Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 4 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

16:56(IST)

Riaz continues to poke away at the right handed Finch's off-stump at pace and now he is getting the ball to reverse as well. Finch played and missed with the ball going across him, and eventually managed to get off strike. Khawaja, on the last ball of the over tried to cut Riaz through the off-side but inside edged it into the ground. Both batters must be careful against Riaz's pace and swing.