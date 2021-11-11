Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-final, PAK vs AUS Live on TV And Online

An in-form Pakistan will clash with Australia in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter at Dubai on November 11. While Pakistan is unbeaten so far in the tournament, Australia have gathered great momentum heading into the semi-final clash.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Pakistan have been the best side in this tournament. This includes their landmark first World Cup success against major rivals India.

Australia, on the other hand, have been patchy in the league stage, but they have been dominant in phases where it mattered and are now peaking perfectly at just the right time. Although, they have never won the T20 World Cup, they are in a semi-final, a scenario that is not new for them.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match start?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) will be played on Thursday, November 11.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) probable playing XIs

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here