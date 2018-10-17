Grounded Mohammad Abbas Determined to Continue Rapid Rise

Loading...
Abbas has been Pakistan's most successful bowler since making his Test debut in the West Indies last year, taking 54 wickets in nine-and-a-half games. The pacer sent Australia tumbling to 145 all out with figures of 5-33 on Wednesday, helping Pakistan to a 137-run first-innings lead in the second Test in Abu Dhabi.
By close on the second day Pakistan were 144-2 in their second innings, stretching the advantage to 281 runs with eight wickets intact as they bid to win the two-match series 1-0.
Abbas took seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai last week. But success is unlikely to go to his head, like it did to Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir -- all three fast bowlers who shot to fame early in their careers.
"Look, I have a firm belief in Almighty Allah and I pray that he keeps me away from tough situations," said Abbas. "I have played first-class cricket and a lot of things have happened before my eyes."
Zahid shot to prominence with 11 wickets in his debut Test against New Zealand in 1996 but managed only four more matches after struggling with a back injury.
Asif and Amir were each banned for five years after their parts in the spot-fixing scandal on Pakistan's tour of England in 2010. Since completing his ban, Amir has returned but struggled to make the most of his talent.
"I suffered hardship in my life so my focus is on cricket and that has made me mature. I want to keep my feet on ground, that has been my life and it has matured me," added Abbas. "Right or wrong, I know where to go and my focus is to go step to step and whatever happens around me doesn't bother me."
When he claimed his 50th wicket in his 10th Test on Tuesday, Abbas became the joint-second fastest to achieve the feat from Pakistan alongside the legendary Waqar Younis, Asif and Shabbir Ahmed. Team-mate Yasir Shah is the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets -- in nine matches.
Abbas also has the fourth-best average (15.94) -- and lowest this century -- among those with 50 or more wickets. England's George Lohmann (10.75), Australia's J.J. Ferris (12.70) and Billy Barnes of England (15.54) all played in the 19th century.
But Abbas said records are made to be broken.
"I focus on my bowling and taking wickets for Pakistan and in the process get records, which are made to be broken."
Paine Seeked Clarification on 3m Rule: Finch
Australia opener Aaron Finch confirmed that captain Tim Paine had enquired about whether the 3m regulation involved in determining LBW decisions when a referral is taken could be changed if the ball is hitting the stumps as clearly as Jon Holland's appeal appeared to be against Azhar Ali.
"Yeah it was just a bit of confusion again," Finch said at the end of the game. "Where 3m is down the wicket, if it's still hitting the stumps and hitting in line can we tinker the rule. I know it's sounding sour at the moment because we've been on the receiving end, but it's certainly not. We understand where the rule's at now. but maybe if it's hitting in line and if all three (pitching point, impact with pad, impact with stumps) are still red, maybe there's a chance to overturn it.
Umpire S Ravi ruled the initial appeal not out but a review taken by the visitors showed the ball was pitching in line, impact was in line and hitting the wickets. However, the line of impact was immaterial as the ball had struck the batsman's pads more than 3m away from the stumps.
"But we've just got to deal with that, it's a part of the game and it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way but that's cricket, and a lot of the time when a team has momentum, them things go their way, and we've certainly been on the back foot. That's through our own doing. We didn't really know about it until last Test, about the three metres. Pitching in line, hitting in line, hitting the stumps - to me that's strange.
"Obviously I understand the element of predicting the path of the ball. That's something that's gone against us a couple of times, but that's the game, that's the rule, and we've just got to deal with it. I honestly haven't thought about it too much. I think as the technology improves ... I think in time it will be 100% accurate, or 99% accurate. Rules like that are always tinkered or changed slightly."
(with AFP inputs)
First Published: October 17, 2018, 10:13 PM IST