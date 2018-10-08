Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Stadium Authorities Wave New Zealand's Flag Instead of Australia in Dubai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 8, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Stadium Authorities Wave New Zealand's Flag Instead of Australia in Dubai

Australia flag being waved at the stadium.

The rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is well documented and if there was something that could infuriate the Australian cricket team and their fans more, it was a flag goof up at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai during the first Test between Pakistan and Australia.

The flags of Australia and New Zealand are not too dissimilar and the authorities at stadium were the victim of the similarity as the Kiwi flag was one which was hoisted instead of the Australian one. This was pointed out on Twitter, by Peter Lalor, a journalist.




Australia came back well after a couple of tough sessions on Day One of the first Test against Pakistan after the hosts elected to bat first and put on a massive opening stand of 205 runs with Mohammad Hafeez scoring a fine 126 in company of Imam-ul-Haq who was looking set for a ton before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 76.

The tourists took all the wickets to fall only in the last session of the day to keep their side in the game but only just as Pakistan finished the day 255 for 3. They will hope to keep taking wickets at regular intervals and hope to keep the actual Aussie flag flying high at Dubai.

Off The Field
First Published: October 8, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
