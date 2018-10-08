Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 8, 2018, 7:51 PM IST

1st Test, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 07 - 11 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

18:58(IST)

Stumps! Some close shouts but nothing alarming for Australia who have done fairly well to not lose any wicket in the short period of play. Pakistan will look to plan better for tomorrow and look to keep taking wickets to keep Australia in check.

18:44(IST)

Mohammad Hafeez too is called on for a spell just before stumps. Pakistan will dearly want a wicket before stumps. Though the pitch is still good for batting, Pakistan will know wickets are the only way they can put pressure on the Australian batting lineup.

18:35(IST)

Yasir Shah called on for a bowl at last. The Aussies didn't play him well the last time and all eyes will be on the two openers who play spinners well in the shorter formats. A decent first over to begin from the leg-spinner. There was a shout for lbw against Finch but the ball was just clipping the stumps and hence umpire's call saved Finch.

18:26(IST)

So far so good from the two Aussie openers. Both have looked to be positive and not get too ahead of themselves and are looking in good touch at the moment. Australia will hope the two can bat through the day unseperated.

18:17(IST)

Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja are out to open the batting. Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz open the bowling for Pakistan. Won't be too long before we see spin and it should be interesting to see how these two counter that.

18:02(IST)

OUT! Pakistan have been bowled out for 482 and Yasir Shah cannot believe that he has been given out. As per him, he only hit the ground and not the ball but there was a spike when the ball went past the bat. Anyway, end of a good performance from the hosts who will look to take a few Australian wickets today.

17:45(IST)

NOT OUT! Siddle thinks he has Yasir Shah caught down the leg side. The soft signal is out and that surprises Shah. Replays roll in and it shows there is enough doubt if it carried to the keeper and hence it remains not out.

17:42(IST)

WICKET! Still no declaration by Pakistan as they are looking to maybe just get bowled out now having lost too many wickets too soon in the last session. Siddle takes another wicket as he has Asif bowled for 12. Pakistan happy to get bowled out now.

17:35(IST)

A look at the dismissal in picture.

17:33(IST)

OUT! Ahmed RUN OUT! There is a direct hit by Aaron Finch at the non-striker's end as Ahmed looks to get himself in. Replays show it is close and Ahmed has to walk back to the hut. This is good from Australia, they are getting wickets at intervals to keep the hosts in check. Ahmed run out 15.

17:30(IST)

500 seems to be the aim for Pakistan team. Should be interesting to see if they indeed declare with that many on board. There will be some tired legs in the Australian team. There is enough time left for them to get there and have a go at the Aussies. Let's see.

17:26(IST)

Oops!

17:17(IST)

Starc is now bowling round the wicket to the two right handed batsmen. He beats Ali outside off before drifting it down leg to be hit for a boundary. 11 overs since the break have resulted in 48 runs and two wickets.

17:12(IST)

First Test runs for Bilal Asif and it is off a lofted shot over mid on for a boundary. Very confident shot, that. Pakistan might look to up the ante with these two at the crease. They would rather get bowled out trying to go for their shots now.

17:09(IST)

WICKET! Lyon strikes on his return. He has Sohail caught behind by Paine who takes a sharp take. Second wicket for Nathan. He troubled the left-handed batsman far too often and now finally has the reward for his good work. Sohail c Paine b Lyon 110.

17:07(IST)

Nathan Lyon has been called back on for a spell. With the pitch starting to break a little, it should be interesting to see how he goes against two batsmen who are looking to be positive. He has bowled 50 overs in this innings already.

17:02(IST)

FOUR! Starc is now called back but he's being hit for runs. Sohail first clips one to fine leg before driving one down to the long on fence for a boundary. Ahmed is now looking to bat positively having gotten their side past the 450-run mark.

16:52(IST)

Played, Sohail!

16:52(IST)

A stumping appeal goes in favor of Sarfraz then Finch drops Sarfraz at first slip who looks to drive away. This is a good period of play for Australia who are now starting to create chances.

16:46(IST)

SIX! Maiden Test ton for Sohail. He spanks Holland over his head for a six to get to 98 and then gets the ton with a couple of runs. It has been a solid batting effort from the left-hander and he will look to kick on from here.

16:43(IST)

The ball is starting to turn more and off the rough as well for the left-arm spinner Holland. Sohail is looking to get to his ton first while Sarfraz is happy to bid his time in the process of getting himself in. Australia will look to strike regularly and keep them below 500 if possible.

16:35(IST)

OUT! Azam is run out. The prophecy has come true about him getting out after a break. Sohail wanted a quick single but Azam is late to respond and the keeper gets a good throw from Marcus and does the rest. Azam run out 4(11).

16:31(IST)

Babar Azam will look to get some runs under his belt after a poor Asia Cup. Haris Sohail will look to get to his maiden Test ton and then take it from there. Australia are going to hope they take wickets regularly to keep the hosts in check.

16:30(IST)

Something to look out for:

16:12(IST)

TEA! Australia have a wicket to show but Pakistan have added 88 more runs to their total which is now 417 for 5. The home side might look to bat more positively and get a tall score on board as the deck is starting to assist the spinners a touch. We have 34 overs left. Stay tuned for all the action.

16:11(IST)

Plenty of action for Marcus Labuschagne already. He has got a official warning for following through on the danger area on the wicket. He is making things happen. Australia won't mind that but will need him to be careful.
 

16:03(IST)

WICKET! Shafiq is livid with himself for throwing away a ton. Marcus gets his maiden Test wicket with one that spins away and takes the outside edge. Paine takes the catch and leaps in joy. Asad walks off disappointed. The marathon stand is broken. Shafiq c Paine b Labuschagne 80(165)

16:00(IST)

Asad Shafiq is now starting to get the boundaries at regular intervals. Australia bring on Marcus Labuschagne to replace Peter Siddle.He got two fours of the over from Holland is now batting on 76.

15:47(IST)

Haris Sohail is now batting on his highest score in Test cricket, 79 not out. He got there off a crisp drive of the bowling of Peter Siddle. The runs are coming with relative ease for Pakistan who are looking set to get around 410 by Tea.

15:35(IST)

Peter Siddle is called back on for a bowl. Pakistan will look to extend this to around 450 till the Tea break and then have a go for about an hour to get towards 550 and then declare? Australia are trying to keep things really quiet.

LOAD MORE

Usman Khawaja. (Getty Images)

Catch all the live updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. The match will begin at 11:30 AM (IST) and can be seen on the Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD, as well as streamed live online on Sony LIV.

Preview: Opener Mohammad Hafeez celebrated his recall with an impressive century as Pakistan dominated the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were 255-3 at the close of play, with Haris Sohail unbeaten on 15 and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas one not out as Australia's bowlers toiled away with little success on a flat Dubai Stadium pitch. Hafeez, a late inclusion in the squad after a double hundred in a domestic match, led the run-feast with a knock of 126 -- his 10th Test hundred -- during a 278-minute stay at the crease and put on 205 runs for the opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq, who made a career best 76. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat, and Hafeez and Imam laid the platform for a big first innings as Australia's pace-cum-spin attack was held wicketless before tea.

Hafeez, whose last of 50 Test appearances came in England two years ago, brought up his hundred by pushing spinner Jon Holland for two after hitting a pair of boundaries off Mitchell Starc the previous over. He was given a life on 74 when Mitchell Marsh could not hold on to a tough chance on the boundary off the bowling of Holland having covered some 20 yards in the outfield. Hafeez, whose innings included 15 boundaries, was finally trapped leg before wicket by Peter Siddle by a ball which beat him on the front push. Hafeez, who turns 38 later this month, was thrilled to be able to aid the team on his comeback. It was only after tea that Australia were able to take wickets, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon getting Imam caught behind in the 63rd over of the day. Imam hit seven boundaries and two sixes -- both off Holland -- to improve on his previous best score of 74 not out made against Ireland at Malahide in May.

Azhar Ali scored 18 before giving away his wicket to Holland, caught at mid-off by Starc. Australia captain Tim Paine brought on Lyon in the ninth over but Pakistan reached lunch at 89-0 before adding a further 110 runs in the second session. Lyon, Holland and Siddle finished a challenging opening day with a wicket apiece. Australia handed Test caps to Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne while Pakistan included off-spinner Bilal Asif for his first Test at the age of 33. The second Test starts in Abu Dhabi on October 16.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (C & WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

