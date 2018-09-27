Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 27, 2018, 1:37 AM IST

Super Four - Match 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 26 September, 2018

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We changed a bit with our bowling plan today. Mushy (Rahim) batted so well and Mithun also batted well. We are proud of our fielding today. We haven't seen such quality in a long time. Hopefully we will continue our fielding like this. I was lucky, I didn't drop that catch. Since Malik is in top form and If he didn't get out, he would have carried on. One match to go and hopefully the boys will play hard.

01:24(IST)

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: Obviously not feeling good. As a team we have not done well. As a player, I have done really badly too. We were poor in every facet of the game. There were lot of batting collapses for us in the tournament. Fakhar (Zaman) is our main batsman, he failed to perform in this tournament and Shadab was hit by injury too. We have to play well to beat good teams. Our batting collapse was the main reason of defeats in this tournament. Shaheen Afridi is a talented youngster, we have given him opportunities to showcase his talent and he has done well too.

All over! Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to confirm their berth in the Asia Cup 2018 final against India on Friday. What a game it has been for them. They lost Tamim early and Shakib today but it has not stopped them from pulling off one of their most memorable victories. Whatever happens in the final, they are already winners one presumes. Maiden win for Bangladesh against Pakistan in Asia Cup (50-over format). Rahman bowls an over which summarizes the game for them, Pakistan look to swing but miss and Bangladesh make the most of it. Four dot balls, one back foot defence and the final ball is played to cover.

Another over with swings and misses and edges galore. Rubel Hossain has done his job for the day, giving away just 38 runs in his eight overs, picking up just the one wicket but it was the main wicket, that of Shoaib Malik. Pakistan need 38 runs from 6 balls. The writing is on the wall for them.

Rahman bowls outside off and Khan swings and misses, he bowls them on the stumps and he gets bat on it. That's how cricket is at times. Just a single from that over. Bangladesh closing in on the win. Pakistan need 41 from 12 balls.

SIX! Shaheen Afridi can hit the ball alright. He picks the length from Rubel early and just smacks it deep into the midwicket stands. A dot ball is followed by a single to deep cover. Junaid then gives the strike back to Afridi. He would have been out had the fielder hit the stumps at the bowler's end but it was not to be. Junaid keeps the strike with a single of the last ball. Pakistan need 42 more in 18 balls.

Tough times for Pakistan......

Dropped! Another drop for Liton Das, this one too is off the bowling Rahman who would have had his fifth wicket. It was down the leg side and he dived to get to the ball but could not hold onto it. A chance missed but Bangladesh won't be too worried? Who knows. Pakistan need 51 more in 24 balls.

OUT! Rahman takes his fourth wicket as he has Nawaz caught in the deep at midwicket. The end is nigh for Pakistan who have had a time to forget in this Asia Cup. Nawaz c (sub) Hossain b Rahman 8(19). Pakistan need 54 from 29 balls and Junaid Khan is the last man in.

Rubel Hossain bowls a tight over to Nawaz who bravely wanted to anchor this chase from here but things are getting out of hands for them and he needs to find the boundaries really soon. Pakistan need 54 from 30 balls.

SIX and OUT! Mortaza calls back Rahman for a bowl who you assume will bowl till the end of the 50 overs. Hasan Ali cracks a superb six over extra cover to tell Bangladesh that he is still there but two balls later, he tries to pull Rahman out of the ground but only finds Mortaza at mid on. Ali c Mortaza c Rahman 8(11) Bangladesh two wickets away now, Pakistan need 58 more in 36 balls.

Mehidy Hasan finishes his spell with superb figures of 2/28 from his ten overs. He then bowls out Mahmudullah (1/38) who too has done superbly to contribute in the absence of Shakib. Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are being tied down at the moment. Pakistan need 64 more in 42 balls.

WICKET! Another wicket, another stumping, this time for Mahmudullah who now has Imam stumped by Liton Das. Imam was not happy with Asif Ali for playing that shot but now he too went for the big shot instead of looking to take this game deep. Imam st Das b Mahmudullah 83(105). 71 needed in 54 balls with Hasan Ali joining Mohammad Nawaz.

OUT! A big wicket for Bangladesh as Mehidy slides one past the bat of Asif Ali who is beaten in the air and Liton Das who had dropped Ali earlier, stumps the batsman and gives Bangladesh some hope. Ali st Das b Mehidy 31(47).

Rubel Hossain returns to the attack. He gets Imam to miscue a pull but it falls in the vacant area and it allows them to get a couple of runs. Runs are coming rather easily for them as both batsmen rotate the strike without much fuss. Six runs from that Rubel over.

With a left-handed batsmen still in, Mortaza turns to Mehidy Hasan for a bowl. Imam plays the field well, starts the over with a couple of runs. followed by a single to long on. Two singles followed by two dot balls and Pakistan remain content for now with their approach.

Mortaza fails to have five fielders inside the circle and hence it is a no ball and Pakistan get a free hit. Imam can only find mid off so it does not cost much. Mashrafe will want to provide his side with a wicket. Pakistan take 8 runs from the over. They need 86 more from 78 balls.

Imam and Ali bring up their 50-run stand, it has been a vital stand for Pakistan. How dearly will Bangladesh wish that they had taken their chances. They are still in the game and will need to break this stand to get back in the game. Also, did you know, this is the 2nd instance of Pakistan’s 6th wicket partnership adding 50 or more after losing first 5 wickets under 100 in Asia Cup ODIs.

SIX! Imam welcomes back the Bangladesh skipper with a biggie over wide long on. Not sure Masharfe expected that assault from Imam. 10 runs from that over from the captain. Pakistan need 100 runs from 90 balls.

Dropped! A bowling change as the captain is back on the field. He brings on Mustafizur Rahman and first ball he gets an edge off the bat of Ali and Liton Das cannot hold onto the chance. How costly will that be? Athar Ali Khan cannot believe it. Just two runs off that over and now Mashrafe brings himself back on for a bowl.

FOUR! A vital boundary for Pakistan as Asif Ali finds the gap at point off the bowling of Mahmudullah. A lot will reside on him since Mortaza is not on the field. 8 runs from that over. Pakistan are going along well at the moment.

FIFTY! Imam brings up his half-century with a single down the ground - third in ODIs. While the wickets have been failing at regular intervals at the other end, the 22-year-old has looked calm in the run-chase. It has nearly come down to him versus Bangladesh at this juncture of the game.

Interestingly, Mehidy Hasan, who has replaced Soumya Sarkar, is not finding much turn. Observing this, he is pushing the ball into the pads of the batsmen and not giving any room. Only three runs from that over. Meanwhile, the required run-rate has climbed over the 6.5 mark. 

Mahmudullah continues his spell, his sixth over. Ominous signs for Pakistan as he is able to find some turn. After four dot balls, Asif Ali manages to get off strike with a single down the ground. Imam, on the other hand, looks assured. He holds the key for Pakistan.

FOUR! Sarkar into his fifth over. More than what captain Mashrafe Mortaza would have been looking to give his part-time seamer. But he is doing the job exceptionally well for his side. As soon as that is written, Sarkar drags it short and Asif Ali doesn't need an invitation to deposit that to the boundary. 

You would think that after losing two of their best players - Tamim with a wrist fracture at the start of the tournament and Shakib before the game against Pakistan, that Bangladesh would crumble. They are certainly not doing that. Sarkar finishes that over conceding just two runs.

Preview: A win and a loss each in the group stage. A big loss to India, and a narrow win against Afghanistan in the Super Fours. This has been the common theme in Bangladesh's and Pakistan's journey so far in the 2018 Asia Cup. Now, they find themselves facing off against each other in a virtual semifinal, with the winner taking on India for the title on Friday.

The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 26 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

The similarities in the campaign make it difficult to pick a favourite. They haven't played each other in a long time too; the last time these two sides met was in March 2016 during the World T20. The last time they met in a One-Day International was in April 2015. Both sides have changed a lot since then, for the better. Bangladesh made it to the knockouts of an ICC event for the first time when they reached the semifinals of the Champions Trophy last year. They even went on to beat Windies in the Caribbean earlier this year. Pakistan, meanwhile, stunned many to win the Champions Trophy. The Asia Cup is another important tournament for both sides in their upward journey. Yet, both have been inconsistent through their campaign. It's time to fix that, for they face a do-or-die situation at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bangladesh's biggest problem has been their over-reliance on individuals. With Tamim Iqbal injured in the very first game, Mushfiqur Rahim has had to carry the team on his shoulders. It was only because of his century that they won against Sri Lanka in the group stage. The rest have been on and off, although most of the batsmen have had at least one decent score through the campaign. It all seemed to come together in their previous match against Afghanistan, where Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah helped them post a competitive 249 for 7 after being 87 for 5 at one stage. Bangladesh though will want more from Shakib Al Hasan and their openers. Shakib has scores of 0, 32, 17 and 0 in four matches while the highest score by an opener has been the 41 by Liton Das in the last match. Soumya Sarkar, who was drafted in the squad for the Super Fours, could perhaps replace Nazmul Hossain Shanto against Pakistan. Bangladesh will also want to improve on their death bowling. They conceded 97 and 77 runs respectively of the last 10 overs in their matches against India and Afghanistan respectively, and cannot afford a repeat in the knockout game.
Pakistan too have had individual performances but haven't brought out their A game as a team. Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik have had scores in the tournament but haven't fired in unison. The good thing for Pakistan is that Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed, who had dull starts, showed signs of form against India although they couldn't convert them into big knocks. Pakistan will hope that happens against Bangladesh. Pakistan's bowling was made to look ordinary by India's openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, with both scoring effortless centuries. What has been even more ordinary through the tournament, has been their fielding. Pakistan have improved leaps and bounds on the field in the last two years, but the last two weeks have been a throwback to their notorious past with dropped catches and misfields aplenty. Yet, they've got plenty of firepower in their bowling, which can be too good for any opposition on their day. Pakistan will hope Wednesday will be that day, for if they get it right, they'll have a chance to face India for Round 3. And who knows, maybe do what they did to their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy final last year.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes
