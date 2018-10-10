Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 4 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 10, 2018, 6:57 PM IST

1st Test, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 07 - 11 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:35(IST)

STUMPS! End of the over and Khawaja completes his half century just before the end of days play. Australia finish the day with 136/3. Pakistan need seven more wickets on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia still need another 326 runs to win the Test. 

18:33(IST)

FIFTY: Usman Khawaja completes his half century after waiting for quite a while. Drove Bilal through the off-side to achieve the half-century. 

18:32(IST)

Asif's over gives the Australians another couple of runs, as Head continues to look for runs. Good batting from Head to keep the pressure off his team during a difficult time. 

18:30(IST)

Pakistan bring Haris Sohail into the attack and like Yasir and Bilal, he has kept it tight too. Khawaja is one run away from his half-century at this point in time. 

18:23(IST)

Asif decides to give the ball some air towards the end of the day, and Khawaja who is closing in on a half century drove him through the covers for a few runs. But neither batsmen or the bowler could do significant damage of any sort. Australia are 129/3. 

18:19(IST)

Yasir Shah bowls the third last over of the day and gave away just a single. The pressure remains on the Australian batsmen who need to get through the day without losing another wicket. 

18:15(IST)

A good over for Australia as Travis Head collects a boundary and then a couple of runs of the bowling of Asif. He has taken the responsibility of keeping the scoreboard going in the final overs so that the pressure isn't telling on the batsmen. The Pakistani spinners have catching fielders in place though and are looking for wickets. Australia are 124/3. 

18:11(IST)

Another boundary for Travis Head of the Yasir Shah over. Last few overs to go and both Head and Khawaja are looking to get some quick runs on the board before close of play. 

18:06(IST)

42 overs through in the innings and Travis Head has helped take some of the pressure off his team and partner at the crease Usman Khawaja. Both left handers are being particularly careful with the spinners who are aiming for the rough now. Not much time left today in the day, and while Pakistan will hope for another wicket at least, Australia will hope to keep things solid and trouble-free. 

18:02(IST)

Good batting by Travis Head against Yasir Shah under pressure. First ball of the over, he got himself in position fast and pulled him away for a boundary to the square leg boundary. Head so ensuring he steps away from the stumps to negate the lbw chances, and in the process has also picked up another three runs. Australia move onto 113/3.

18:00(IST)

After Yasir Shah, now Asif with another tight over. Gave away no runs as Australia fight on and look to end the day without any more trouble. Another wicket, especially, Khawaja's will set the cat among the pigeons. Australia are 106/3

17:57(IST)

Tight over by Yasir Shah, couple of attempted improvisations by the batsmen don't work out into the runs that they were hoping for, but did give the Pakistani close in fielders something hope of an edge coming their way. Unlucky for Pakistan, nothing of that sort happened and Australia still have seven wickets in hand. 

17:54(IST)

Head clearly playing or trying to take the aggressor's role in this partnership with Khawaja towards the end of the day. Head takes a boundary of the Bilal Asif over and has quickly moves onto 14. Australia are 105/3

17:51(IST)

Yasir Shah keeps it tight at his end and keeps the pressure up on the Australian batsmen with four fielders around the bat. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja though have helped their team's total go beyond 100, which will be a bit of relief for them. 

17:44(IST)

FOUR: Much needed boundary for Head as he plays it through the backward point region of Abbas. That will help Head get a lot of confidence. 

17:42(IST)

Three around the bat for Travis Head right now, with Yasir Shah introduced into the attack. Pakistan are going for the jugular here in the final hour of the day, another couple of wickets will put them in the drivers seat. For now, Head has gotten off the mark with a risky single as Khawaja looks to solidify at the other end. Australia are 91/3. 

17:38(IST)

Abbas continues to look very dangerous with the ball, and while Khawaja is picking him currently, Travis Head is having a hard time. 

17:33(IST)

An eventful maiden over by Wahab Riaz. Trapped Khawaja on the legs and even though the umpire said not out, Pakistan took a review and it did not work in their favour. But Riaz, at pace with the reverse swing going has kept Australia's batsmen well and truly on their toes so far. Won't be an easy finish to the day for them. 

17:27(IST)

Another great over for Pakistan as Mohammad Abbas strikes for a third time in the space of two overs. Australia had kept them at bay, but Abbas has brought Pakistan right back into this contest and the last hour now becomes more interesting. Wahab Riaz running in from the other end will hope to benefit from this phase. 

17:24(IST)

OUT: Abbas has struck again and trapped Mitchell Marsh (0) plump lbw. The umpires decision was not out but a review from the bowler eventually saw the decision over turned. Australia are 88/3. 

17:19(IST)

After Abbas' eventful over that rocked the Australians with two quick wickets, Riaz steamed in and bowled a great over to the set batsman Khawaja. Keeping him on the back foot for the majority of the over. The Australians have sent in Mitchell Marsh and he will have his task cut out as Pakistan have their tails up. 

17:13(IST)

OUT: Shaun Marsh (0) follows Finch back to the dressing room two balls after he came out to bat. Abbas catches a faint edge of the bat and the wicket-keeper Sarfraz takes a simple catch. Australia are 87/2. 

17:10(IST)

OUT: Australia have lost their first wicket and Aaron Finch has been dismissed for 49, lbw to Mohammad Abbas. The batsman reviewed the decision, but that did not help him or Australia unfortunately. 

17:05(IST)

Wahab Riaz is slowly cranking up the pace and with the reverse swing going now, he could be a danger, but Australia's openers are doing well to play the ball on merit and keep things free from trouble. Still  a long way to go in the chase. 

17:00(IST)

Aaron Finch is taking his time here and inching close to the half century. Australia are using a risk free strategy so far in this chase. Score 86/0. 

