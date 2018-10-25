'It Was Like a Car Crash in Slow Motion': Aaron Finch on Australia’s Batting Collapse

Loading...
Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in Wednesday clash, courtesy of some dismal batting and Imad Wasim’s 3/20, which saw the visitors get bowled out for just 89 - their joint-third lowest T20 score.
Chasing 156, Australia lost their first six wickets for just 22 runs within the powerplay. The Australian skipper was the first batsman to be dismissed, followed by D' Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey and Chris Lynn. Only Nathan Coulter-Nile managed to get some runs but the rest of the batting crumbled for 67 runs.
"That Powerplay was horrific...it was like a car crash in slow motion," Finch said at the post-match press conference. "Opening the batting, it's my responsibility to get us off to a good start and set up the chase there
"I take full responsibility for that. I think any time that you're chasing a total like that it's important you have a solid start and for me to get out in the first over and not give us that was not good enough," he added.
However, Finch praised the bowlers for their performance in the latter stage of the Pakistan innings, after they managed to peg back the hosts from 105/1 to 155 all out. "Absolutely they'll be looking at changes," Finch said. "I think all in all, our bowling performance was pretty good. Our fielding was slightly sloppy, then the batting was awful. Definitely when that happens, when you lose a game so badly, you have to look at everything."
With the second game to be Dubai on Friday, the 31-year-old also indicated that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could be included in the playing XI, with Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc, who is struggling with a hamstring issue, also available.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was delighted at the overall performance."The partnership between Babar and Hafeez was crucial for us. We knew, if we make 160, we will be in the game," he said.
"We want to take wickets in the Powerplay and we did that today. Imad was superb in his comeback match. The hitting done by Hassan Ali in the death overs dragged the total over 150 and that brought us back in the match."
First Published: October 25, 2018, 10:18 AM IST