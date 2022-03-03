Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st Test Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan will be finally hosting Australia after a long wait of 24 years. The two teams will be squaring off against each other in a three-match Test series followed by three One Day Internationals and a lone T20I match. It was in 1998 that Australia last toured Pakistan under the leadership of Mark Taylor.

Both Australia and Pakistan are heading into the series after enjoying a brilliant ride in their respective last international outing. The Men in Yellow last played a Test series against England. Ashes 202-22 was completely owned by Pat Cummins’ side as they won by 4-0. However, they will be pulled out of their comfort zone as Australia will play on the spin-friendly pitches against Pakistan.

Coming to the hosts, they last played an international match in December 2021. The team hosted Bangladesh for a two-match Test series before playing against West Indies in a three-match T20I series. Babar Azam’s side was successful in ensuring a clean sweep in both series.

When will the 1st Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) Test match start?

The Test match between the two sides will be played at 10:30 am IST from March 04, Friday.

Where will the 1st Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) Test match be played?

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 1st Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) Test match begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be televised at the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test, Pakistan probable playing XI against Australia:

Shan Masood, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim

PAK vs AUS 1st Test, Australia probable playing XI against Pakistan:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