16:56(IST)

Riaz continues to poke away at the right handed Finch's off-stump at pace and now he is getting the ball to reverse as well. Finch played and missed with the ball going across him, and eventually managed to get off strike. Khawaja, on the last ball of the over tried to cut Riaz through the off-side but inside edged it into the ground. Both batters must be careful against Riaz's pace and swing. 

16:52(IST)

Abbas's over sees the pair of Khawaja and Finch pick up a couple of singles. The duo did try to play some scoring shots, but a sure shot boundary was well stopped by Imam at point. Pakistan will hope the amount of dot balls plays on Finch's mind, as he is predominantly a white ball cricketer. 

16:47(IST)

Wahab Riaz comes steaming in from the other end and like his partner at the other bowls tightly at Aaron Finch. Keeps him quiet for most of the over, but strayed in length of the fourth ball and Finch, a good stroke player, creamed him through the covers for a boundary. Australia doing well to keep their head and not panic under the pressure of the target. 

16:42(IST)

End of the first over in the final session and Khawaja is watchful against some possible reverse swing from Abbas. But the bowler did stray with his line midway once and the left hander promptly flicked him away to the square-leg boundary. Australia are 76/0. 

16:36(IST)

The players are back on the field for the final session of the day and Mohammad Abbas will start proceedings for Pakistan will the ball. Can Pakistan find a breakthrough? 

Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. The match will begin at 11:30 AM (IST) and can be seen on the Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD, as well as streamed live online on Sony LIV.

Preview: Bilal Asif returned with third-best figures for a Pakistan bowler on debut finishing with 6 for 36 in 21.3 overs as the hosts gained control over the first Test against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a day of two halves - the first dominated by the Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, the second which saw Asif and Mohammad Abbas rip through the visitors' middle-order sparking a spectacular collapse that saw them go from 142 for 0 after 51.3 overs to 202 all out in 83.3 overs eventually conceding a lead of 280 runs. Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain, then decided against enforcing the follow-on. By the time stumps were drawn on Day three, Pakistan had further extended their lead to 325 finishing on 45 for 3 after 16.2 overs with Imam-ul-Haq unbeaten on 23. However, the morning of the third day had a different story to tell. Debutant Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja started off well mixing defence with controlled aggression to take their side forward. Resuming on 30 for 0, any attempts by the Pakistan bowlers to get the early breakthrough was thwarted by both batsmen with utmost confidence. Khawaja did give an early chance when he skipped down the track in the fourth over the day of Yasir Shah only to miss the ball completely. But, Ahmed behind the stumps fluffed the stumping chance and it was no looking back for the left-hander thereon. He tightened his defence and made sure to cut down on the loose shots early on in his innings before opening up. He took a particular liking to fast bowler Wahab Riaz cutting him through backward point to collect his first boundary of the morning before slamming him for a couple more in his next two overs.

Finch, on the other hand, looked far more solid on debut bringing all his limited-overs experience into play. He tucked Abbas for a four down to fine leg to get his morning rolling before thumping Shah for two fours and a massive six straight down the ground in trademark fashion. He soon reached his maiden half-century with a fierce sweep off Asif, taking 95 deliveries to reach the landmark. Khawaja, as well, reached his fifty - his 13th in Tests with a paddle sweep off Asif as the duo also brought up their 100-run stand. Pakistan did manage to create a few chances, but couldn't break the stand with Australia going into lunch comfortably placed at 137 for 0 - Khawaja unbeaten on 68 and Finch looking solid on 59 not out. A smart bit of captaincy from Ahmed coupled with an excellent catch by Asad Shafiq after the interval then changed the course of the game completely. Abbas, who had been toiling hard all morning got one to shape into Finch, who flicked the length ball uppishly. Shafiq, who was standing at short mid-on stayed low and plucked the chance inches from the ground to end Finch's resistance on 62.

Shaun Marsh (7), coming in at No.3 had a slice of luck early when he edged Abbas through the vacant third slip to open his account, but he failed to make it count soon falling to Asif. The off-spinner tossed one above the eye-line of the batsman who took the bait and went for the full-blooded drive only to edge it straight into the hands of first slip. Things went downhill for Australia rather quickly from there. He dismissed Khawaja for 85 in his very next over with the batsman falling to what can only be termed as a tame shot. Having battled for 175 deliveries, Khawaja went for a pre-meditated lap sweep, but got into the stroke too early ending up lobbing a simple catch to short leg. The pitch that looked docile in the first session suddenly started acting up with the ball spitting past the outside edge of the bats. It proved too much to tackle for debutants Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, with Asif trapping both batsmen in the space of three deliveries for a duck each as Australia found themselves at 180 for 5 at tea. Having gone wicketless after the first session they lost 5 for 43 from 27 overs in the second with Asif doing the bulk of the damage. The final session brought no respite to the visitors with Abbas trapping Mitchell Marsh lbw for 12 before Asif claimed his fifth wicket of the innings getting rid of the Australian skipper Tim Paine for 7. Abbas then had Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle in quick succession while Asif fittingly closed the innings picking the last wicket of Nathan Lyon who was caught at square leg for 6. Australia lost their 10 wickets for just 60 runs after the 142-run opening stand. Abbas, who supported Asif brilliantly finished with 4 for 29 off his 14 overs.

The star of the first innings, Mohammad Hafeez then started the second stint from where he left off crashing Lyon through the covers to open his account before slamming Starc for two thumping fours. His sparkling innings was, however, cut short by Jon Holland for 17 with Labuschagne taking a smart catch at silly point. Asif, who was sent out as nightwatchman also couldn't last long falling to Lyon for a duck before Holland brought some smiles back on the Australian faces trapping Azhar Ali for 4 off the last ball of the day.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (C & WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas
