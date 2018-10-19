Pakistan vs Australia, Second Test, Day 4 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As it Happened

15:51(IST)

Tim Paine - Disappointing to let things slip from the first session on Day 1. Our bowlers toiled pretty well on that wicket. It's just our batting! Abbas tested our defence time and time again. Have to go on and improve. No sugarcoating, our batting needs to be addressed. He just challenges your defence. We weren't good enough to keep him out for long. We came today with high hopes. In the last Test we showed fight and spirit that we want to be renowned for. Definite positives from this series. We debuted three guys in the top six and at some points, they all showed they belong. Lyon was good as always.