Stadium Authorities Wave New Zealand's Flag Instead of Australia in Dubai

The flags of Australia and New Zealand are not too dissimilar and the authorities at stadium were the victim of the similarity as the Kiwi flag was one which was hoisted instead of the Australian one. This was pointed out on Twitter, by Peter Lalor, a journalist.
Pleased to report the Australian flag is flying at Dubai today. Was nice to be a Kiwi for a day ... pic.twitter.com/dGz2B0JhEY— Peter Lalor (@plalor) October 8, 2018
Australia came back well after a couple of tough sessions on Day One of the first Test against Pakistan after the hosts elected to bat first and put on a massive opening stand of 205 runs with Mohammad Hafeez scoring a fine 126 in company of Imam-ul-Haq who was looking set for a ton before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 76.
The tourists took all the wickets to fall only in the last session of the day to keep their side in the game but only just as Pakistan finished the day 255 for 3. They will hope to keep taking wickets at regular intervals and hope to keep the actual Aussie flag flying high at Dubai.
First Published: October 8, 2018, 12:02 PM IST