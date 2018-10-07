Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 1 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

Twitter/ ICC

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Right then, Australia now will want to come out on Day 2 and pick wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan, on the other hand, will have to adopt a more positive approach, if they want to achieve a big first innings total. Let's hope for an entertaining Monday. Join us at 1000 local (0600 GMT) for all the coverage. Till then goodbye and take care.

Earlier in the morning, after electing to bat, Pakistan got off to the best possible start. Their openers put together a double century stand to pressurize the Australians. The pitch was quite flat and there was nothing on offer for the bowlers. Still, credit should be given to the Aussie bowlers for sticking to the task and trying hard on an unresponsive deck. Towards the end, the ball started to reverse and there was some spin on offer too. The Kangaroos made good use of that and not only picked up wickets but also put a lid on the scoring rate.

This session - 29 overs, 56 runs and 3 wickets. Australia have fought back brilliantly in the last session. Nathan Lyon was the bowler to provide the first breakthrough as he removed Imam-ul-Haq, who was eyeing his maiden Test hundred. Soon after that, Mohammad Hafeez was trapped in front by Peter Siddle and the Aussies suddenly found themselves in a good space. The next batting pair, Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail, then went into a shell and just when it looked the two will play out the day, Ali threw away his wicket. The visitors bowled well throughout the day and got rewarded in the evening session. They will be delighted with the way things have ended on the first day.

89.6 M Starc to Abbas, The last delivery of the day is bowled down the leg side. Abbas has nothing to do with it and Paine collects it to his left. Stumps on Day 1. 255/3

89.5 M Starc to Abbas, Spears in a full ball on off, Abbas brings down a straight bat in defense. 255/3

89.4 M Starc to Abbas, Beaten again! On a length and outside off, straightening a bit, Abbas once again feels for it and gets beaten. 255/3

89.3 M Starc to Abbas, Beaten! Starc gets close to the off stump line with a back of a length delivery. Abbas is stuck inside the crease as he pushes inside the line and misses. 255/3

89.2 M Starc to Abbas, With a leg gully in place, Starc serves a good length delivery in the channel outside off, Abbas makes an easy leave. 255/3

89.1 M Starc to Abbas, Starc steams in for the final over and angles in a length ball on off, Abbas does well to block it from the crease. He will be counting the balls, surely. 255/3

88.6 Jon Holland to Sohail, Good patience shown by the southpaw, he controls himself from coming down the track again, stays in the crease and keeps it out safely. 255/3

88.5 Jon Holland to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 255/3

88.4 Jon Holland to Sohail, Quicker and full on middle and leg line, Haris flicks this to mid-wicket. 255/3

88.3 Jon Holland to Sohail, A bit shorter on off, defended off the back foot. 255/3

88.2 Jon Holland to Sohail, SIX! These modern day batsmen just keep surprising us. Sohail dances down the track in the 89th over, Jon has bowled a flighted ball around off, Haris nicely gets under it, swings his bat through the line, he is able to get good elevation on it, the ball is seen sailing over the straight boundary. Brave cricket... only when it comes off though. 255/3

88.1 Jon Holland to Sohail, Fuller on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket by Sohail. 249/3

87.6 M Starc to Abbas, That was very fast! He goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Abbas misses it completely and it goes close past the off pole. Starc is now down in pain. Not good signs here, Australia will hope it is just a cramp. Seems nothing serious though. 249/3

87.5 M Starc to Abbas, On a length again outside off, Abbas first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 249/3

87.4 M Starc to Abbas, FOUR LEG BYES! He does go for the yorker but it was down the leg side, Abbas tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. The ball crosses the fine leg fence. 249/3

87.3 M Starc to Abbas, Wide outside off again, Starc is disappointed with himself as he knows that was not a good delivery. Abbas lets it be. 245/3

87.2 M Starc to Abbas, Length outside off, Abbas makes a good leave. 245/3

87.1 M Starc to Abbas, Not a yorker but a good delivery! On a length around off, it pitches and then leaves the batsman. Abbas hangs his bat out and gets beaten. 245/3

Change of ends for Mitchell Starc. I feel they have got him on to get rid of the tailender. Be ready for some yorkers Abbas.

86.6 Jon Holland to Abbas, Slower and a bit outside off, played into the point region by the new batsman Abbas. 245/3

Mohammad Abbas is the new man in. So Pakistan have sent out a nightwatchman.

86.5 Jon Holland to Ali, OUT! A wicket is thrown away. Talk about showing a lot of patience and then losing it just before the end of day's play. A complete waste. Here is where temperament comes into play, this is Test cricket. With just 3.1 overs remaining for Stumps, Ali charges down the track and tries to loft it over extra cover. But due to the lack of away spin his connection is very poor and the ball lobs towards long off. Mitchell Starc stationed half way in from the ropes initially misjudges it. But he does well to dive at the last moment to take a good catch. Nearly messed up. A timely wicket for the Aussies. Disappointment writ large over Azhar's face as he takes a long walk back to the pavilion. 244/3

86.4 Jon Holland to Ali, Tossed up around off, Ali comes ahead to defend it solidly. 244/2

86.3 Jon Holland to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 244/2

86.2 Jon Holland to Ali, Nicely bowled! Jon slows this down and keeps it full just outside off, Ali leaves but there are Aahs and Oohs from the Aussies as the ball passes very near to the off pole. 244/2

86.1 Jon Holland to Sohail, A bit too quick this for his liking and attacking the stumps, Sohail from his crease flicks it to square leg and gets off strike. 244/2

85.6 M Marsh to Sohail, Sohail opens his bat face to this length ball on off and guides it towards point to get a single and retain strike. 243/2

85.5 M Marsh to Ali, A bit too straight again and at his pace he just cannot afford to stray in line or length. Dishes it on the legs of the batsman and is flicked to square leg for a single. 242/2

85.4 M Marsh to Ali, Ali has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 241/2

85.3 M Marsh to Sohail, Similar ball again, on the pads but this time to the southpaw who flicks it into the leg side to add a run. 241/2

85.2 M Marsh to Ali, A bit straighter this, Ali leans across and flicks it towards square leg for a single. 240/2

85.1 M Marsh to Sohail, Not a good start for MM as he fires this on Sohail's pads, Haris just nudges it towards fine leg to get to the other end. 239/2

Mitchell Marsh to have a go before Stumps. 5 more overs left in the day's play.

84.6 Jon Holland to Ali, A bit shorter of a good length around off, Ali waits a bit longer and taps it into the point region. 238/2

84.5 Jon Holland to Ali, Ali goes on the back foot to defend this short of a length delivery on off. 238/2

84.4 Jon Holland to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 238/2

84.3 Jon Holland to Ali, FOUR! And out of no where Ali dances down the track and lofts it towards long on. The ball bounces before crossing the fence. Risky shot with the ball turning. Jon won't mind this. 238/2

84.2 Jon Holland to Ali, Azhar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 234/2

84.1 Jon Holland to Ali, Slow and full on middle, Ali prods forward in defense. 234/2

Jon Holland comes back into the attack.

83.6 M Starc to Sohail, Haris lets the ball go which is fired outside his off stump. 234/2

83.5 M Starc to Sohail, Similar ball, yorker and Sohail does well as he keeps it out easily. 234/2

83.4 M Starc to Sohail, One of the best deliveries in cricket, the perfect yorker. Sohail does really well to dig it out in time. Good all round cricket this. 234/2

83.3 M Starc to Sohail, Dishes this full but outside off, Sohail points his bat skywards. 234/2

83.2 M Starc to Sohail, Tries a bit too much and ends up straying it down the leg side. Captain Paine does really well to dive to his left and pouch it. 234/2

83.1 M Starc to H Sohail, Very full and on middle, the batsman drives it to mid off. 234/2

82.6 N Lyon to Ali, Lyon tossed this one up on middle and off, Ali does well to get right forward and keep it out. 234/2

82.5 N Lyon to A Ali, A mirror image of the previous ball this. 234/2

82.4 N Lyon to Ali, Slower and full in length on off, Azhar prods forward to drive it to mid on. 234/2

82.3 N Lyon to Ali, Similar delivery this, may be a bit fuller. Ali goes back to defend and just about keeps it out with a straight bat. 234/2

82.2 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter and a bit shorter on off, Ali defends from the crease. 234/2

82.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball outside off, Ali leans forward and across and square drives this through point to get a brace. 234/2

81.6 M Starc to Sohail, Full and fast again on off, Sohail strokes this crisply to mid on. 232/2

81.5 M Starc to Ali, A back of a good length ball around off, Ali leans back, opens the bat face slightly and taps it towards point to take a run. 232/2

81.4 M Starc to A Ali, Fuller ball this attacking the stumps, Ali leans ahead and drives to mid on. 231/2

81.3 M Starc to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 231/2

81.2 M Starc to Ali, Starc trying to bowl his special delivery, the one which comes into the right-hander from around the wicket and straightens on landing. But on this pitch he seems to be struggling a bit as he keeps it on a good length around off and Ali easily defends it off the front foot as there is no lateral movement. Tough work for the pacers here. 231/2

81.1 M Starc to Sohail, Starc loses his mark and fires this full ball on Sohail's pads, the southpaw nudges this to fine leg to exchange strike. 231/2

80.6 N Lyon to Sohail, Full length ball on middle is flicked to mid-wicket for a single. 230/2

80.5 N Lyon to Sohail, The southpaw has defended it with a straight bat and by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 229/2

80.4 N Lyon to Sohail, Tossed up again in line with the stumps, Haris lunges forward in defense. 229/2

80.3 N Lyon to Sohail, Sohail has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 229/2

80.2 N Lyon to Sohail, Slower and a bit shorter, allows Haris to go back and punch it to covers. 229/2

80.1 N Lyon to Ali, The new ball has not been taken as Lyon tosses this one on middle and off, Azhar leans forward and turns it into the mid-wicket region with a wristy shot, gets off strike. 229/2

The second new ball is now available.

