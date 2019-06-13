Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan

Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 41-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.
Australia are excellent at bowling their main bowlers soon enough to win games before it comes down to their pending weak overs. Happened v WI, happens again v Pak.— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) June 12, 2019
Australia are excellent at bowling their main bowlers soon enough to win games before it comes down to their pending weak overs. Happened v WI, happens again v Pak.
— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) June 12, 2019
Good fight Pakistan ... good win Australia.. but I feel both Teams can and need to improve ... if they want to win this thing. Still along way to go. India and England still the stand out favourites.— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 12, 2019
Good fight Pakistan ... good win Australia.. but I feel both Teams can and need to improve ... if they want to win this thing. Still along way to go. India and England still the stand out favourites.
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 12, 2019
Australia now has 300+ totals batting first on 19 occasions in #CWC. They won all!A few days ago made their only 300+ total batting second in #CWC.But lost!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #PAKvAUS #AUSVPAK— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 12, 2019
Australia now has 300+ totals batting first on 19 occasions in #CWC. They won all!
A few days ago made their only 300+ total batting second in #CWC.
But lost!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #PAKvAUS #AUSVPAK
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 12, 2019
Initially, Mohammad Amir started well for Pakistan but the Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner weathered the storm and upped the scoring-rate slowly.
Pak getting right royal hammering from Finch and Warner. Must be wishing rain hadn't relented. 375-plus score in the offing #CWC2019— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 12, 2019
Pak getting right royal hammering from Finch and Warner. Must be wishing rain hadn't relented. 375-plus score in the offing #CWC2019
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 12, 2019
On a pitch that has sweated under covers due toBalls going thru the top from the quicksAnd then a spinner comes on ♂️✈️Greatstart from Finch/Warner 0/112#AusvPak @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/ZFrn8ju1d5— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 12, 2019
On a pitch that has sweated under covers due to
Balls going thru the top from the quicks
And then a spinner comes on ♂️✈️
Greatstart from Finch/Warner 0/112#AusvPak @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/ZFrn8ju1d5
— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 12, 2019
Just about every time Shaheen Afridi has pitched the ball up, he’s had Finch or Warner in trouble. Still, insists on banging it in short. Poor from Pakistan, with ball, and in the field. Looks even worse after dropping their best bowler in Shadab. #CWC19 #AUSvPAK— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 12, 2019
Just about every time Shaheen Afridi has pitched the ball up, he’s had Finch or Warner in trouble. Still, insists on banging it in short. Poor from Pakistan, with ball, and in the field. Looks even worse after dropping their best bowler in Shadab. #CWC19 #AUSvPAK
— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 12, 2019
Warner continued on and went on to score his 15th ODI century. The defending champions lost wickets in regular intervals and ended up getting to only 308 before getting dismissed.
Best way to answer critics? Just score well done Davey Warner...now a big one #CWC19 #AUSvPAK— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 12, 2019
Best way to answer critics? Just score well done Davey Warner...now a big one #CWC19 #AUSvPAK
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 12, 2019
Yew! Congrats @davidwarner31 that’ll put a few back in their place now please don’t let this jinx him #CWC19 #AUSvPAK #CmonAussie— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) June 12, 2019
Yew! Congrats @davidwarner31 that’ll put a few back in their place now please don’t let this jinx him #CWC19 #AUSvPAK #CmonAussie
— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) June 12, 2019
So much emotion in one leap. #CWC19 #AUSvPAK— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 12, 2019
So much emotion in one leap. #CWC19 #AUSvPAK
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 12, 2019
Today we have seen the best of @davidwarner31 .. Ominous signs for the rest of the tournament me thinks .. #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2019
Today we have seen the best of @davidwarner31 .. Ominous signs for the rest of the tournament me thinks .. #CWC19
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2019
After a solid start, think aus went hard a bit to early. Not a wicket you can T off from word go. Amir proved if you hit a fuller length there’s enough in it. Won’t be easy for Pakistan to chase down 300 plus. #PAKvAUS #sscricket— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 12, 2019
After a solid start, think aus went hard a bit to early. Not a wicket you can T off from word go. Amir proved if you hit a fuller length there’s enough in it. Won’t be easy for Pakistan to chase down 300 plus. #PAKvAUS #sscricket
— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 12, 2019
Mohd Aamir has turned things around for Pak with some marvellous bowling. Other bowlers not quite in the same league, compounded by poor fielding— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 12, 2019
Mohd Aamir has turned things around for Pak with some marvellous bowling. Other bowlers not quite in the same league, compounded by poor fielding
@iamamirofficial Brilliant line & length bowling by amir #AUSvPAK Pak fav 4 today game— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 12, 2019
@iamamirofficial Brilliant line & length bowling by amir #AUSvPAK Pak fav 4 today game
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 12, 2019
This flurry of wickets at the end has given Pakistan a glimmer. It is still a daunting total but Amir has brought them back. #AUSvPAK— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2019
This flurry of wickets at the end has given Pakistan a glimmer. It is still a daunting total but Amir has brought them back. #AUSvPAK
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2019
Pakistan did not get off to the best of starts. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early. Soon after, Australia managed to get the big wicket of Babar Azam. But Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez stitched together a steady stand.
This is a decent start by Pakistan. Maybe one wicket more than ideal for them but at the moment, they are pacing the chase well.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2019
This is a decent start by Pakistan. Maybe one wicket more than ideal for them but at the moment, they are pacing the chase well.
This Pakistan chase has got heartbreaking, match-changing run out written all over it. #CWC19— Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 12, 2019
This Pakistan chase has got heartbreaking, match-changing run out written all over it. #CWC19
— Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 12, 2019
But the loss of Iman triggered a collapse of the batting order. Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz provided some entertainment at the end but Pakistan eventually fell short by 41 runs.
The other Pakistan are back .... #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2019
The other Pakistan are back .... #CWC19
Shoaib Malik's ODI average in last one year is 29.42 and his overall average in England is 14.12. If Pakistan think they need an extra batsman in the team it has to be Haris Sohail, whose average in last one year is 49.00, including two 100s against Australia. #AusvPak— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 12, 2019
Shoaib Malik's ODI average in last one year is 29.42 and his overall average in England is 14.12. If Pakistan think they need an extra batsman in the team it has to be Haris Sohail, whose average in last one year is 49.00, including two 100s against Australia. #AusvPak
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 12, 2019
Pakistan's decision to not play a a frontline spinner has affected their batting as well as their bowling. Imad and Shadab can both bat, but with neither in the side, their tail looks long even with Hasan Ali playing innings like he did today. #CWC19— Patrick Noone (@PatrickNoone08) June 12, 2019
Pakistan's decision to not play a a frontline spinner has affected their batting as well as their bowling. Imad and Shadab can both bat, but with neither in the side, their tail looks long even with Hasan Ali playing innings like he did today. #CWC19
— Patrick Noone (@PatrickNoone08) June 12, 2019
Another stonkingly good game. These two sides are so weird, and flawed, but have so much talent within them - only natural they produced such a strange match, not so much ebbing and flowing as lurching and crashing. Really tough for Pakistan to qualify now. #CWC19— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 12, 2019
Another stonkingly good game. These two sides are so weird, and flawed, but have so much talent within them - only natural they produced such a strange match, not so much ebbing and flowing as lurching and crashing. Really tough for Pakistan to qualify now. #CWC19
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 12, 2019
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AFG v SACardiff All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings