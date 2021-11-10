Pakistan vs Australia Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup And T20Is

Pakistan and Australia will clash on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. It has been a superb tournament so far for Pakistan and they will look to continue the momentum from the Super 12 stage into the semi-final.

Australia, on the other hand, are peaking at just the right time and barring the loss to England they have been fairly consistent. Their openers have hit form and in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, they have a rounded bowling attack. Adam Zampa, on the other hand, have been a revelation this tournament and is the joint highest wicket-taker in this T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will enter the semi-final as hot favourites as they remain the only unbeaten side so far in the showpiece event.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in this tournament and he has scored two half-centuries and an average of 71.33. And their fast bowlers have been sensational and will be a tricky proposition against Australia.

Ahead of this high-voltage between Pakistan and Australia, we take a look at the head to head records of Pakistan and Australia:

Pakistan vs Australia in T20Is:

Overall

Pakistan have taken on Australia on 22 occasions and Pakistan have dominated this tie. The men in green have won 13 games while Australia have won 9 games. They enter this match as favourites and would look to continue this dominance.

In T20 World Cups

Australia and Pakistan have locked horns against each other in 6 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 6 games, Australia have won 3 and Pakistan have come out victorious on 3 occasions.

