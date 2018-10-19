Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 4 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 19, 2018, 4:26 PM IST

2nd Test, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 - 20 October, 2018

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs

Man of the Match: Mohammad Abbas

16:18(IST)

The focus now shifts to the three-match T20I series that will start from October 24. That's it from us, bye bye!

16:16(IST)

In case you missed out on any action, here's our match report:

16:16(IST) Mohammad Abbas Stars Again as Pakistan Seal Series Win Over Australia

Mohammad Abbas picked up five wickets once again as Pakistan registered a 373-run win over Australia in the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi, sealing a memorable 1-0 series victory.

16:00(IST)
15:59(IST)
15:58(IST)

Sarfraz Ahmed - I had a slight concussion which is why I couldn't take the field. Fakhar and my partnership was crucial. The way Abbas bowled was the difference between the two teams. He hits his areas impeccably which makes him successful. Congrats to Fakhar for a superb debut. Credit to the boys. We have a good talent pool, just need to groom them. When your team is losing, and you're not performing, obviously there's pressure on you. Thankfully, my first innings performance was able to inspire the team. Australia are a strong T20 team. Will have to play well against them in the upcoming series. 

15:51(IST)

Tim Paine - Disappointing to let things slip from the first session on Day 1. Our bowlers toiled pretty well on that wicket. It's just our batting! Abbas tested our defence time and time again. Have to go on and improve. No sugarcoating, our batting needs to be addressed. He just challenges your defence. We weren't good enough to keep him out for long. We came today with high hopes. In the last Test we showed fight and spirit that we want to be renowned for. Definite positives from this series. We debuted three guys in the top six and at some points, they all showed they belong. Lyon was good as always.

15:48(IST)

Mohammad Abbas is Man Of The Match and Series. "It's a day of great delight for me. It's my daughter's birthday tomorrow, will dedicate this award to her. Whatever the pitch, my job is to bowl to my strengths. I've been Man Of The Series back to back. Wanted to replicate my performances from England. Bowled to my strengths, and to the opposition's weakness. No one is perfect (talking about himself). Hit my areas. Didn't get out of my circle. A thing of great pride for me! Wanted to do this in England too, but couldn't do so. I'm doing my thing, if Pakistan needs me in limited-overs, I'm there," he said. 

15:43(IST)

This is Pakistan's biggest victory in terms of runs in Test cricket. There previous best of 356 runs also came against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

15:39(IST)

15:36(IST)
15:35(IST)

How good has been Mohammad Abbas for Pakistan? The right-arm seamer scalped five wickets in both the innings to complete his maiden 10-wicket haul and end the two-match series with 17 wickets. Australia would have expected for another spirited performance from their batsmen on Day 4 but Abbas had other ideas. The 28-year-old picked four wickets in the morning and wrecked mayhem in the Australian batting order. Marnus Labuschagne stuck for a while but could hardly make any difference. Coming back to Abbas, the seamer now has 59 wickets in just 10 Tests. 

15:26(IST)

All over! Yasir Shah induces an edge and it lands in the hands of the second slip. Holland only manages three and Australia have been bundled out for 164. The visiting team managed to draw the first Test but they were no match to Pakistan here in Abu Dhabi. A 373-run victory and Pakistan win the two-match series 1-0.

15:14(IST)
15:13(IST)
15:11(IST)

Maiden 10-wicket haul for Abbas and he truly deserves it. This was a short delivery and Labuschagne went for the pull only to end up edging to the keeper. A steady knock comes to an end. 

14:33(IST)
14:04(IST)

That lunch! Mohammad Abbas scalped four wickets in no time to give Pakistan a terrific start. The right-arm pacer managed to extract seam off the pitch and troubled every Australian batsman. Labuschagne and Starc then added 67 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Pakistan at bay. That's when Yasir Shah took over and removed Starc and Siddle in quick succession to push his team closer to the victory. Amidst all the chaos, Labuschagne has kept one end intact. The 24-year-old knows this match is over but he would like to add few more runs to his tally which will do him the world of good. This session was bossed by Pakistan and they will look to wrap up in the second session. 

13:52(IST)

Another one for Yasir! This could get over before lunch! It turned big and hit Siddle on the back pad. The only question was whether it pitched outside leg or not but umpire S Ravi was convinced. Wait for a second, the replays show it was pitched slightly outside leg. Labuschagne has got it wrong, he should have asked Siddle to review it. 

13:40(IST)

Yasir Shah finally breaks the stand. Starc will have to walk back after an innings of 28. The ball didn't bounce much and Starc tried playing it on the back foot. The ball hit him right in front of the stumps but Starc still tried his luck by going for the review but got no support. He misjudged the length completely. Pakistan are now only three wickets away from a series win (only if injured Khawaja doesn't bat). 

13:28(IST)

Bilal Asif has been introduced into the attack. The offspinner is getting a good amount of turn but Starc and Labuschagne tucked him around to collect four runs off the over. 

13:12(IST)
13:10(IST)

Labuschagne and Starc have now put on 55 runs for the sixth wicket. Labuschagne smashed Mir Hamza for a couple of delightful drives to achieve this feat. Both the batsmen have played their shot and have somewhat managed to weather that storm. The 24-year-old has looked in complete control and will look to carry on. 

13:05(IST)

12:58(IST)

Brilliant over this from Yasir. Starts with a quicker one on the pads but the ball was drifting down the leg side. He then floats one outside off and drags Labuschagne forward. The wicketkeeper removes the bails in no time but Labuschagne had the presence of mind to drag it back on time. 

12:53(IST)
12:51(IST)

Labuschagne has looked in decent touch ever since his arrival. He hasn't come out with a set mindset and is trying to react to every delivery accordingly. He has played a couple of good shots through the off side off Yasir's bowling. It's all over for Australia but if Labuschagne can manage to some runs under his belt, it will do his confidence the world of good. 

12:46(IST)
12:38(IST)
12:37(IST)

Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 4 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the action and live scores from Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia through in Abu Dhabi through our live blog.

Australia ended Day 3 of the second Test at 47/1 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, with Pakistan needing 9 wickets to seal a 1-0 series win. At the close of days play, Aaron Finch (24) and Travis Head (17) were at the crease with Australia still needing 491 runs with nine wickets in hand to save a 1-0 series defeat in the last two days.

Australia were set a big target of 538 to win the second Test after some useful contributions from the Pakistan batting line-up saw them declare at 400/9. The visitors now face an uphill task to even save the match – never mind emerge victorious – on a pitch that will offer some assistance to the spinners on the final two days. Babar Azam missed a maiden hundred by one run but he and Sarfraz Ahmed (81) put on a 133-run partnership for the sixth wicket. It was just the kind of innings both of them needed given both of them were struggling for runs prior to this Test match. The two of them scored runs at will in the second session, with Australia setting defensive fields in an attempt to ensure that less boundaries were scored.

The final session saw the Australian bowlers keep their lines tighter but the fact that they had to bowl as many overs as they did was taxing, especially with two more days of play left to try and save the match. Australia looked likely to get through the Pakistani batsmen on a few occasion, but failed to make the most of their opportunities and will now have to bat out of their skins to avoid a loss. Pakistan had made 282 in their first innings while Australia were dismissed for 145 in reply on a pitch that has offered turn since day one. For Australia, off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished with figures of 4/135. The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland

