Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 3 in Abu Dhabi Highlights: As It Happened

17:53(IST)

Well well! Sarfraz wants to have a right go at the bowlers now, he tries to heave Labuschagne over the covers but misses. The next delivery - Labuschagne fires it in a little quicker and Sarfraz is trapped in front while trying the slog sweep. The umpire raises his finger, Sarfraz reviews in hope but the decision stands. He's out for 81, and Pakistan are 400 for 9 now.