79.6 M Starc to Sohail, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot to end the 80th over. The new ball is on offer for Australia now. 228/2

79.5 M Starc to Sohail, Bumper! Tries to surprise the batsman with a change in length, Sohail ducks under it. 228/2

79.4 M Starc to Sohail, Breaks the sequence of dots by driving this full length ball outside off through covers, the timing ain't perfect and hence the batsmen can only get a brace for it. 228/2

79.3 M Starc to Sohail, Better from the left-arm pacer as he lands this around off, shaping into the batsman, Sohail is good enough to keep it out off the back foot. 226/2

79.2 M Starc to Sohail, Haris shoulders arms to let that one through. 226/2

79.1 M Starc to Sohail, Fires this full and fast delivery on off, Haris blocks it off the front foot. 226/2

78.6 N Lyon to Ali, Ali defends it from within the crease to end a maiden over. 226/2

78.5 N Lyon to Ali, Dances down the track to this shorter of a full length ball on off, defends it in the end as he does not reach the pitch of the ball. 226/2

78.4 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up on off, enticing the batsman to go for a lofted shot but Ali is smart enough not to get caught in the trap as he defends it from the crease. 226/2

78.3 N Lyon to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 226/2

78.2 N Lyon to Ali, A full length ball on off is turned away into the mid-wicket region. 226/2

78.1 N Lyon to Ali, A lion-hearted effort by Lyon as he starts his 31st over by bowling a flighted delivery on middle and leg, Azhar pushes it softly to mid on. 226/2

77.6 M Starc to Sohail, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 226/2

77.5 M Starc to Ali, Starc goes for his special delivery, the toe crushing yorker, misses his line, strays on the pads of the batsman. Ali flicks it to square leg to cross over. 226/2

77.4 M Starc to Ali, Starc overcompensates and fires this length ball wide of off, Ali does not flirt with it and lets it go. 225/2

77.3 M Starc to Ali, Strays way down leg, Paine does well by diving to his left and pouching it in his mitts. 225/2

77.2 M Starc to Ali, Dishes this one on a good length around off, Azhar instead of coming forward stays back, the ball keeps a bit low and luckily for Ali the ball hits the bottom part of his bat and onto the ground. 225/2

77.1 M Starc to Ali, Starts with a back of a length delivery from over the wicket shaping into Azhar, Ali gets on his toes to confidently block it from his crease. 225/2

Mitchell Starc comes back into the attack.

76.6 N Lyon to Sohail, Haris has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 225/2

76.5 N Lyon to Sohail, A loopy delivery but a bit wide of off, Sohail is not tempted to play at it. 225/2

76.4 N Lyon to Sohail, Defended off the front foot by Sohail presenting the full face of the bat. 225/2

76.3 N Lyon to Ali, Goes for the paddle sweep awkwardly and gets it fine into the leg side to pick up a single. 225/2

76.2 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller on middle, Azhar flicks this to mid-wicket. 224/2

76.1 N Lyon to Ali, Lyon keeps it full on middle, Azhar defends with his head right on top of the ball. 224/2

75.6 P Siddle to Sohail, Defended off the back foot by Sohail to end a maiden over. 224/2

75.5 P Siddle to Sohail, A bit short outside off, Haris pushes it towards point. 224/2

75.4 P Siddle to Sohail, A bit shorter of good length and just outside off, Sohail opens his bat face and runs it down towards the third man region. 224/2

75.3 P Siddle to Sohail, The pacer is getting appreciable inward movement, he dishes this on a length around off coming into the southpaw, Haris blocks it out. 224/2

75.2 P Siddle to Sohail, Fractionall shorter of a good length this but a similar line to the previous ball. Haris keeps it out off the back foot. 224/2

75.1 P Siddle to Sohail, Siddle continues after the break with a good length ball around off from around the wicket. Sohail defends it off the front foot. 224/2

Drinks. Much better hour from the tourists as they have managed to get both the openers. They will looj to make further inroads and get right back in this match. The current Pakistan pair will want to be there till the end of the day's play.

74.6 N Lyon to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 224/2

74.5 N Lyon to Ali, Works it with the turn to the man at mid-wicket. 224/2

74.4 N Lyon to Ali, Ali plays this really well, the ball shoots after pitching and also turns back in. Ali takes one hand off the glove and pays it down onto the ground. 224/2

74.3 N Lyon to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 224/2

74.2 N Lyon to Ali, Floats it around off, defended. 224/2

74.1 N Lyon to Sohail, Flatter around off, Sohail pushes it through covers for a run. 224/2

73.6 P Siddle to Ali, Length ball again around off, the batsman defends it out. 223/2

73.5 P Siddle to Ali, On a length around off, kept out. 223/2

73.4 P Siddle to Sohail, BEAUTY! Changes the angle and bowls it from around the wicket. It comes back in late but not enough as Sohail makes a brave leave. Paine fumbles behind and a bye is taken. 223/2

73.3 P Siddle to Sohail, Good length around off, kept out. 222/2

73.2 P Siddle to Sohail, Wide outside off, left alone. 222/2

73.1 P Siddle to H Sohail, On a length around off, kept out. There is a slip fielder who is standing a few yards up with his helmet on. Interesting field position that. Maybe, they think that the edge won't carry, especially off Siddle's pace. 222/2

72.6 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter outside off, punched against the spin towards covers. 222/2

72.5 N Lyon to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 222/2

72.4 N Lyon to Ali, Ali uses his feet but Lyon shortens his length. It turns back in and hits the pad of Ali. It lobs towards short leg who takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 222/2

72.3 N Lyon to Ali, Another tossed up ball on off, kept out. 222/2

72.2 N Lyon to Ali, Floats it up on off, Ali blocks it. 222/2

72.1 N Lyon to Ali, NOT OUT! Impact is outside off and Australia lose a review. The impact was always an issue, not a very good review by Australia. This is tossed up outside off, comes back in. Ali tries to play the paddle sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The Aussies make a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Paine then goes for the review and the replays show that the impact is outside off. 222/2

Howzzat? Not out is the answer. Lyon appeals for an LBW but the umpire does not agree. Ali is the man in question. Impact seems to be an issue.

71.6 P Siddle to Sohail, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 222/2

71.5 P Siddle to H Sohail, Another beauty! On a length and around off, it shapes away. Sohail tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to first slip. 222/2

71.4 Siddle to Sohail, Was there an edge? Well the umpire does not feel so! He thinks the noise is of the bat hitting the ground. It is full and outside off, Sohail goes for the booming drive away from his body. There is a noise as the ball passes the bat. Paine takes it with a dive and appeals but the umpire does not agree. There is a chat between the skipper and the bowler but they do not review and rightly so, as replays show the sound was of the bat hitting the ground. Excellent decision by umpire Kettleborough. 222/2

71.3 P Siddle to Sohail, Shortish around middle, Sohail works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batsman is well in. 222/2

71.2 P Siddle to Sohail, Good length around off, the batsman blocks it out. 222/2

71.1 P Siddle to Sohail, On a length and around off, Sohail shoulders arms to it. 222/2

70.6 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up around off, spinning in. Ali lunges forward to defend but the ball turns in, misses his bat and hits the front pad. A stifled appeal is made by Lyon but not much in it as he was struck outside the line. End of a good over by the offie. 222/2

70.5 N Lyon to Ali, A full length delivery on off is stroked to mid on by the right-hander. 222/2

70.4 N Lyon to Ali, A similar ball and similar defense by Ali. 222/2

70.3 N Lyon to Ali, Flighted and on the middle stump line, Ali defends from within the crease. 222/2

70.2 N Lyon to Ali, A bit fuller and quicker on the stumps, Azhar pushes this back to the bowler. 222/2

70.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball around off, Ali drives it to mid off. 222/2

69.6 P Siddle to Sohail, Back of a length around off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 222/2

69.5 P Siddle to Sohail, On a length around off, kept out. 222/2

69.4 P Siddle to Sohail, Around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 222/2

Haris Sohail is the new man in.

69.3 P Siddle to Hafeez, OUT! It is clipping the leg pole and the umpire's call remains. So Pakistan do not lose a review but lose Hafeez. Double Nelson strikes. End of a brilliant knock. He walks off to a standing ovation and he deserves every bit of it. Siddle bowls another in-dipper, this one comes back in a long way from outside off and that too late. Hafeez tries to flick but is done in by the movement. The ball hits him on the front pad. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Hafeez walks up to his partner and then signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be clipping the stumps. Australia get their second in the first hour of the last session and now both the set batsmen are back in the hut. Also, with the ball reversing and two new batsmen in, the Aussies would fancy taking a few more wickets today. 222/2

Hafeez is a goner! He has been adjudged LBW but has opted for the review after a chat with his partner. Looks quite adjacent.

69.2 P Siddle to Hafeez, This one also comes back in from outside off, Hafeez spots it early and keeps it out. 222/1

69.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, That has come back in sharply. On a length around off, it jags back in. Hafeez tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 222/1

68.6 N Lyon to Ali, The faster one on off, Ali punches it to covers. 222/1

68.5 N Lyon to Ali, Dances down again and works it to mid on. 222/1

68.4 N Lyon to Ali, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball, blocks it. 222/1

68.3 N Lyon to Ali, This is quicker and on off, Ali at the very end, blocks it out. 222/1

68.2 N Lyon to Ali, Another tossed up ball on off, Ali lunges and blocks it. 222/1

68.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, On the off stump, Hafeez taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. 222/1

67.6 P Siddle to Ali, In the corridor around off, Azhar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 221/1

67.5 P Siddle to Ali, Strays on his pads but Ali cannot take toll of it as he flicks it straight to square leg. 221/1

67.4 P Siddle to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 221/1

67.3 P Siddle to Ali, FOUR! Wonderful straight drive! Siddle dishes it full again around off, Azhar leans forward and drives it straight past the right of the bowler. The fielder at mid on chases it, dives and it seems he has pulled it back before crossing the rope. The umpire goes upstairs to check if it was cleanly stopped, and replays show that it's a boundary as the fielder's arm is touching the rope as he tries to pull the ball back in play. Lovely shot this from Ali. 221/1

67.2 P Siddle to Ali, A bit fuller in line with the stumps, Ali strokes this to mid on. 217/1

67.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, Starts with a good length ball around off and slanting into the batsman, Hafeez looks to flick but misses to get hit on his pads. The ball rolls into the square leg region and allows the batsmen to cross over for a leg bye. 217/1

Peter Siddle comes into the attack.

66.6 N Lyon to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 216/1

66.5 N Lyon to Ali, Full and on the batman's pads, Ali flicks it into the mid-wicket region. 216/1

66.4 N Lyon to Ali, Quicker again on middle and off, Azhar blocks it from within his crease. 216/1

66.3 N Lyon to Ali, Flatter on middle, turned away into the square leg region by the batsman. 216/1

66.2 N Lyon to Ali, Fuller in line with the stumps, Azhar flicks it with the turn into mid-wicket. 216/1

66.1 N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up around off, Ali lunges forward in defense. 216/1

65.6 M Starc to Ali, With the angle, Azhar flicks it towards fine leg for a run. 216/1

65.5 M Starc to Ali, Back of a length on off, Ali defends it off the back foot. 215/1

65.5 M Starc to Hafeez, No ball! Starc has overstepped again! It is a bouncer down the leg side, Hafeez ducks under it. Paine does not collect it cleanly and concedes a bye. 215/1

65.4 M Starc to Hafeez, On a length and around off, Hafeez opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. Some good running helps the batsmen take a brace. 213/1

65.3 M Starc to Ali, A little too full by Starc, Ali strokes it through covers for a run. 211/1

65.2 M Starc to Ali, Perfect! Around off and on a length. Ali plays it late and towards point. 210/1

65.1 M Starc to Ali, On the shorter side outside off, Ali lets it be. Not the right tactic I feel, a new batsman and with the ball reversing a little, stumps is where Starc should bowl. 210/1

64.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, A dot to end! Another maiden by Lyon as he gives it air around off and it has been defended. 210/1

64.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Works it with the turn to the man at short leg. 210/1

64.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Quicker and on middle, the batsman works it to mid-wicket. 210/1

64.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Floats it up on off, Hafeez lunges and keeps it out. 210/1

64.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flatter on off, turns back in. Hafeez manages to block it out. 210/1

64.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flighted ball around off, the batsman keeps it out. 210/1

63.6 M Starc to Ali, On the fuller side around off, Azhar jams it out to the fielder at point. 210/1

63.5 M Starc to Ali, Goes for another bumper but it is down the leg side. Ali lets it be. 210/1

63.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Third bouncer in a row, this is more of a rib-tickler. Hafeez mistimes his pull towards fine leg for a run. 210/1

63.3 M Starc to Hafeez, Another bouncer and Hafeez again ducks under it. 209/1

63.2 M Starc to Hafeez, A bumper, Hafeez ducks under it. 209/1

63.1 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Exquisite! Full and on off, Hafeez caresses it through covers and the ball races away. He looks so elegant playing those strokes. A very delightful player to the eye at his best. 209/1

Azhar Ali makes his way to the middle.

62.6 N Lyon to Imam, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Australia finally get the breakthrough. Nathan Lyon strikes and he has ended the massive 205-run stand. He bowls it quicker and on the shorter side outside off, Imam goes to cut but it is a touch too close to play that stroke. Also, there is a slight extra bounce and the ball takes the outside edge before going into the mitts of Paine. A decent catch by the skipper. They appeal and the umpire raises his finger to end Imam's innings. He has played a lovely knock, a patient one but is disappointed for missing out on his maiden Test hundred. Ideal start for the Aussies as they strike early in the final session. They would like to take a few more now. 205/1

62.5 N Lyon to Imam, Played to the point region by the batsman. 205/0

62.4 N Lyon to Imam, Lyon who has been consistently hitting one area does so again and on the stumps, Imam is solid in defense. 205/0

62.3 N Lyon to Imam, Another tossed up delivery on off, Imam blocks it out. 205/0

62.2 N Lyon to Imam, Gives it air on middle, Imam keeps it out. 205/0

62.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Nicely played for a run! Hafeez waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it towards deep backward point for a run. 205/0

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end.

61.6 M Starc to Hafeez, Another full delivery outside off, Hafeez guides it down to third man for a run. 204/0

61.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Goes very full on off, MH times it to mid off. 203/0

61.4 M Starc to Hafeez, A good change in length there by Starc, he bowls a bouncer on middle, Hafeez ducks under it. 203/0

61.3 M Starc to Imam, Goes full again on middle, Imam strokes it towards mid on for a quick run. 203/0

61.2 M Starc to Imam, Full ball and tailing back in, Imam works it towards mid-wicket. 202/0

61.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Runs straightaway as Starc bowls it full and wide outside off. Hafeez reaches out to it and guides it through point. The fielder from third man runs to his right, picks it up and then realizes he is going to cross the rope. He throws it up in the air, goes out of play, comes back in and then throws it towards the keeper. The batsmen in the meantime collect three. The umpire goes upstairs to check whether the fielding effort is clean and yes it is. 202/0

We are back for the final session! The over-rate has been excellent so we have only 29 overs left in the day. Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq will resume their innings. The former will be on strike and he will face Mitchell Starc. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Yet another amazing session for Pakistan. They scored 110 runs in it and the openers are still there in the middle. Mohammad Hafeez notched up an impressive century on his comeback. His partner is a bit more cautious playing at 75 but he too has looked super impressive in his approach. The Australian bowlers have tried hard on this flat and slow pitch but without any luck. Hafeez's drop on 74 by Mitchell Marsh did not help their cause either. However, the track did start turning towards the end of the second session and their spinners will look to exploit the conditions post Tea. Overall, the Aussie bowlers would hope that things go their way in the last session and they manage to pick up a few wickets to just get back into the game. Currently, it's been all about the team from Asia.

