now Afghanistan should realize that winning a match is more important than just taking it close. #CWC19 #CWC2019#AfgvPak #PakvAfg— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2019
Pushed India. Troubled Pakistan. Enough of winning hearts....it’s about time Afghanistan wins few of these close games. Next edition, perhaps.... #CWC19 #PakvAfg— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019
You bring us to the edge and then win us over again and again! Whatever you do, you are OUR TEAM and we are very very proud of you! What a great, great team effort! CONGRATS Pakistan! #PAKvAFG#CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/PHztSslKCi — Ali Naqvi (@AliNaqvi808) June 29, 2019
Imad Wasim opening the bowling is a good choice. He swings more than spins or turns the ball #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 29, 2019
Beginning with Imad Wasim when you possess an in-form Shaheen Afridi is truly absurd. #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) June 29, 2019
Not jumping on anyone’s wagon but Shaheen Afridi has all the potential, skill and variation to be a potent force in the World game in time. I’m sure it’s been noticed already. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 29, 2019
10th wicket for Shaheen from just 4 matches in this world cup. A world cup to remember for this 19 year old, he was playing u-19 world cup during last year. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2019
Most 4+ wicket hauls as a teenager in ODIs: - 9 - Waqar Younis 8 - Rashid Khan 5 - Saqlain Mushtaq 4 - Shaheen Afridi👈 3 - Narendra Hirwani#MakeStatsGreatAgain #PAKvAFG #AFGvPAK #WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 #Afridi — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) June 29, 2019
It is delciously apt that a couple of drives of Afghan have been Mark Waugh-like. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) June 29, 2019
How is this a spinning pitch? Wheres the grip when Asghar is hitting against the turn? — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) June 29, 2019
Pakistan chasing in a near-must-win game again. Asghar Afghan seems on a mission to prove a point, even if too late in the tournament! If 🇦🇫 batsmen don't lose their head, this could be another interesting one at Headingley with their spinners in action #CWC19 #PAKvAFG — Srinath (@srinathsripath) June 29, 2019
Playing with a fracture in his non bowling arm...You gotta admire @WahabViki and his brilliant effort for his team... #WorldCup19 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 29, 2019
Wahab Riaz (34* wickets) is now the 2nd Highest Wicket-taker for Pakistan in World Cups (jointly with the great Imran Khan). Highest: Wasim Akram (55 wickets) #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) June 29, 2019
So much respect for Wahab Riaz!! Still playing with a hairline fracture and getting crucial wickets in the game. Shaheen is just incredible! #PAKvsAFG — Muskan (@muskan2000x) June 29, 2019
There is help for spinners and If @ACBofficials get around 250, this match could get interesting. Mujeeb, Rashid and Nabi could make it a struggle for Pak batsmen — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2019
Ikram, from the little bit I have seen of him, is a promising 'keeper. His technique isn't bad either. Just needs a few shots and to bisect the gaps #AFGvPAK — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) June 29, 2019
Why do Afghanistan batsmen throw their wickets away once they have got themselves in ? Easily the most annoying trait of their World Cup so far... — Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) June 29, 2019
Fakhar Zaman has played two ODIs against Afghanistan. Duck in both inns. Out lbw off Mujeeb Zadran in both inns. #PakvAfg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2019
Fakhar Disappoints again. 2 ducks for him against @Mujeeb_R88 #CWC19 #PAKvsAFG — Rafay🇵🇰 (@SeedhaSaBanda) June 29, 2019
Babar looked at Imam just like how Messi looks at his Argentina teammates. — ASG (@ahadfoooty) June 29, 2019
Nabi gets Babar. Huge moment in this game. Now Afghanistan have a genuine chance of outclassing Pakistan in this contest. Remember, the pressure is on Pakistan as they are aiming for a spot in the semi-final.#PAKvAFG — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) June 29, 2019
Several reasons can be cited for Afghanistan's defeat today, of which Naib's overestimation of himself as a bowler will be towards the top. Pakistan needed 46 from 30. Rashid had 2, Mujeeb 1. He bowled himself and went for 18. He then bowled the last over.#CWC19 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 29, 2019
Afghanistan had the game firmly in their hands till the 46th over with Pakistan needing 46 from 5. A tactical blunder by the captain to get himself on along with missing out on a DRS lbw of Imad due to a poor appeal earlier has cost them the match. Well played Imad #PAKvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 29, 2019
WHAT an innings from Imad. Just hung in there, stayed cool, punished the weakest bowler. Absolutely superb stuff - but gut wrenching for Afghanistan. #CWC19 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 29, 2019
Does Gulbadin Naib make it to Afghanistan playing XI if he is not the captain? #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 29, 2019
Nail biting end but heartbreak for the Afghans !!! Fought very very hard #Cwc2019 #AFGvPAK Feel for @ACBofficials I enjoyed the game very much though — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 29, 2019
Sometimes I feel there is an external force that plays with Pakistan. Silly shots, two run outs, openers out of form, absurd batting order yet here they are - sitting at 4 in the points table. Unbelievable team. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2019
Pakistan vs Afghanistan | 'Unbelievable!' - Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Survive Afghanistan Scare
