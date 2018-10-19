Dale Steyn Sees Future World Number 1 in Mohammad Abbas

Loading...
Abbas picked his second fifer of the match and put the visitors on the backfoot, laying the foundations of a big win inside four days.
Abbas, who bagged 17 wickets in the series, has been a consistent performer for Pakistan since making his debut in 2017 against West Indies. His effort in the recently concluded series earned him praise from the greats of the game.
Among those was South African pacer Dale Steyn, who commended the youngster on his bowling display and said he sees a future number one bowler in Abbas.
Steyn wrote, “I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas”.
Even former England skipper Michael Vaughan spoke highly of the Pakistani. Vaughan wrote, “I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS”.
Abbas had also picked 5/33 in the first innings to give the home team a sizeable huge lead.
