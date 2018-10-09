Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 3 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 9, 2018, 7:01 PM IST

1st Test, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 07 - 11 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:39(IST)

Stumps! What an entertaining day. Runs, Wickets, Galore!  When Finch and Khawaja brought up their fifties, it looked like the hosts would in for a long bowl but then Bilal Asif spun a web around the visitors taking 6 for 36. Pakistan despite losing three wickets are way ahead in the game, with a handsome lead of 325 runs at stumps and are firmly in the driver's seat. Australia have a task on their hand. Join us for all the action on Day Four tomorrow.

18:37(IST)

OUT! Now then, Australia have done really well to take three wickets today. We talked about Azhar Ali being vital and Holland traps him lbw. Ali was not given out but Paine reviewed it and got the decision in his favour. That is a handy wicket for the visitors. That's also Stumps!

18:34(IST)

FOUR! Azhar Ali has come out with a positive frame of mind. He gets going with a boundary to deep square leg. Australia know he can stick around and cause more harm. An over left in the day, Pakistan will want to see it out without more damage.

18:27(IST)

OUT! Lyon now has a wicket and the promotion for Bilal Asif has not worked as he is out caught at leg gully for a duck. Sharp spin on offer for Nathan who won't miss out. He walks back to the hut dejected. Pakistan have lost two quickly here.

18:25(IST)

Guess who has come out to bat at No. 3 for Pakistan? Bilal Asif. Pakistan have not sent a nightwatchman here mind you. Asif is more than capable of playing the big shots.

18:23(IST)

WICKET! Against the run of play, Pakistan have lost a wicket. Hafeez looks to punch one away off the back foot but gets a leading edge straight to the fielder at silly point where Labuschagne takes the catch. A wicket to show for Holland. Pakistan lead by 317 runs.

18:21(IST)

18:15(IST)

John Holland is asked to bowl a spell before the end of days play. He got little help from the wicket but was too short to cause a discomfort. Ends up conceding seven runs from the over. 6 overs to go in the day.

18:12(IST)

Not much is happening for the Australian bowlers and they are just going through the motions. Must be tough for someone like Tim Paine to motivate this side in the absence of several of its star players. This bowling has lacked teeth and venom even with the surface assisting the finger spinners.

18:01(IST)

Starc was leaking runs so Paine turns to Siddle from the other end. He starts with a nice over going past the outside edge of Hafeez's bat which in itself is a good thing given how easily  he has faced the Australian bowling attack.

17:53(IST)

Hafeez is batting at a good rate, finding the fence at regular intervals to not let Australia put any pressure on him and his partner. Australia will quickly have to find a way to stop him from taking the game away from them so quickly.

17:44(IST)

Hafeez and Imam both get going with a boundary off the bowling of Starc and Lyon respectively. Pakistan will know they can lose the plot today if they lose too many wickets and hence will be careful with their decision making.

17:37(IST)

Mitchell Starc bowls a tight over to begin with. Pakistan will want both Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq to take their time today and then look to bat big tomorrow with a lot more positive intent.

17:25(IST)

No follow-on from Pakistan, they will bat again. The agony is far from over for Australia who lost ten wickets for 60 runs. Has it happened before? Oh yes, against England when Stuart Broad took 8 for 15. Anyway, stay tuned for Pakistan's second stint with the bat.

17:23(IST)

OUT! Asif ends with a 6-fer as Lyon is the last man out caught at square leg. What a comeback from Pakistan, Australia were 142 for 0 before losing the plot to be bowled out for 202. Asif leads the Pakistan side out of the field. What a performance by him on debut.

17:18(IST)

WICKET! Fourth wicket for Abbas as he bowls full and straight and Siddle misses the ball to lose his middle stump. This has been a superb comeback from Pakistan after the opening stand for Australia.

17:14(IST)

Another stumping missed by Sarfraz Ahmed. This time it is of Siddle who dances down the wicket but gets it off the pad and it beats Ahmed as well. The bowler is not impressed.

17:08(IST)

Abbas and Lyon are bowling in tandem and looking to wrap this innings up really soon. One wonders if Pakistan should bowl Yasir Shah at the tail enders to have more chance of success.

16:59(IST)

OUT! Abbas has another wicket as Starc pokes at one outside off and gets an outside edge. Ahmed dives and takes the catch coming forward. A 16-all duck for Mitchell. Australia sink further.

16:54(IST)

Siddle and Starc have resisted the urge to play the big shots against the spinners. Reckon Australia will want to extend this innings as long as possible as it will help them in the final innings on this wicket.

16:51(IST)

Did You Know? Bilal Asif is the third Pakistan spinner to take a five wicket haul on a Test debut.

16:44(IST)

WICKET! Five for Bilal Asif on debut as he has Paine caught at short leg. Paine is not sure and hence goes for the review after consulting his partner. Replays show there was a spike and Tim has to walk back to the hut. Australia in deep, deep trouble.

16:38(IST)

OUT! Abbas is called on for a bowl from the other end and he bowls a straight one which is missed by Mitchell Marsh and is trapped plumb in front. That was always out and Marsh wasted no time thinking about the review. Ideal start for Pakistan.

16:32(IST)

Interesting! Time for the final session and it will be Azhar Ali who will start the proceedings for Pakistan. Could be about a change of ends for one his strike bowlers, who knows. Paine and Marsh will hope to build a stand. The second new ball is due in six overs after this one.

