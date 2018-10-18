Tim Paine Did Seek Clarification on 3m Rule: Aaron Finch

Loading...
"Yeah it was just a bit of confusion again," Finch said at the end of the game. "Where 3m is down the wicket, if it's still hitting the stumps and hitting in line can we tinker the rule. I know it's sounding sour at the moment because we've been on the receiving end, but it's certainly not. We understand where the rule's at now. but maybe if it's hitting in line and if all three (pitching point, impact with pad, impact with stumps) are still red, maybe there's a chance to overturn it.
Umpire S Ravi ruled the initial appeal not out but a review taken by the visitors showed the ball was pitching in line, impact was in line and hitting the wickets. However, the line of impact was immaterial as the ball had struck the batsman's pads more than 3m away from the stumps.
"But we've just got to deal with that, it's a part of the game and it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way but that's cricket, and a lot of the time when a team has momentum, them things go their way, and we've certainly been on the back foot. That's through our own doing. We didn't really know about it until last Test, about the three metres. Pitching in line, hitting in line, hitting the stumps - to me that's strange.
This is a point of contention for the Australian side as Azhar Ali's LBW claim was the second time they were denied in the series owing to the 3m rule. Earlier, Harris Sohail was also given not out under similar circumstances in Dubai.
"Obviously I understand the element of predicting the path of the ball. That's something that's gone against us a couple of times, but that's the game, that's the rule, and we've just got to deal with it. I honestly haven't thought about it too much. I think as the technology improves ... I think in time it will be 100% accurate, or 99% accurate. Rules like that are always tinkered or changed slightly."
First Published: October 18, 2018, 7:22 AM IST