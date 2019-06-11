Pakistan vs Australia | Pakistan Team Mourns Death of Former International Umpire

Pakistan cricketers wore black armbands in their ICC World Cup game against Australia on Wednesday (June 12) in tribute of former Test umpire Riazuddin, who died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. Riazuddin was 60 and his final rites will be offered on Wednesday (today) in Liaquatabad B area of Karachi.
“He was fit and he had no serious illness. For the last three months he had been feeling acidity and doctors had suggested some medical tests,” his brother was quoted as saying by Pakistan newspaper ‘The News’.
Riazuddin officiated in 12 Test matches from 1990 to 2002 with his umpiring debut coming at the National Stadium in November 1990 when Pakistan and the West Indies. His last Test was between Pakistan and the West Indies at Sharjah, from January 31 to February 4, 2002.
He also officiated in 12 One-day Internationals as well as 310 first-class matches, 257 List A games and 92 T20 games. He retired after officiating in his last game (T20) on December 14, 2018, at Multan. Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter to express sorrow over the death of the seasoned umpire, who served Pakistan cricket for almost three decades.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted: “Saddened by the deaths of Akhtar Sarfraz and umpire Riazuddin. Both made big contributions for cricket, May Allah grant them jannat, prayers for both and their families.”
Former international umpire Khizar Hayat also extended his condolences. “Riazuddin was an institution, very good umpire and fine human being. He will always be remembered for his meritorious services,” said Khizer, who officiated in 34 Tests and 55 ODIs.
Pakistan are playing in their fourth game of the World Cup, having won one, lost one and their last tie against Sri Lanka was washed out.