16:10(IST)

TEA! Classic session of cricket where a side discovers they can never take things for granted. Australia were going easy before Bilal Asif got stuck into them. They have lost five wickets for just 43 runs but all is not lost and they will first hope to cross the follow-on target so that they can stretch this game deep. Pakistan are right on top here.

16:08(IST)

FOUR! Width from Yasir and Tim Paine makes the most of it by crashing it to the cover fence. Australia will also look to bat time here as it would delay the time Pakistan get to bowl them out in the second innings. A lot of things can happen till then though. Paine will want to lead from the front.

15:58(IST)

Tim Paine and Mitchell Marsh will be feeling the burden of responsibility at the moment with wickets falling far too regularly before them. Australia will hope the two can see them through to Tea at least as it has been a session to forget for them.

15:53(IST)

15:46(IST)

OUT! Australia are losing wickets for fun now against Bilal Asif. Marcus Labuschagne is out caught at short leg by Imam and Australia have lost their fifth wicket in the session. Not a memorable outing for Marcus at least in the first innings. Australia are 171/5, Tim Paine in, trailing Pakistan by 311 runs.

15:43(IST)

Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 3 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

Imam Ul Haq plays a shot during the first Test against Australia. (Twitter/ ICC)

Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. The match will begin at 11:30 AM (IST) and can be seen on the Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD, as well as streamed live online on Sony LIV.

Preview: It was yet another attritional, old-fashioned day of cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and by the end of it Haris Sohail's maiden Test ton ensured Pakistan held the aces when stumps were drawn on Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday.

Sohail grafted a patient 110 in 240 deliveries and found an able ally in Asad Shafiq (80) before Pakistan were bowled for 482 in 164.2 overs. The Australian openers, debutant Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja then saw off 13 overs remaining in the day rather comfortably with the surface still playing well. Finch was unbeaten on 13 while Khawaja finished the day 17 not out, with the visitors on 30 for 0 still trailing Pakistan by 452 runs. Resuming on 255 for 3, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas in the fifth over of the day to Peter Siddle who got the ball the shape away enough to sneak past the batsman's defences for 1. Sohail and Shafiq then dug in and made sure no more wickets were lost in the first hour which saw just 19 runs scored in 14 overs.

The second hour, however, saw runs scored at a much faster pace. Australia delayed taking the new ball which eventually worked in Pakistan's favour with both Shafiq and Sohail getting a measure of the surface. Shafiq smashed off-spinner Nathan Lyon for a four and a six while Sohail thumped Jon Holland over long-on to go to lunch unbroken at 329 for 4. Mitchell Starc and Lyon resumed for Australia after lunch and the experienced duo gave both set batsmen very little to work with. But, the duo batted patiently soon reaching their individual half-centuries. Shafiq got to his 50 - 21st in Test cricket - first with a trademark square cut for a four while Sohail reached it in the very next over with an exquisite cover-drive off Lyon. There were the odd LBW shouts and the occasional play and miss, but both Sohail and Shafiq looked largely settled on a track which had very little to offer to the bowlers. Just when it seemed Australia would have to tea wicketless, debutant Debutant Marnus Labuschagne struck with his seemingly innocuous leg-spinners. He started the over - the 144th of the innings - with a rank full toss that was swatted away to the deep midwicket fence by Shafiq, but followed it up with a spitting leg-spinner that would have made Shane Warne proud. He lured the batsman forward and got the ball to grip and turn just enough to take the outside edge of Shafiq for 80 with Tim Paine behind the stumps holding on to an excellent catch. The wicket ended the stubborn 150-run stand between Shafiq and Sohail also ensuring Australia went into slightly relieved. The first over after the interval brought the visitors even more joy with Babar Azam run out for 4. Sohail punched Holland to short midwicket and set off for a run. Azam was slow off the blocks and unfortunately for him, Labuschagne fired a clean throw right over the stumps finding the batsman a few inches short.

At 418 for 6, Pakistan still had a good total on the board but needed a few more to feel absolutely safe. Sohail moved through the 90s quickly thwacking Holland for a huge six down the ground before a late-cut of the same bowler brought him a century for the very first time in Test cricket. Sohail, however, couldn't carry on for much longer falling trying to play the late cut to Lyon only to feather it straight into the gloves of Paine for 110, his innings studded with eight glittering fours and two sixes. Sarfraz, then who was dropped by Aaron Finch on 8 couldn't make much of the chance as he ran himself out for 15 with Finch making amends for his earlier lapse by firing a direct throw from point to find the Pakistani captain millimetres short of his ground. Siddle then sneaked one through the half-forward defence of Bilal Asif (12) as Pakistan lost their last few wickets in a heap. Wahab Riaz flicked Siddle for a four while Yasir Shah collected three in the same over. Starc then finished off the innings catching the outside edge of Shah's bat for 3 as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 72 runs. For Australia, Siddle was by far the most threatening bowler with the pacer returning 3 for 58 in 29 overs. Nathan Lyon also chipped in with two wickets for 114 runs in 54 overs. Finch and Khawaja started off pretty well, rotating the strike at every given chance. The surface has still not started acting up but with Yasir Shah and Mohammad Hafeez to tackle, the Australians will want to see these two to stay on for as long as possible.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (C & WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas
