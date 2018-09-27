Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

01:24(IST)

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: Obviously not feeling good. As a team we have not done well. As a player, I have done really badly too. We were poor in every facet of the game. There were lot of batting collapses for us in the tournament. Fakhar (Zaman) is our main batsman, he failed to perform in this tournament and Shadab was hit by injury too. We have to play well to beat good teams. Our batting collapse was the main reason of defeats in this tournament. Shaheen Afridi is a talented youngster, we have given him opportunities to showcase his talent and he has done well too.