60.6 Jon Holland to Imam, SIX! This is modern day cricket! Simply fearless. It was the last ball of this session but Imam does not care. He charges down the track to this tossed up ball on middle and off, he swings his bat and with the turn sends the nut sailing way into the stands behind deep mid-wicket. That's the end of another dominating session for Pakistan. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 1. 199/0

60.5 Jon Holland to Imam, Slower but a bit shorter on off, defended off the back foot by the left-hander. 193/0

60.4 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 193/0

60.3 Jon Holland to Imam, Imam dances down the track, as he has done numerous times today, does not get to the pitch of the ball and hence defends. 193/0

60.2 Jon Holland to Imam, A bit shorter of a full length, spinning sharply into Imam, the southpaw looking to punch it through the off side, gets cramped and ends up jabbing it back to the bowler. 193/0

60.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Slower and on middle, spinning in, Imam turns it into square leg. 193/0

59.6 M Starc to Hafeez, Another length ball around off, the batsman blocks it out. 193/0

59.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Shortens his length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 193/0

59.4 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Class, just class from Hafeez there. How elegant was that? Full and around off, Hafeez with that lazy approach of his, strokes it through covers, he literally just put bat to ball, it hits the middle and then races through wide mid off for a boundary. 193/0

59.3 M Starc to Hafeez, Goes very full outside off, Hafeez guides it square on the off side through point for a couple. 189/0

59.2 M Starc to Hafeez, Good ball! Angles it into the batsman from around the wicket. Hafeez defends it onto the ground. 187/0

59.1 M Starc to Imam, A yorker on off, the batsman jams it out. 187/0

58.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The comeback man leans forward and drives this fuller ball on middle and off to mid on. 186/0

58.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Hafeez flicks this full pitch ball on his pads to square leg with a wristy shot. 186/0

58.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 186/0

58.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Slower and on middle, turned it towards mid-wicket but no run on offer. 186/0

58.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 186/0

58.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Full on off, driven to mid on to get a single. 186/0

57.6 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Hard Luck personified. Just not Australia's day it seems. Again a good length ball on off, lands and straighten. Hafeez plays the initial line and gets a outside edge which flies tantalizingly close to the right of the diving keeper for a boundary. Paine had no chance to grab that. Well bowled Starc. 185/0

57.5 M Starc to Hafeez, How unlucky is Starc? Hafeez tentatively drives this full ball on off a bit uppishly, but guess what? The ball has found the gap perfectly between the two short covers. The batsmen run a brace. 181/0

57.4 M Starc to Imam, On a good length and wide of off, Imam drives on the up and finds the gap in the cover region, gets a run for it. Nice shot for just a single. 179/0

57.3 M Starc to Imam, This ball is down the leg side but the southpaw still tries to flick it but misses. 178/0

57.2 M Starc to Imam, Full and fast on off, keeps it out off the front foot. 178/0

57.1 M Starc to Imam, Starc this time from over the wicket to the southpaw, keeps it very full around off, shaping into Imam, the left-hander keeps it out safely. 178/0

56.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Slower and full on off, blocked out off the front foot. 178/0

56.5 Jon Holland to Imam, A bit shorter in length spinning into Imam, the southpaw pulls it through square leg and jogs across for a single and retain strike. 178/0

56.4 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 177/0

56.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Fuller on off, driven to mid off for a single. 177/0

56.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, What a comeback for Hafeez, he gets to his hundred! Holland fires this full length ball into Hafeez, the opener flicks this one nicely through mid-wicket to get a brace and reach his 10th Test century. Really good batting this from the experienced campaigner and it means a lot to him and his teammates. He receives a bear hug from the non-striker and all his teammates are up on their feet giving him a standing ovation. He deserves every bit of it as this might be one of his most fluent innings. However, complacency should not creep into him now. He should look to make it a daddy ton. 176/0

56.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 174/0

55.6 Starc to Hafeez, The batsman has done well to keep that yorker at bay and the ball rolls towards mid-wicket and they get a run. 174/0

55.5 M Starc to M Hafeez, FOUR! Fuller in length again around off, Hafeez half purposefully guides it fine through the slip cordon for a boundary. Streaky boundary for the right-hander. 173/0

55.4 M Starc to Hafeez, This around the wicket line seems to be troubling the batsman. He fires this one on a good length shaping into around off. Hafeez looks to play at it tentatively. The ball pitches and straightens a bit to beat the outside edge. Some encouragement for the pacer here. 169/0

55.3 M Starc to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 169/0

55.2 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Very full ball just outside off enticing the right-hander to go for the booming drive, gets a thick edge on it and flies past the left of the diving fielder at gully to cross the boundary at third man. 169/0

55.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Good length ball on off. Hafeez has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 165/0

Mitchell Starc is back into the attack.

54.6 Jon Holland to M Hafeez, Drives this full length ball through mid off and gets a run. 165/0

54.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Full on off, Hafeez, softly turns it into the mid-wicket region. 164/0

54.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 164/0

54.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Fuller in length around off, gives Hafeez the chance to drive through covers for another brace. 164/0

54.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Slower and fullish in length outside off, Hafeez waits and waits and at the last moment cuts it through third man to get a brace. 162/0

54.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 160/0

53.6 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up around off, pushed to covers to end the Lyon over. 160/0

53.5 N Lyon to Imam, Short again around off, The southpaw this time makes some room and punches it into covers but still can't find the gap. 160/0

53.4 N Lyon to Imam, Drags his length short, Imam goes back and cuts but straight to the man at backward third man. 160/0

53.3 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 160/0

53.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Slower and shorter than full length again, Hafeez goes back and punches this into the point region to collect a run. 160/0

53.1 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up around off, Imam pushes this towards covers to exchange strike. 159/0

52.6 Jon Holland to Imam, This time he goes back to the slower and shorter delivery and punches it to long on to retain strike in the next over. 158/0

52.5 Jon Holland to Imam, Charges down the track, does not reach to the pitch of the ball and does well to defend it in the end. 157/0

52.4 Jon Holland to Imam, Slower and fractionally shorter on off, Imam goes back and flicks it into the leg side. 157/0

52.3 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 157/0

52.2 Jon Holland to Imam, Tossed up around off, Haq drives it back to the bowler. 157/0

52.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Keeps it a bit shorter in length spinning into Imam, the southpaw whips it to square leg. 157/0

51.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 157/0

51.5 N Lyon to M Hafeez, Slower and full length ball on off is stroked to mid on. 157/0

51.4 N Lyon to Imam, A bit fuller around off, Imam lunges ahead and pushes it into covers to get a single. 157/0

51.3 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 156/0

51.2 N Lyon to Imam, Is he Fine? Imam skips down the track, reaches well to the pitch of the ball and cracks an uppish cover drive. But unfortunately it hits Labuchagne. He seems to be fine. 156/0

51.1 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up around off from around the wicket, kept out off the front foot. 156/0

50.6 Jon Holland to Imam, Imam rocks back to this marginally shorter than full ball on off, cuts it towards point to get a run and retain strike. 156/0

50.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, A bit slower and fuller, Hafeez pushes this into covers and gets off strike. 155/0

50.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 154/0

50.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Jon trying to tease Hafeez, but the right-hander has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 154/0

50.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Strays down the leg, Hafeez tries to nudge it into the leg side but ends up playing it to the fielder there. 154/0

50.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 154/0

49.6 N Lyon to Imam, Sees the opportunity to score some runs and cuts it towards point where Michell March dives and stops it. The batsmen have taken a single. 154/0

49.5 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 154/0

49.4 N Lyon to Imam, Slower and fuller in length, Imam comes forward and keeps it out. 154/0

49.3 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 154/0

49.2 N Lyon to Imam, A bit shorter in length, cut straight to point. 154/0

49.1 N Lyon to Imam, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet. Sees the flight on this on, its in line with the leg stump, so he had to make some room while dancing down the track. He does so perfectly and gets under the ball to loft the drive over covers for a beautiful boundary. 154/0

48.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot. 150/0

48.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Full again on line with the stumps, Hafeez drives it back to the bowler. 150/0

48.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Hafeez taps this slower ball on off towards point. 150/0

48.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, A bit flatter and fuller in length, flicked to mid-wicket. 150/0

48.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 150/0

48.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Jon looking to tease Hafeez gives this one a bit more air and keeps it full, the right-hander drives it to mid off. 150/0

47.6 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/0

47.5 N Lyon to Imam, Imam charges down the track to get Lyon off his length but defends in the end. 150/0

47.4 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/0

47.3 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 150/0

47.2 N Lyon to Imam, Slower and a bit shorter than full, Imam goes back and punches this to point. 150/0

47.1 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on middle, Imam from within the crease keeps it out. 150/0

Nathan Lyon to roll his arm over. Change of ends for Lyon.

46.6 Jon Holland to Imam, Rocks back and cuts it uppishly through point for a single to end the over. The southpaw will retain strike. 150/0

46.5 Jon Holland to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 149/0

46.4 Jon Holland to Imam, Flighted and fuller, Imam drives this to mid on. 149/0

46.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, A bit shorter in length, Hafeez rocks back and cuts it to deep point for a single. 149/0

46.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 148/0

46.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Holland after the break starts off with a quicker one on Imam's pads, turning in. The southpaw just tickles it very fine on the leg side. The fielder does well to chase and saves a single for his team. 148/0

Drinks. Pakistan still going strong with runs coming at a decent pace. The Aussies might consider themselves a bit unlucky but their bowlers are toiling hard in the heat to get a breakthrough they desperately need.

