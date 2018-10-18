Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 3 in Abu Dhabi Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 18, 2018, 7:54 PM IST

2nd Test, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 - 20 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:03(IST)

Finch and Travis Head survive the last over of the day by Yasir Shah, despite a mix-up which could have resulted in a run-out. Australia are 47-1, and need a massive 491 runs to win with nine wickets remaining.

18:58(IST)

Australia are 45-1, and there is one over remaining in the day.

18:53(IST)

Australia are 37-1 after 9 overs. Yasir Shah has attempted to pile the pressure on Travis Head and Aaron Finch but with little success so far.

18:49(IST)

Yasir Shah has been brought into the attack to take advantage of the remnant patches of rough in the pitch.

18:44(IST)

Mohammad Abbas has run in hard so far, but he's just not had the same nip and swing that Hamza has possessed. However, he's doing a good job as a cover bowler for Hamza. Australia are 36/1 after seven overs.

18:39(IST)

Australia are 30-1, and six overs are now remaining in the day.

18:39(IST)

FOUR! Boundary for Travis Head as he cuts a short and wide delivery from Mir Hamza through the covers. A good confidence booster for the left-hander who has looked shaky so far.

18:35(IST)

Australia are 25-1 at the end of five overs, and seven overs are now remaining in the day.

18:32(IST)

Five overs have been bowled, Australia are 24-1 and are motoring along. They would be glad that the run-rate has not dropped. But that is secondary for Australia at the moment. They simply can't afford to lose another wicket here, or they face another two extremely long days. Not that it won't already be the case.

18:25(IST)

Travis Head has come in to bat, and the responsibility of steadying the Australian ship now falls on to him and Aaron Finch.

18:18(IST)

OUT! Pakistan strike early, Mir Hamza bowls a peach of a delivery to Shaun Marsh who is beaten all ends up, the ball taking his off-stump. Pakistan are 10-1.

18:16(IST)

Mir Hamza has the red cherry and will bowl Pakistan's second over of the day.

18:14(IST)

The Australian innings has started, and we have less than ten overs remaining in the day. The plan is simple - to not lose any wickets before the end of play. Shaun Marsh opens his account with a boundary, but a nervous one through the gully region. Could easily have been pocketed by one of the fielders. Australia finish the first over on 7-0.

18:01(IST)

And Pakistan have declared their innings here. They lead by a massive 537 runs, and Australia now just have a little over two days to chase down a whopping target of 538.

17:53(IST)

Well well! Sarfraz wants to have a right go at the bowlers now, he tries to heave Labuschagne over the covers but misses. The next delivery - Labuschagne fires it in a little quicker and Sarfraz is trapped in front while trying the slog sweep. The umpire raises his finger, Sarfraz reviews in hope but the decision stands. He's out for 81, and Pakistan are 400 for 9 now.

17:45(IST)

Well, Pakistan is on 394-8 now, and it would be interesting to see if captain Sarfraz Ahmed changes his approach to the game. He's batting with the tail now.

17:43(IST)

OUT! And Lyon strikes again. Yasir Shah does not offer a shot and he is trapped in front of the stumps. The review was taken more in hope then expectation, and unsurprisingly, the umpire's call stands.

17:41(IST)

OUT! Nathan Lyon deserved the luck here, as he dismisses Bilal Asif for 15 off 21 balls. The ball was edged but falls fortuitously for the close fielder there. Travis Head makes no mistake.

17:33(IST)

And it's time for drinks. One hour of play remains.

17:32(IST)

For now, Bilal Asif has smashed another ball to the boundary, his third four of the innings. It looks like he's been told to be the aggressor and rack up as many runs as he can, as quickly as possible. 

17:30(IST)

This is interesting, Mickey Arthur is in conversation with an official at the boundary rope and it is suspected it might be to decide on the declaration.

17:29(IST)

FOUR! And Bilal Asif gets his first boundary of the day, He feathers the ball down to third man and the chasing Ashton Agar cannot get to it. Pakistan are 379-6 and lead by 516 runs.

17:26(IST)

Australia already have a daunting task here as Pakistan's lead has crossed 500, and they are not showing any signs of declaring soon. If at all they are to make a match of this, Australia will have to start extremely well.

17:18(IST)

That was a close review for Bilal, who took an lbw call against the wishes of his captain Sarfraz. However, the decision is overturned, smart by Pakistani batsman!

17:12(IST)
17:08(IST)

Heartbreak for Babar Azam! Unfortunately for him he's trapped in front of the stumps by Mitchell Marsh and the umpire raises his finger. Azam reviews it prompted by his captain, but the ball was always going to crash into the stumps. Umpire stays with his original decision. Out for 99!

17:03(IST)

Azam is on strike now. A single away from his 100.

17:00(IST)

FOUR! Babar Azam cuts one away with power from Peter Siddle, great roll of the wrists and timing involved here. He moves to 98, and then follows it up by taking a single off the next ball. He's one run away from the century now.

16:56(IST)

Record for Sarfraz Ahmed, and it's about time! 

16:52(IST)

Babar Azam has shown good restraint here, and isn't in a hurry to reach that three figure mark. No sign of nerves either! Pakistan are 360-5 at the end of 107 overs.

Catch all the action and live scores from Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia through in Abu Dhabi through our live blog.

Preview: Mohammad Abbas and Bilal Asif ripped through Australian batting before Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali hit half-centuries as Pakistan ended Day 2 of the second Test in complete control in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan had reached 144/2 with a commanding lead of 281 at stumps. Ali remained unbeaten on 54 with Harris Sohail (17) batting at the other end. Zaman (66) and Ali had put on a 91-run stand to put Pakistan in charge before Nathan Lyon took a stunning return catch to send back the Pakistan opener for 66. Mitchell Starc had removed Mohammad Hafeez early for 13. Earlier, it was Abbas who continued to wreak havoc with the ball, picking 5/33 as Australia continued to struggle against the right-arm pacer.

Abbas removed Shaun Marsh (3) in the fourth over of the day before dismissing Travis Head (14). Then, it was the spinners led by Asif (3/23) and supported by Yasir Shah (1/59) who got into the action for Pakistan. Shah got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13. Asif removed Aaron Finch (39) - the only batsman who looked like putting up a fight and then also got the better of the Australian captain Tim Paine (3) in the last over before lunch.

Australia were then left struggling at 91-7 after the 1st session. After that, it was all about providing some respectability to the total and Marnus Labuschagne along with Mitchell Starc did exactly that, stitching together a 37-run stand before a freakish run-out ended Labuschagne's stay at the crease. He backed up too far and a straight drive from Starc was deflected to the stumps by Shah which caught the Australian out of his crease. Abbas then ended Starc's fight, removing him for 34 as Australia were dismissed for a paltry 145, giving Pakistan a healthy lead of 137. Zaman's fine form continued and Ali's half-century meant Australia will need nothing less than a miracle to save this game with three full days still left.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland
