Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a draw in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, the action moves to Karachi as Pakistan and Australia lock horns in the second Test of the three-match series on Saturday, March 12. The second Test match of the bilateral series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and the game is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST.

Pakistan had declared on 474 for four in their first innings as Pat Cummins and Co were lured into playing three quicks in Rawalpindi. None of them were effective besides the skipper who could scalp just one wicket. In reply, Australia were bundled out at 459, as Pakistan’s two specialist spinners and a spin-bowling allrounder, bowled them out in 140.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali finished with a career-best 6/107 to help wrap up Australia’s innings. Moving to the second innings, home team openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq hit centuries, ending day five on 252 for 0, as the first Test ended in a dull draw.

Advertisement

The nature of the pitch at Rawalpindi drew a lot of criticism, however, Karachi looks like a more conducive surface for a five-day affair. Both sides will make changes to their playing XI in the all-important second Test. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia clash live streaming online and telecast.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Team News and Injury Update

Pakistan has received some positive news as pacer Hasan Ali is set to return to the side after missing the first Test due to an injury. Haris Rauf and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf all in contention to feature alongside Ali in Karachi.

Australia may include a second spinnert. Uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is likely to make his long-awaited Test debut and partner Nathan Lyon. Another spinner Ashton Agar could also be given a chance in the second Test. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will have to show their importance with the bat.

When will the 2nd Test match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The second Test will be played from March 12 to March 16.

Where will the 2nd Test match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) be held?

The 2nd Test match will be played at the National Stadium, in Karachi.

What time will the 2nd Test match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The match will commence from 10:30 am IST.

What TV channel will broadcast the 2nd Test match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS)?

The Pakistan vs Australia Test series will be televised on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test fixture?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs:

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test, Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed or Haris Rauf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Advertisement

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test, Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green or Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here