45.6 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, This time he nicely pushes the ball towards cover. 145/0

45.5 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, In the air... but safe! Hafeez is somehow trying to get out here. Two poor shots in two overs. The last one was spilled and this one fortunately for him, falls in no man's land. It is the leg spinner from Labuschagne around off, Hafeez again dances down the track and tries to go over mid on. The ball however turns away, takes the leading edge and lands in the extra cover region for a brace. Imam needs to go upto his senior partner and have a chat and ask him to calm down a little. 145/0

45.4 M Labuschagne to Imam, Fires it very full outside off, Imam hits it square on the off side for a run. 143/0

45.3 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, Flatter and on off, Hafeez punches it through covers for a run. 142/0

45.2 M Labuschagne to M Hafeez, Very full on off, it is stroked to mid off. 141/0

45.1 M Labuschagne to Imam, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for a run. 141/0

44.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, On the stumps, kept out. 140/0

44.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, DROPPED AND FOUR! A tough chance but Australia need these to be taken. Especially now. A false stroke was drawn and it almost got them the breakthrough. Hafeez tries to take on the left-arm spinner as he uses his feet. Does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. The ball turns away and hence does not come right off the middle. It goes uppishly towards long off. Mitchell Marsh there runs to his right, leaps, gets a hand to it but can't hang on. I feel he probably jumped a little early. Nevertheless a boundary for Hafeez. 140/0

44.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 136/0

44.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Loopy delivery again but it is a touch too full, the spin is out of contention and Hafeez strokes it back to the bowler. 136/0

44.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Tosses it up above the eye line around off, Hafeez drives it back to the bowler. 136/0

44.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Slower through the air on off, kept out. 136/0

Holland is brought back on. Double change by Australia.

43.6 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, Full, very full on middle, Hafeez jams it out to long on for a run. So not a bad first over by the debutant. He has probably got the most out of the wicket in the one over he has bowled. 136/0

43.5 M Labuschagne to Imam, Lands it around the leg pole, it pitches and then turns back into the southpaw. He tries to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes down to fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 135/0

43.4 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, Short and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Hafeez does not take full toll of it as he hits it towards sweeper cover for a run. 134/0

43.3 M Labuschagne to Imam, Gives it air but ends up bowling it too full outside off, Imam strokes it through covers for a run. 133/0

43.2 M Labuschagne to Imam, A little bit of turn there! He pitches it around off, it comes back in. Imam pushes it back to the bowler. 132/0

43.1 M Labuschagne to Hafeez, Flatter and around off, Hafeez guides it through point for a run. Not a bad delivery to start with. 132/0

Marnus Labuschagne, the debutant, is into the attack. He is a part time leg spinner, trying everything here is Tim Paine.

42.6 N Lyon to Imam, Slower and a bit shorter of full length on off. Haq, stuck in his crease, defends. 131/0

42.5 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 131/0

42.4 N Lyon to Imam, FIFTY! Fires this down the leg side and Imam helps it toward fine leg to get a brace. Second half ton for the southpaw in Tests. He has grinded it out there in this heat and has built his innings nicely. There is a big score for the taking and he would not want to miss out here. 131/0

42.3 N Lyon to Imam, FOUR! Classic! That's confidence personified. Lyon gives this one air, Haq comes down the track and drives superbly through covers for an excellent boundary. 129/0

42.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, A bit shorter this one, allows Hafeez to go back, open the bat face and guide it to the third man region to pick up a single. 125/0

42.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up ball around off, Hafeef comes forward and defends 124/0

41.6 P Siddle to Hafeez, This is too easy for the batters. Hafeez guides it through point and gets to the other end. 124/0

41.5 P Siddle to Imam, Shortish on off, Imam punches it to covers for a run. 123/0

41.4 P Siddle to Imam, Back of a length around off, Imam guides it to point. 122/0

41.3 P Siddle to Hafeez, Late movement but the ball it is from middle, Hafeez tries to flick but the ball misses the bat, hits the pads and goes towards square leg. There is a muted appeal from the players as the batsmen cross over. The umpire shakes his head and does not signal a leg bye. So, there might be an inside edge. 122/0

41.2 P Siddle to Imam, On the pads, Imam tries to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls down to fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 121/0

41.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, On a length around off, Hafeez opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for a run. 120/0

40.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, Clips it through mid-wicket, finds the gap this time and takes a run. 119/0

40.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Gives it air this time but it is a touch short. Hafeez flicks it towards Shaun Marsh at mid-wicket. He dives to his right and saves a single. 118/0

40.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flighted delivery on off, Hafeez blocks it out. 118/0

40.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/0

40.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tosses it up again on off, Hafeez is solid in defense. 118/0

40.1 N Lyon to M Hafeez, Loopy ball on middle, Hafeez works it towards mid-wicket. 118/0

39.6 P Siddle to Imam, Around off, kept out. A maiden by Siddle. 118/0

39.5 P Siddle to Imam, Goes fuller again, Imam with the angle strokes it to mid on. 118/0

39.4 P Siddle to Imam, In the 5th stump channel, Imam plays it with an angled bat towards gully. 118/0

39.3 P Siddle to Imam, Attacks the off stump again, Imam keeps it out. So, good bowling this by Siddle, he is keeping it very tight. 118/0

39.2 P Siddle to Imam, Good length outside off, the batsman guides it towards gully who makes a good stop. 118/0

39.1 P Siddle to Imam, On a length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 118/0

38.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 118/0

38.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Fires it on off, no turn against the right-hander. Hafeez blocks it out. 118/0

38.4 N Lyon to Imam, Darts it on middle, Imam with the angle works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 118/0

38.3 N Lyon to Imam, Slows it up on off, Imam defends it off the front foot. 117/0

38.2 N Lyon to Imam, Tries to bowl a similar ball but gets no turn on this one. Imam pushes it to covers. 117/0

38.1 N Lyon to Imam, BEAUTY! First real sign of the ball doing something for the offie. He tosses it up around off, it pitches and then turns away sharply. Imam goes back and tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn. 117/0

37.6 P Siddle to Hafeez, Around off, kept out with the utmost ease. 117/0

37.5 P Siddle to Imam, On the fuller side outside off, Imam drives it square on the off side for a run. There is a man in the deep which means Paine now is looking to save some runs also, which he has to. 117/0

37.4 P Siddle to Imam, Fullish and it tails back in a touch. The southpaw hits it to mid on. 116/0

37.3 P Siddle to Imam, Finds the man at square leg with the flick shot. 116/0

37.2 P Siddle to Imam, Fuller again on off, Imam strokes it to mid off. 116/0

37.1 P Siddle to Imam, Back of a length on off, the batsman keeps it out, 116/0

36.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, FOUR! Seeing the ball like a football out there is Hafeez. It is short and asking to be hit. Hafeez says thank you so much and he pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary. Second in the over. 116/0

36.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Hafeez with the turn works it to mid-wicket. 112/0

36.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, He has slowed it up since that boundary and is also tossing it up on off. Hafeez keeps it out. 112/0

36.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tosses it up on off, Hafeez lunges and keeps it out. 112/0

36.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, FOUR! DEFT! Lyon once again bowls it quicker but there is width on offer. Hafeez waits for it and then guides it very late through backward point for a boundary. 112/0

36.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flatter on off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 108/0

35.6 P Siddle to Imam, FOUR LEG BYES! Sloppy from Paine! He should have stopped that. On the pads, Imam tries to flick but misses, the ball brushes the pads and goes underneath the glove of the diving Paine and into the fine leg fence. 108/0

35.5 P Siddle to Imam, Fullish on off, Imam times it towards the man at covers. Is unable to find the gap. 104/0

35.4 P Siddle to Imam, Hits the length around middle, the batsman blocks it. No signs of any movement for Siddle and at his pace and on a slow wicket, it gets too easy for a batter. 104/0

35.3 P Siddle to Imam, Bowls it fuller once again on the pads, Imam flicks it to mid-wicket. 104/0

35.2 P Siddle to Imam, Fuller in length on middle, Imam strokes it to mid on. 104/0

35.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, Starts off with a shorter delivery outside off, Hafeez guides it through point and gets to the other end. 104/0

Just a short burst for Mitchell Starc as Peter Siddle is into the attack.

34.6 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/0

34.5 N Lyon to Imam, The straighter one on off, Imam once again off the back foot pushes it to covers. 103/0

34.4 N Lyon to Imam, Slightly shorter in length, Imam goes back and punches it to covers. 103/0

34.3 N Lyon to Imam, On the stumps, Imam keeps it out. 103/0

34.2 N Lyon to Imam, Uses his feet again but Lyon spots it. He shortens the length and Imam adjusts and guides it to point. Well bowled and well played in the end. 103/0

34.1 N Lyon to Imam, FOUR! Up and over! Excellent use of the feet. This time he gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over mid on for a boundary. Moves into the 40s now. Hundred up for Pakistan, without losing any wicket. They will be delighted with this start. 103/0

33.6 M Starc to Hafeez, Crisply driven! On the up and through covers for a brace. There are two short covers but Hafeez is finding the gap with ease. 99/0

33.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Another bouncer but this just does not bounce. It is down the leg side and over Hafeez as he ducks under it. 97/0

33.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Fuller in length on off, the batsman strokes it to mid off. 97/0

33.3 M Starc to Hafeez, A poor ball and a poor shot to follow! Short and wide, width on offer outside off. Hafeez feels there is a boundary in the offering. He goes for a cut shot but loosely and gets beaten. 97/0

33.2 M Starc to Hafeez, Angles this into the pads, Hafeez nudges it towards mid-wicket. 97/0

33.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Good length around off, Hafeez blocks it out. 97/0

32.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, Hafeez with the turn works it towards mid-wicket for a run. So similar story after the break for Lyon, no purchase off the surface. 97/0

32.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Another loopy ball on off, MH strokes it to mid off. 96/0

32.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flighted ball on off, the batsman keeps it out. 96/0

32.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, FOUR! In the gap! Lovely sweep shot. He hits it right in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 96/0

32.2 N Lyon to Imam, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the delivery. He pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 92/0

32.1 N Lyon to Imam, Loopy ball on off, Imam defends it onto the ground. 91/0

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end. A slip, short leg and a silly point in place.

31.6 M Starc to Hafeez, On a length around off, MH keeps it out. 91/0

31.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Wide outside off, left alone. 91/0

31.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Fifty for Hafeez on return into the team, his 13th in this format. He gets there with a beautifully timed stroke through covers for a brace. He also wanted a third but was rightly sent back by his partner. He then raises the bat towards the dressing room and soaks in the applause. He has looked very fluent throughout and is all set to make it big now. 91/0

31.3 M Starc to Hafeez, Comes around the wicket now, he angles it into the batter, hoping for the ball to pitch and go away. It does not though as it keeps coming in with the angle. Hafeez defends it. 89/0

31.2 M Starc to Hafeez, Very full and wide outside off, Hafeez makes a leave. 89/0

31.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Starts off with a back of a length delivery around off, Hafeez guides it to point. 89/0

We are all set to get the post Lunch session underway. The umpires followed by the Aussies make their way to the middle. The Pakistan openers, Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq, stride out to the center with the right-hander on strike. Mitchell Starc to get the procedings off the mark, post Lunch.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

Australia on the other hand, have bowled tightly but without any success. Lyon impressed the most and he will probably be the bowler who might bowl the most amount of overs for them. However, one good thing is Starc has found a little, just a little amount of reverse swing which they hope will work in their favor. The Aussies will want a couple of quick wickets after the break. Join us in a bit to find out what is in store after Lunch.

So, a wicket-less session means Pakistan will be the happier side heading into the break. It has all gone right for them right from the toss. They elected to bat in batting friendly conditions and their openers have made full use of it. They have looked solid till now with Hafeez just two short of his half ton on return. Pakistan would hope for the duo to continue and lay the foundation for a big first innings score.

30.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up and on off, Hafeez gets his weight on his front foot and eases it to long on for an easy single to end a wonderful session for Pakistan. THAT'S LUNCH. 89/0

30.5 N Lyon to Imam, Skips down again and drives to the right of mid off to get off strike. 88/0

30.4 N Lyon to Imam, Unfazed by the situation is the southpaw, comes down the track and defends it back to the bowler. 87/0

30.3 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 87/0

30.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Gets down on his knee and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. A risky shot this for just a run. 87/0

30.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up on off, Hafeez lunges forward to defend it. 86/0

29.6 M Starc to Imam, Fuller, quicker and straighter from the left-arm quick, Imam blocks it out off the back foot. Starc trying his best in this heat to get a breakthrough. 86/0

29.5 M Starc to Imam, Imam picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 86/0

29.4 M Starc to Imam, Nice bowling by Starc! He is attacking the stumps, any error by the batsman and he will be in the game. Length ball on the stumps , kept out from the crease. 86/0

29.3 M Starc to Imam, Similar delivery, this time Imam looks to push this one straight but the angle into him results in an inside edge for the ball to roll towards square leg. 86/0

29.2 M Starc to Imam, Good length ball angling onto his pads, The southpaw flicks it to mid-wicket. 86/0

29.1 M Starc to Imam, TOE CRUSHER! Starc from over the wicket fires in a pinch perfect yorker with some late dip in, Imam does really well to dig it out. Shows how settled are the batsmen there. 86/0

28.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. Lyon has already completed 11 overs in the first session itself. Australia is depending a lot on him here. 86/0

28.5 N Lyon to M Hafeez, Similar ball and similarly stroked to covers by Hafeez. 86/0

28.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up fuller on off, Hafeez drives it politely to covers 86/0

28.3 N Lyon to Imam, Similar delivery but this time the southpaw taps it into the square leg region to get a single. 86/0

28.2 N Lyon to Imam, Strays down the leg side here Lyon, Imam tries to flick but misses. 85/0

28.1 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 85/0

27.6 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Unlucky Australia! They will definitely want some luck to go their way on this flat pitch. Starc dishes out yet another full pitch ball outside off, Hafeez goes after it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies through the vacant gully region and into the third man fence. 85/0

27.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Fuller and just outside off, Hafeez strokes this to mid off. Looking really good these two. 81/0

27.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Using his height and speed here is the left-arm pacer. He bangs this a bit shorter and gets it to rise on Hafeez who does well to get on his toes and keep it out. 81/0

27.3 M Starc to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/0

27.2 M Starc to Hafeez, A bit shorter on good length on off, Hafeez punches it to covers. 81/0

27.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Whipped! Starc tries the toe-crusher but dishes in a half volley on Hafeez's pads, the opener flicks it nonchalantly through mid-wicket to get a brace. 81/0

26.6 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on middle, Imam looks to turn it into the off side but gets a leading edge towards covers. Nice testing over by the offie. 79/0

26.5 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by Imam presenting the full face of the bat. Not taking any undue risk. 79/0

26.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, A bit slower and straighter this one, Hafeez nicely waits for it to arrive and closes his bat face to tuck it towards square leg to get a run. 79/0

26.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 78/0

26.2 N Lyon to Imam, Flighted and full on middle and off, Imam lunges forward looking to block but gets an inside edge to backward square leg to get off strike. 78/0

26.1 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on off, Imam gets forward and keeps it out. 77/0

25.6 M Starc to Hafeez, Bumper! Starc bounces this one to surprise the batter, but Hafeez ducks under it comfortably. 77/0

25.5 M Starc to Hafeez, Similar length but a bit wide of off, Hafeez leans across and drives into the cover-point region but cannot find the gap. 77/0

25.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Very full and fast on off, Hafeez drives this crisply but straight to mid off. 77/0

25.3 M Starc to Hafeez, Fires this outside off after bowling two on the stumps, wanted Hafeez to go after it but the right-hander shoulders arms. 77/0

25.2 M Starc to Hafeez, Similar delivery, defended off the back foot by the comeback man. 77/0

25.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Australia will hope for Starc to make a mark and get a breakthrough. Starts with a length ball on middle and off, Hafeez defends from the crease. 77/0

Mitchell Starc is back on.

24.6 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up again on middle and off, defended off the front foot. 77/0

24.5 N Lyon to Imam, Imam has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/0

24.4 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/0

24.3 N Lyon to Imam, The southpaw dances down the track but decides to defend it. Intent on show here. Really nice this from the Asian team. 77/0

24.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Hafeez rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball into covers to change strike. 77/0

24.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 76/0

23.6 Jon Holland to Imam, FOUR! SHOT! Marginally shorter in length but Imam has got his eye in well. He won't let such balls go. Imam rocks back and cuts it fiercely thorugh point for a cracking boundary. 9 from this one. 76/0

23.5 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 72/0

23.4 Jon Holland to Imam, Tossed up on off, driven to mid on. 72/0

23.3 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 72/0

23.2 Jon Holland to Imam, FOUR! Beautiful! Just so pleasing to the eyes this. Holland gives it a bit more air, Imam seeing this dances down the track and strokes it past the right of mid off for a superb boundary. 72/0

23.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Flighted and a bit shorter than the fuller length, Hafeez blocks it from within his crease. 68/0

22.6 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/0

22.5 N Lyon to Imam, Goes for the sweep again but mistimes it, no run. 67/0

22.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, His patience gives up as he kneels and sweeps this fuller delivery on middle to the backward square leg region to get a single. 67/0

22.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up on off again, Hafeez comes forward with a big stride and defends it comfortably. 66/0

22.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Hafeef lunges forward and keeps this full ball out. 66/0

22.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 66/0

21.6 Jon Holland to Imam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 66/0

21.5 Jon Holland to Imam, A bit quicker and just outside off, seeing this Imam opens the bat face at the last moment and runs it down to the third man region to get a brace. 66/0

21.4 Jon Holland to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 64/0

21.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The pair is not letting any loose ball go by, their intent is commendable. Holland again keeps it a bit short outside off, Imam punches it into cover-point to pick up a run. Rotating the strike along with hitting boundaries once in a while, this pair. 64/0

21.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Tossed up on middle and leg, Hafeez waits back and keeps it out with a straight bat. 63/0

21.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Holland starts with a quicker one on Imam's pads, the southpaw flicks it to deep backward square leg to get off strike. 63/0

20.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 62/0

20.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, Shorter in length again is the offie, Hafeez goes back and punches it through covers to pick up a brace. 62/0

20.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Tossed up again in line of the stumps, Hafeez blocks it out. 60/0

20.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 60/0

20.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 60/0

20.1 N Lyon to M Hafeez, FOUR! CRACKED! That will please Mohammad Hafeez. Lyon drags his length a bit and bowls it a bit wide of off, Hafeez immediately rocks back seeing the scoring opportunity and cuts it through point for a boundary. 60/0

19.6 Jon Holland to Imam, Flighted on off, defended off the front foot. 56/0

19.5 Jon Holland to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 56/0

19.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Tossed up on middle and off, Hafeez flicks it into the square leg region to pick up a single. 56/0

19.3 Jon Holland to Imam, Dances down the track, drives it to mid on for a quick single. A single after a maximum, clever stuff from Imam. 55/0

19.2 Jon Holland to Imam, SIX! BOOM! 50 up for Pakistan, exactly the start they would have wanted after electing to bat. Holland tosses this up again, Imam skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and whacks it over wide long on for the first biggie of the match. Nice batting this by the two openers. 54/0

19.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Full on off, Imam keeps it out with a straight bat. 48/0

18.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, Defended off the back foot by Hafeez. 48/0

18.5 N Lyon to Imam, The southpaw gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it into the gap in the mid-wicket region to get a single. 48/0

18.4 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/0

18.3 N Lyon to Imam, A bit shorter in length and Imam goes for the cut but cannot does not connect well and finds point. 47/0

18.2 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on off, batsman prods forward and keeps it out. 47/0

18.1 N Lyon to Imam, Keeps it tight again, Imam shows good patience as he blocks it off the front foot. 47/0

17.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 47/0

17.5 Jon Holland to Imam, Slower and full on off, stroked to mid on. 47/0

17.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Dances down the track and this time Hafeez goes through with the shot, he ends up dragging it a bit uppishly to the right of mid on, the fielder there makes a good stop with a dive. The batsmen take a run. 46/0

17.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Fuller again and stroked to mid off. 45/0

17.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Comes down the track again, does not get to the pitch and ends up blocking it. 45/0

17.1 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Flighted and full on off, driven to mid on. 45/0

16.6 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on off, driven through mid off by the batsman. 45/0

16.5 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/0

16.4 N Lyon to Imam, Tossed up on off, Imam prods forward to defend, the ball lands and goes with the arm, Hafeez playing for some spin gets an inside edge onto his pads. 45/0

16.3 N Lyon to Imam, A bit flatter and quicker from Lyon, Imam goes back and defends. 45/0

16.2 N Lyon to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/0

16.1 N Lyon to Imam, Lyon tosses it up on middle. Imam skips down the track and drives it to mid on. Looking to be aggressive and put pressure on the spinner here is Imam. 45/0

15.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 45/0

15.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Hafeez gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 45/0

15.4 Jon Holland to Imam, A bit short this and it gives Imam time to tap it into the point region and change strike. 45/0

15.3 Jon Holland to Imam, Full on of, stroked to mid on. 44/0

15.2 Jon Holland to Imam, Much fuller on off, Imam uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives to mid off. 44/0

15.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Holland continues after the break and bowls a loopy full pitched delivery outside off, spins and turns into Imam who defends off the front foot. 44/0

Drinks! So a good hour of play for Pakistan! They have seen out the new ball and now both the openers look set. They would want to cash in on the start they have got. Also the wicket looks very true with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Australia on the other hand, need a breakthrough, they have spinners on from both the ends at the moment and Paine will hope the spin-twins can do the job for them.

14.6 N Lyon to Hafeez, From around the wicket, Lyon fires it on off, the batsman keeps it out. 44/0

14.5 N Lyon to Imam, Flatter and shorter in length outside off, Imam cuts it through cover-point and takes a run. 44/0

14.4 N Lyon to Imam, Floats it around off, Imam prods forward and defends it. 43/0

14.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, A little turn from outside off, Hafeez waits for the ball to do its bit and then tucks it through square leg for a run. 43/0

14.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flatter and on off, kept out. 42/0

14.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, FOUR! First runs off Lyon and it is a beautiful boundary! Pays the price of bowling it too full. Hafeez plants his front foot across and strokes it through covers. 42/0

13.6 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Slightly shorter this time on middle, MH flicks it through square leg for a run. An expensive start by Holland. Not a lot of assistance for him as well in his first. 38/0

13.5 Jon Holland to Hafeez, First good delivery by Holland! He tosses it up on off, Hafeez lunges and keeps it out. 37/0

13.4 Jon Holland to Hafeez, FOUR! Hafeez loves using his feet to the spinners and does it really well here. Dances down the track, makes it into a full toss and whacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 37/0

13.3 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Very full on the pads, Hafeez tucks it around the corner for a brace. 33/0

13.2 Jon Holland to Hafeez, Gives it air around leg stump, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket. 31/0

13.1 Jon Holland to Imam, Loopy ball outside off, it is a little too full. Imam times it through covers for a run. 31/0

Spin from both ends now. It was just a matter of time. Nothing whatsoever in this pitch at the moment. Let's see how Jon Holland bowls. He has a slip in place.

12.6 N Lyon to M Hafeez, Fires it on off, Hafeez goes back and guides it to point. So another over in which Lyon has not conceded a run. 3-3-0-0 is how his figures read. 30/0

12.5 N Lyon to Hafeez, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 30/0

12.4 N Lyon to Hafeez, Another flatter delivery and Hafeez once again keeps it out off the back foot. 30/0

12.3 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flatter and quicker on off, it comes back in. Hafeez keeps it out off the back foot. 30/0

12.2 N Lyon to Hafeez, Flighted ball on off, Hafeez eases it to mid off. 30/0

12.1 N Lyon to Hafeez, Floats it up on off, Hafeez keeps it out. 30/0

11.6 P Siddle to Imam, Bowls from around the wicket to the left-hander and spears it very full. Imam drives it towards short covers who deflects it to mid off. 30/0

11.5 P Siddle to Hafeez, Another single as Hafeez once again flicks it in the same region as the last ball. 30/0

11.4 P Siddle to Hafeez, Runs, after 24 balls for Pakistan. It is on the pads, Hafeez works it around the corner and collects a brace. 29/0

11.3 P Siddle to Hafeez, Goes full again on middle, Hafeez wrists it to mid on. 27/0

11.2 P Siddle to Hafeez, On a length and around off, kept out. 27/0

11.1 P Siddle to M Hafeez, Fullish on middle, Hafeez strokes it to mid on. 27/0

10.6 N Lyon to Imam, A dot to end! So back-to-back maidens for Lyon and three in a row for Australia. Imam uses his feet but yorks himself. He jams it out to mid off. 27/0

10.5 N Lyon to Imam, Brilliant by Lyon, all the 5 balls he has bowled has been in the same region. Imam can do nothing but keep it out. 27/0

10.4 N Lyon to Imam, Gives it air this time on middle, Imam is solid in defense. 27/0

10.3 N Lyon to Imam, Floats it up on middle, kept out. 27/0

10.2 N Lyon to Imam, Stump-to-stump line again, Imam blocks it out. 27/0

10.1 N Lyon to Imam, Flighted ball on middle, Imam defends it out. 27/0

9.6 P Siddle to Hafeez, Again on off, Hafeez is solid in defense. So back-to-back maidens for Australia. 27/0

9.5 P Siddle to Hafeez, Another length ball around off, the batsman defends it. 27/0

9.4 P Siddle to Hafeez, A loopy bouncer this time, Hafeez comfortably ducks under it. 27/0

9.3 P Siddle to Hafeez, Around off, Hafeez easily defends it out. 27/0

9.2 P Siddle to Hafeez, Fuller in length again on middle, MH times it to mid on. 27/0

9.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, Fullish on middle, it is driven to mid on. 27/0

8.6 N Lyon to Imam, Another floated ball on middle, Imam blocks it out. So a maiden to begin with for Lyon, however, no turn on offer for him. Maybe because the ball is quite new. 27/0

8.5 N Lyon to Imam, Better by the southpaw! Plays this with soft hands and defends it onto the ground. 27/0

8.4 N Lyon to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/0

8.3 N Lyon to Imam, Aerial for a while again! Get in a silly point as well? Lyon bowls a loopy ball on middle, Imam defends it with hard hands. 27/0

8.2 N Lyon to Imam, Floats it up on middle, Imam lunges and blocks it out. It was uppish again. 27/0

8.1 N Lyon to Imam, DROPPED! Technically a drop! A very tough chance that. It is bowled on the pads, Imam flicks it towards the leg side. It is uppish and the ball hits the fielder at short leg who fails to react in time. Those just have to stick in your hands or between the legs or somewhere. 27/0

So as expected, Nathan Lyon is into the attack. Early change by Australia, it will be interesting to see if he gets some turn.

7.6 P Siddle to Hafeez, Attacks the off pole again, Hafeez gets right behind the line and blocks it out. 27/0

7.5 P Siddle to Hafeez, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it around off, Hafeez keeps it out. 27/0

7.4 P Siddle to Imam, Works it towards square leg with the angle for a run. 27/0

7.3 P Siddle to Imam, A good bouncer on middle, Imam ducks out of it. 26/0

Nathan Lyon is seen warming up. With not a lot of assistance off the deck for the pacers, we may see the offie in action soon.

7.2 P Siddle to Imam, Just ahead of a length around off, it is driven towards mid on. 26/0

7.1 P Siddle to Imam, Lands it on a length around off, kept out. 26/0

6.6 M Starc to Hafeez, A little too wide outside off, left alone. Starc needs to bowl it a touch closer, like he did in his last over. This over was a touch wayward. 26/0

6.5 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and wide outside off, Hafeez pounces on the width offered and cuts it through point for a boundary. Good batting here, he is ensuring he puts away the bad balls, not many served by Starc though. 26/0

6.4 M Starc to Hafeez, Another ball full and wide outside off, enticing the batsman to go for. Hafeez shows good patience and points his bat skywards. 22/0

6.3 M Starc to Hafeez, Bowls the sucker ball, full and wide outside off, wanting Hafeez to go for a loose shot. The batter resists and lets it be. 22/0

6.2 Starc to Hafeez, Well bowled! Tries the yorker which he bowls so well. It comes out well but Hafeez just at the end jams it out towards square leg. 22/0

6.1 M Starc to Hafeez, Good length around off, Hafeez leaves it. 22/0

5.6 P Siddle to Imam, Length ball to end, it is kept out. So no swing on offer, not a lot of bounce. The wicket looks an absolute belter after the first six. 22/0

5.5 P Siddle to Imam, Fullish on off, Imam strokes it back towards the bowler who makes a half-stop. 22/0

5.4 P Siddle to Imam, FOUR! CRACKED! Full and wide outside off, it is asking to be hit. Imam does exactly that as he crashes it through the cover-point region and the ball races away. 22/0

5.3 P Siddle to Imam, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one. 18/0

5.2 P Siddle to Imam, Fuller on off, stroked to mid off. 18/0

5.1 P Siddle to Imam, Back of a length around off, Imam stands tall and keeps it out. 18/0

4.6 M Starc to M Hafeez, EDGED BUT JUST SHORT! Lovely way to end the over by Starc. Around off and on a length, angling away again. Hafeez plays inside the line, the ball takes the outside edge and lands just short of the second slip fielder. It was a genuine edge but due to the slow nature of the wicket the ball did not carry, very tough to position yourself here in the slip cordon, difficult to understand where to stand. 18/0

4.5 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR LEG BYES! The bumper on middle, it was not that short, Hafeez tries to duck under it. It hits his helmet and crosses the fine leg fence. 18/0

4.4 M Starc to Hafeez, FOUR! Top shot! This was slightly fuller than the last delivery and hence, Hafeez got it right off the middle. He lunges and strokes it through extra cover for a boundary. His first. 14/0

4.3 M Starc to Hafeez, BEATEN! A nothing shot there by Hafeez. Starc bowls it full and around off, not very full though, it was just behind a driving length. Hafeez goes at it away from his body, luckily for him he gets beaten. 10/0

4.3 M Starc to Hafeez, NO BALL but a beauty! Starc oversteps there, maybe in search of some extra pace. He lands it around off and then gets it to slant away. Hafeez has to play at it but is beaten by the away angle and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 10/0

4.2 M Starc to Hafeez, On a length around off, angling away from the batter. Hafeez leaves it alone. 9/0

4.1 M Starc to Imam, Strays on the pads, Imam flicks it towards fine leg and takes one. 9/0

3.6 P Siddle to Hafeez, Better! This was on the off pole, Hafeez blocks it out. 8/0

3.5 P Siddle to Hafeez, Another one a little too wide to make the batsman play. Siddle needs to bowl it a little closer to the off pole. 8/0

3.4 P Siddle to Hafeez, Slightly shorter in length on off, Hafeez punches it to covers. 8/0

3.3 P Siddle to Hafeez, Good delivery and good carry on this one! Siddle bowls it in the 5th stump channel. Hafeez lets it be and Paine collects it at a good height. 8/0

3.2 P Siddle to Hafeez, Angles this into the pads, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket. 8/0

3.1 P Siddle to Hafeez, Another length ball outside off, it has been left alone. 8/0

2.6 M Starc to Imam, Fullish again on off, Imam times it to mid on. The southpaw has played the full deliveries well till now. It is the shorter ones which have caused him problems. 8/0

2.5 M Starc to Imam, OHHHH! Good pace there by Starc. It was bowled at around, 144 kph. It was banged in on a length around off, it comes back in. Imam tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 8/0

2.4 M Starc to Imam, Back of a length around off, coming back in. Imam chops it to the second slip fielder. 8/0

2.3 M Starc to Imam, Full on off, the southpaw times it to mid off. 8/0

2.2 M Starc to Imam, On the shorter side down the leg side, Imam tries to flick it fine but misses. 8/0

2.1 M Starc to Hafeez, First runs off the middle. Does not reach the boundary as the outfield seemed quite slow there. It was full and it comes back in, Hafeez flicks it through mid-wicket and runs three. 8/0

1.6 P Siddle to Imam, Good length around off, kept out. 5 from the over but it was a good one from Siddle, hit the right lines and also found the edges but they went for runs. 5/0

1.5 P Siddle to Imam, A little too wide outside off to make the batsman play. 5/0

1.4 P Siddle to Imam, Goes fuller this time around off, Imam-ul-Haq strokes it to mid off. 5/0

1.3 P Siddle to Imam, Just behind a length around off, Imam lunges and blocks it out. 5/0

1.2 P Siddle to Imam, EDGY FOUR! So all the runs till now for Pakistan are courtesy the edges. Imam gets off the mark with a boundary, it is also the first of the innings. Siddle bowls it fuller around off, it slants away with the angle. Imam tries to drive but gets an outside edge between slip and gully for a boundary. However, had there been a third slip not sure if it would have carried. You need to stand a little more closer than normal here in Dubai as the bounce here is not that much. 5/0

1.1 P Siddle to M Hafeez, Almost strikes off his very first delivery! Just like Starc, Siddle too starts with a very good delivery. Length ball around off, it shapes away a touch. Hafeez plays inside the line, the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the leg pole and down to fine leg for a run. Pakistan are away but not in convincing manner. 1/0

Peter Siddle to bowl from the other end. Making a comeback in the team is the veteran, just like the batsman he is bowling to. A slight issue with the sightscreen here and hence the delay. The issue is solved and we are ready yo go.

0.6 M Starc to Imam, A good nut to end the first over! A maiden. On a length and around off, Imam gets right behind the line and blocks it out. So no swing visible after the first delivery, quite expected that. 0/0

0.5 M Starc to Imam, Loses his radar for the second time in the over as he bowls it way outside off. Imam need not play at those, at least not this early in his innings. 0/0

0.4 M Starc to Imam, Good change in length! A bumper and a good one. Imam does well to evade it. 0/0

0.3 M Starc to Imam, Drags his length back this time and hits the deck hard but bowls it down the leg side. Imam tries to flick but misses. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Imam, Goes full again but there is only a hint of movement available. Imam confidently strokes it to covers. It was a good shot that, shows that the southpaw is in good touch. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Imam, Good start from Starc! No warm up deliveries by him. He lands it on a length around off, also gets it to shape away a touch. Imam lunges and defends it. 0/0

First Published: October 7, 2018, 11:03 AM IST