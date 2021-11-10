Pakistan vs Australia Squads: Probable Playing 11s For ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

Pakistan and Australia will be locking horns against one another in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament as they enter the knockout stages of the competition. They are certainly favourites. On the other hand, Aaron Finch’s Australia were hammered by England in their third Super 12 encounter, but they bounced back brilliantly in the match against Bangladesh and West Indies to earn themselves a spot in the semi-finals.

Babar Azam has already scored 264 runs in 5 matches and is the highest run-getter so far in this tournament. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan has been brilliant as well and he has scored 214 runs in as many matches for his side.

Australia has found great form in the recent games and with their openers in form, Australia have peaked at the just the right time. Aaron Finch and David Warner have got going and they will hold the key against the Pakistan bowling.

Pakistan vs Australia predicted playing XI:

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia squads:

Pakistan’s 15-man squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Reserves named by Pakistan for T20 World Cup: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves named by Australia for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

