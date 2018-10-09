Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 3 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

18:39(IST)

Stumps! What an entertaining day. Runs, Wickets, Galore! When Finch and Khawaja brought up their fifties, it looked like the hosts would in for a long bowl but then Bilal Asif spun a web around the visitors taking 6 for 36. Pakistan despite losing three wickets are way ahead in the game, with a handsome lead of 325 runs at stumps and are firmly in the driver's seat. Australia have a task on their hand. Join us for all the action on Day Four tomorrow.