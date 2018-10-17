Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 2 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2018, 7:05 PM IST

2nd Test, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 - 20 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:31(IST)

Stumps! What a day for Pakistan. They first bundled out the Australians for a low score to gain a massive lead. Then fifties from Zaman and Ali have put them firmly in the driver's seat with a lead of 281 runs. Australia will have to pull off something spectacular to come out of this Test unscathed.

18:26(IST)

Review! Pakistan a lbw call against Azhar Ali of the bowling of Holland. Ali is not given out since it looked like Ali was a bit down the track and may have pitched outside leg too. Replays roll in and the impact is umpire's call and it was indeed hitting the wickets. Australia don't lose the review but don't get the wicket. Lucky to survive, Azhar.

18:22(IST)
18:20(IST)

Some numbers on the fifty scored by Azhar Ali who completed his 29th Test fifty. This is his fifth fifty vs Australia in Test and his second fifty in 2018. So a timely score of importance for Ali.

18:15(IST)

FIFTY! A vital half-century for Azhar Ali, he has not been among the runs and hence will be very pleased with this effort of his.Pakistan will want him to carry on and make this a big score. He is the highest scorer too at this venue, so he likes batting here.

18:13(IST)

Oops!

18:08(IST)

6 overs left in the day, Pakistan are pretty firm with their approach and are happy to play their shots, at times even against the good balls. The form of Azhar Ali though will please them the most. He is looking set and approaching a fifty. The lead at the moment is 270 runs.

18:01(IST)

Two chances in as many balls for Sohail who is playing with fire. Lyon cannot believe his luck. First, an edge fell short of the first slip fielder. Then he carves one just over the head of the point fielder running back.

17:58(IST)

Well held, Lyon.

17:54(IST)

Sohail has played his shots at intervals but now seems to be settling down to play his usual game of mixing caution and aggression. Pakistan will know they can't afford to relax as a collapse could let Australia back in the game.

17:43(IST)

Another edge, this time it is of the bat of Ali who looks to drive but is not to the pitch of the ball. The ball is turning quite a bit for Lyon, Australia will need to take wickets very quickly to stay in the game. The lead for Pakistan at the moment is 255 runs.

17:35(IST)

Dropped! Sohail would have had a king pair but Paine has dropped a simpler catch behind the wickets. Lyon lured Sohail into a push and got the edge but Paine could not take the catch and Haris gets a life.

17:26(IST)

WICKET! Lyon strikes at last. Zaman looks to get going with a slam down the ground but hits it straight. Lyon looks to duck but keeps his hands up. The ball sticks and just like that Australia have a breakthrough. Zaman out for 66.

17:18(IST)

Lyon is yet to take a wicket after his four-wicket burst earlier in the Test.

17:08(IST)

When things don't work your way, you try different stuff. Lyon between the overs, changed the way the bails were placed and interchanged them to change their luck and fortune. Silly things work at times, let's see if it does work for Australia.

17:02(IST)

A stumping chance missed! Labuschagne is making things happen again. Zaman comes down but misses the ball and tries to pull out of the shot. The ball goes through his legs and Paine is beaten as well. A chance goes abegging.

16:57(IST)

Played Zaman!

16:53(IST)

FIFTY! Fakhar Zaman brings up his second Test fifty. He has looked good in this Test so far and will be hoping for more success in the longer format of the game.He gets a warm applause from his teammates in the dressing room.
 

16:48(IST)

FOUR! 50-run stand up between Zaman and Azhar and it is no surprise that the opener has done the bulk of the scoring. The lead has given Zaman the freedom to play his shots and he has done that well. the lead is now over 200 runs as well.

16:41(IST)

Zaman has looked solid like he did in the first innings. Pakistan will hope he can continue to bat in the same vein. He has hit some crisp drives and also defended stuff when needed. He does come down the wicket and slam one over the leg side off Lyon to tell them that he can hit the big shot which ensures the spinners are not settled into any rhythm.

16:32(IST)

The players are back in the middle for the final session of the day. Should be interesting to see how Pakistan bat. Do they continue playing their shots or they do they aim to tire down the Australian bowlers more. Nathan Lyon to begin the session...

16:16(IST)
16:14(IST)

TEA! Jon Holland gets the lone over before the close of the second session. Pakistan will definitely be the happier of the teams heading into the break. Their bowlers did the job very early in the day, picking up five wickets in the morning session and removing the remaining three in quick time post Lunch. Australia did manage to pick up Mohammed Hafeez early but Fakhar Zaman looks solid with Azhar Ali at the other end. Pakistan go to Tea with a lead of 188 runs.

16:07(IST)

Nine runs from the previous over, five from Peter Siddle's over - Pakistan are motoring along despite the early loss of their opener Hafeez. Zaman is moving at a rapid rate, having already scored four boundaries in his 29 runs, which has come of just 24 deliverers. Azhar Ali on the other side has gone past double digits with a couple of boundaries to his name.

16:04(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! How do you respond to an excellent delivery which beat you comprehensively? Fakhar Zaman does with two back-to-back fours. He moves down the track, getting to the pitch of the ball to whack it over mid on for four. The next one is dropped short and wide from Lyon, and is cut away to the point boundary.

15:59(IST)

FOUR! Azhar Ali is not getting bogged down by the early wicket. He is going to play his shots. He swept Nathan Lyon expertly the previous over for a boundary, and now capitalised on a wide half-volley from Mitchell Starc, who has started leaking runs. 

15:54(IST)
15:52(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Massive error in length from Mitchell Starc. He bowls a full toss outside the off stump to Fakhar Zaman and the debutant smashes the ball through the cover region. To make matters worse it was a no ball and the extra ball also yields a boundary. On length from the left-arm pacer and Zaman pulls the ball to the backward of square boundary.

15:49(IST)

OUT! And just as we were saying that both bowlers have kept their line tight, a wicket falls. Hafeez tries to drive on the up but the ball stops in the wicket and Travis Head gets a simple catch at short cover. Just the start Australia were eyeing.

15:44(IST)

Not much purchase from the wicket or in the air, as expected, for Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc. However, both bowlers have kept a steady line so far. Siddle has switched to around the wicket Fakhar Zaman to make sure that the southpaw does not have any room to work with. And Starc has kept bowling straight to both the openers.

File image of Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali. (Getty Image)

Catch all the action and live scores from day two of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia through in Abu Dhabi through our live blog.

The opening day of the series-deciding second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi was divided into three phases. It all started with Nathan Lyon wreaking havoc in the first session before 94s from Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed took Pakistan to a respectable total. Mohammad Abbas then struck twice to help Pakistan end Day 1 with a slight advantage. Lyon (4 for 78) scalped four wickets off six deliveries before Zaman and Sarfraz joined hands to share a 147-run association and led their team to a first innings total of 282. In reply, Australia lost their previous-match saviour Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Peter Siddle and were 20 for 2 in seven overs, still trailing by 262 runs, with Aaron Finch unbeaten on 13 when stumps were drawn.

It didn't take Mitchell Starc too long to give Australia the first breakthrough as Mohammad Hafeez, the centurion from the previous game, fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Labuschagne for four. Hafeez timed his flick to perfection but the ball found Marnus Labuschagne on its way. The ball hit Labuschagne's inner thigh, dropped onto his knee and then somehow the other leg came around to trap the ball in between. Debutant Zaman and Azhar Ali (15) added 52 runs for the second wicket before Lyon wreaked mayhem in the space of just six deliveries. The offspinner first had Ali caught and bowled in his fourth over, and then in the very next delivery, had Haris Sohail caught at silly point with a flighted delivery. Before the dust had settled, Asad Shafiq (nought) edged one onto the pad and ended up offering a dolly to Labuschagne at the forward short leg. Two balls later, Babar Azam (nought) tried dancing down the track to Lyon and got knocked over. In the process, Lyon leapfrogged Brett Lee (310 wickets) and Mitchell Johnson (313 wickets) to become Australia's fourth most prolific Test wicket-taker.

Amidst all the chaos, Zaman looked solid and played a couple of delightful shots. The left-hander didn't allow Jon Holland to settle in and also pounced on every bad delivery. Tottering at 57 for 5, Pakistan needed their captain to step up and Sarfraz didn't disappoint. Instead of taking a step back, the 31-year-old counter-attacked and hit Peter Siddle for three boundaries in one over to get going. The two survived a couple of close calls but ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Known for his dashing game style in the limited-overs format, Zaman mixed caution with aggression to smash eight fours and a six in his enterprising knock. It was legspinner Labuschagne (3 for 45) who finally broke the stand when he trapped Zaman right in front of the stumps, denying him a well-deserved century. Sarfraz stuck for a while before falling to Labuschagne at the exact same score. Coming in at No. 9, Yasir Shah hit three fours and a six on his way to 34-ball 28 before getting knocked over by Mitchell Marsh (1 for 21). With new cherry in hand, Starc returned to castle Mohammad Abbas for 10 and brought the curtain down on Pakistan's innings.

Australia had seven overs to take care of but right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas made sure Pakistan ended Day 1 with smiles on their faces. The 28-year-old had Khawaja (3), who played a key role in helping Australia salvage a draw in the first Test, caught behind down the leg side and claimed his 50th Test wicket in his only 10th match. Yasir had achieved this feat in nine Tests, while Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed took the same number of games as Abbas did. Abbas then also dismissed Siddle (4) lbw to leave Australia in a spot of bother. Australia kept the same eleven from the drawn first Test in Dubai while Pakistan replaced the injured Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz with Zaman and debutant Mir Hamza.
