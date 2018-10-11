Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 5 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

19:11(IST)

Usman Khawaja: I wasn't really thinking too much and we believed that we could do it if we batted well in the first session to start with. Once we did that we knew we could take it to the end. Credit to Pakistan as well, they played in tremendous spirit. Every time you get a hundred for Australia it is an amazing feeling and I am very privileged to be playing for them. There was rough on both sides of the wicket and that is why I looked to reverse sweep things from there.