Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 1 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 16, 2018, 7:19 PM IST

2nd Test, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 - 20 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

18:47(IST)

OUT! The day ends with Mohammad Abbas removing Peter Siddle. Appeals for LBW were turned down but it looked plumb and Sarfraz reviews. Three reds show up on the screen and that's the way the day ends. Australia are 20/2 and Pakistan will fancy their chances tomorrow, especially given how much the pitch is turning. 

18:40(IST)

Finch and nightwatchman Peter Siddle see out the final Yasir Shah over of the day. Only one over left now today. 

18:34(IST)

OUT! Oh dear, exactly what Australia would not have wanted. Khawaja chases one down the leg side but Sarfraz takes a wonderful catch low to his right. TV replays confirm the catch was clean. 

18:29(IST)

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan bring on Yasir Shah early. Finch and Khawaja manage to see out the leggie's first over. 3 overs remain in the day and Australia are 16/0 after 4 overs. 

18:22(IST)

A sedate start by Australia after a couple of overs. Mir Hamza has bowled his first over in Test cricket, conceding four runs.

18:05(IST)

OUT! Starc finally gets the in-swinging yorker spot on and he cleans up Mohammad Abbas to bring the innings to an end. Pakistan have only managed 282, but given just how much this pitch is turning it is indeed likely that Australia will struggle just as much. 

17:53(IST)

78 overs are done and Pakistan are edging towards 300. Whether or not they can get there is quite another matter at this stage, especially with two tailenders batting. 

17:45(IST)

OUT! Marsh finally gets rid of Yasir just one ball after he smacked another boundary. Decent little cameo from the tailender. Meanwhile, Australia are in a good position to get Pakistan out for under 300. 

17:40(IST)

Labuschange is now bowling in tandem with Mitchell Marsh as Australia look to get those final two wickets as soon as they can. At this point even 300 would be a decent but unlikely first innings score for Pakistan. Yasir Shah is least bothered and hits Labuschagne for a four and six in consecutive balls. Pakistan are 259/8 after 75 overs. 

17:31(IST)

Starc continues to pursue with the short length for some reason. At the other end, Labuschagne gets his third wicket after he gets Sarfraz of all people to slice one up in the air, with Siddle taking the catch. 

17:23(IST)

After Starc managed to rock Sarfraz, Labuschagne comes on to bowl but Yasir Shah proves up to the task of seeing out the leggie. Starc probably needs to keep it less short and bowl more yorkers. 

17:14(IST)

Ouch! Ahmed looks to duck into a short ball from Starc which does not bounce much. He is hit on his elbow and is some pain. The physio is out to visit. 

17:07(IST)

Mitchell Starc is brought back into the attack - possibly with a view of mopping up the tailenders - but his first over after tea is a quiet one easily played out by Sarfraz and Yasir. Pakistan are 239/7 after 68 overs. 

16:58(IST)

Yasir Shah has come out with the intent of hitting. It would make a bit more sense to stick around and build another partnership with the skipper. Pakistan are 234/7 after 66 overs. 

16:51(IST)

OUT! It's Labuschagne who strikes again. He gets one to spin away nicely from Bilal, who can't help but be tempted by it but his half-hearted prod finds the outside edge and Tim Paine does the rest. Pakistan are now 226/7. 

16:49(IST)

Bilal continues to show patience and plays out Lyon with ease. Anything in the 300-350 will be a decent total for Pakistan. Australia need another wicket soon - preferably that of Sarfraz. Pakistan are 226/6 after 64 overs. 

16:40(IST)

Bilal Asif was the man who came out to bat after Fakhar was dismissed and he's looked good so far, even hitting a boundary off Labuschagne. Sarfraz is now in the 80s. Will he be able to get a hundred? 

16:32(IST)

And the final session of the first day is underway. It's been a thrilling first two sessions; can the third be just as exciting. We are going to find out very soon. 

16:13(IST)

Fakhar Zaman is out on 94!! Australia have their man. Seemed plumb on first viewing and Zaman somehow reviews. As expected, the decision is not overturned and so Pakistan now lose their review. Pakistan are 204/6 and tea has been taken. 

16:09(IST)

Labuschagne traps Zaman in front but the umpire says no. Paine wants a review but the replays detect the inside edge and hence Zaman survives. Both reviews lost for Australia! 

16:02(IST)

200 is up for Pakistan and the batsman are looking good now. Zaman charges Holland and smacks him for a six to take his score into the nineties. This would be one way to mark his debut. 

15:59(IST)

Seems Paine agreed it was time for a change and brings on Labuschagne. His first over doesn't yield a wicket but he did make the game-changing breakthrough in the last game and so it would be unwise to count him out just yet, even if his last ball in the over went for a four. Pakistan are 190/5 after 56 overs. 

15:47(IST)

Lyon and Holland are absolutely bowling their hearts out but are unable to get through the defence of either Fakhar or Sarfraz. Wonder if Paine will be tempted to change tactics and bring on a pacer soon since the two batsmen have effectively blunted their spinners. Pakistan are 179/5 after 53 overs. 

15:40(IST)

This is an intriguing battle. Lyon and Holland are maintaining their lines and bowling tight yet the Pakistani batsmen are putting a price on their wicket. Good old-fashioned Test cricket on display here. Australia are 169/5 after 50 overs. 

15:34(IST)

FOUR! Nathan Lyon had bowled well that entire over but Sarfraz decided to give him the charge and duly thumped the ball past mid-on. It was in the air but in the gap and runs away to the boundary. More of this please. Pakistan are 169/5 after 48 overs. 

15:27(IST)

The duo of Jon Holland and Nathan Lyon continue to try and chip away at the defenses of Zaman and Ahmed but the two hold fort for now. The two will have to bat quite a while to dig Pakistan out of this hole but a 100-run partnership is a good start. They are 159/5 after 46 overs. 

15:18(IST)

And soon after the break, Sarfraz gets to his half-century cutting Holland to the deep point boundary. He has taken just 52 balls for the milestone. The job is only half-done, though.

15:16(IST)

At drinks in the second session, Zaman and Sarfraz are in the middle of an 88-run stand. They look strong to add more to that number, given the way they've batted post lunch. Australia will want to be patient through this phase though. The first step will be to bring the run-rate down.

15:08(IST)

A change of bat for Sarfraz Ahmed. He's moving closer to his half-century. Starc is giving it his all - he has already bowled two no-balls in this spell, showing the effort that's going in.

14:52(IST)

Mitchell Starc returns in place of Peter Siddle, and is greeted with an eight-run over. Sarfraz drives for three, Zaman cuts for four. The runs keep flowing.

Catch all the live score from the second Test between Pakistan and Australia through Cricketnext's live blog.

The touring Tim Paine-led Australian side batted for close to 140 overs to stave off defeat in the first Test against Pakistan at Dubai and managed to give a good account of their batting prowess. While it was a great escape for Australia, Pakistan will treat this as an opportunity lost. Pakistan boast of an excellent record in UAE losing just one series here till now — against Sri Lanka — and would like to continue to torment visiting sides in their adopted home. But before the second Test begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, there could be a few issues that Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and team management would want to address. Their star opener Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 76 & 48 in the first match and formed crucial partnerships with Mohammad Hafeez at the top of the order, will miss the second Test owing to a fractured finger. This could pave way for senior batsman Azhar Ali on top who didn’t really show good form in Dubai. Despite boasting a brilliant record as an opener — 1512 runs in 35 innings at an average of 47.25 — what could worry Pakistan is that Azhar is short of runs this year having scored only 95 runs in four matches.

Azhar though has sounded confident of making useful contributions for the team in future and leave his bad patch behind. “The key to batting will be to be patient and look for opportunities to score and try and absorb the pressure," Ali said. "It is the key even when you are facing the new ball or batting in any time of the day. The important thing is to stay focused and try and believe that once you get a good knock behind you, things will start rolling again." Until the last day of Dubai Test, the match was in Pakistan’s grip but their bowlers failed to apply enough pressure to bundle Australia out. The star of first innings Bilal Asif went wicketless in the second dig, while Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz struggled too. Bowling on these placid tracks is an art that Pakistan seem to have mastered, but faltered against Australia. Even though that could be a one-off instance, it could hamper their confidence. Reacting to the situation Ali said, "We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it. Unfortunately, we couldn't win but I think we also have to give credit to the Australians as well as they showed resilience and kept fighting till the end. The positive thing is that we played good cricket in all the sessions apart from one or two. We are a young side and there are players who have not played that many Tests and still performed well. We have to carry these positives and more forward."

Coming to Australia, they will be riding high on confidence that they got from their batting effort in Dubai. What was heartening to see was debutant Aaron Finch’s ability to play according to the match situation with senior partner Usman Khawaja. The onus will be on the opening duo once again to do bulk of the scoring with middle-order heavily misfiring at the moment. Right from Marsh brothers to all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, all failed to provide stability. But a 72 in the second innings from Travis Head could mean a promotion in the batting order for the southpaw. Even Paine hinted at a ‘tweak’ in the batting order. “Top six will be the same as the last Test. We may consider tweaking the batting order. I know guys had their individual meetings yesterday and all that stuff was discussed." In the bowling department, a lot of work needs to be done by comeback man Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc, with the latter already showing some fitness concerns. But this Australian team, which is still looking to come to terms with the loss of star players like David Warner and Steve Smith, has the single-biggest driving force to win — to prove their critics wrong. "It'd be a massive thing for any Australian side, and for this one in particular. I touched on it last week that not many people gave us a chance over here, which is a great opportunity for us to prove people wrong and a great thing to keep driving us.”

Teams:
Pakistan (From): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan

Australia (From): Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw
