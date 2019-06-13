starts in
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter Rejoices as Australia Post 41-run Win Over Pakistan

Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 41-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.

 

 

Initially, Mohammad Amir started well for Pakistan but the Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner weathered the storm and upped the scoring-rate slowly.

 

Warner continued on and went on to score his 15th ODI century. The defending champions lost wickets in regular intervals and ended up getting to only 308 before getting dismissed.

 

Pakistan did not get off to the best of starts. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early. Soon after, Australia managed to get the big wicket of Babar Azam. But Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez stitched together a steady stand.

 

But the loss of Iman triggered a collapse of the batting order. Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz provided some entertainment at the end but Pakistan eventually fell short by 41 runs.

 

Aaron Finch David Warner icc world cup 2019 Pakistan vs Australia
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
4
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more