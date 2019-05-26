Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP
  • Results
  • Fixtures

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Cardiff: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 26, 2019, 3:28 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:00(IST) ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Selection Leaves Management with More Questions Than Answers

While the timing of the England series has meant that Pakistan is now perfectly acclimatized to the conditions and the management has had a chance to try out the options and make changes where they thought they needed to before the ICC World Cup 2019, there seem to be more questions about the squad now than before they arrived.

https://www.news18.com

15:49(IST)

Update: The rain continues to be relentless in Cardiff and there has been no movement in terms of getting things ready for the game yet. The latest the game can start is 15:02 BST, which means if we have no play for just under four more hours, that'll be a wrap. Lots of time to go, though, so no time for such negativity.

15:32(IST) WATCH | Pakistan Have the Ability to Surprise Any Team: Kumble

Former India captain, coach, and Cricketnext brand ambassador Anil Kumble shares his views on the Pakistan squad and how it is equipped ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

https://www.news18.com

15:20(IST)
15:15(IST)
15:09(IST)

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday called on the country's fans to douse their expectations for the World Cup and avoid putting unwanted pressure on the team. After Bangladesh's appearance at the Champions Trophy semi-finals two years ago and the Asia Cup final last year, national hopes of a winning streak at the World Cup have skyrocketed.

Bangladesh won 13 one-day internationals last year. Among the World Cup countries, only India and England did better.

"You are saying this is our best ever team, but that's not important," said Mashrafe. "We went to the Asia Cup with the same team but could not win it. We played in the Champions Trophy semi-final, we had the same team. So there is no need to create hype," he pleaded.

"The best team does not always win," added Mashrafe, who said the players do not need the "extra pressure on us" and that he preferred to believe in "luck". Mashrafe said there should be no public pressure to win or even reach the semi-finals. If you ask the ex-players and analysts they will tell you we are not among the favourites. If we can do something, people's attitude towards us will change."

14:58(IST)

Mushfiqur Rahim has talked up Bangladesh's chances for the upcoming World Cup, insisting that this time around they have a team which is going to England & Wales to not just participate, but win the trophy.

"The one thing we believe that we are going to win not just for participating in the tournament," Mushfiqur said before leaving the sub-continent. "I strongly believe that we have huge potential to make it to the knockout stages and anything can happen in the knockout stage. I don't expect an easy game to win in the World Cup."

"It’s a tough format, but every team will get an equal chance to prove their skill through it," he remarked. "I can say the format is more comfortable for Bangladesh.

"Having most experienced players in the team, this is the strongest World Cup team that Bangladesh have ever had. We lost many finals in the recent past. Maybe, a big achievement is waiting for us in the future."

14:53(IST) ICC World Cup 2019 | Grieving Asif Ali Rejoins Pakistan Squad After Daughter's Funeral

Asif left the team's tour of England and returned to Pakistan following the death last Sunday of 19-month-old Dua Fatima, who had been receiving cancer treatment in the United States.

https://www.news18.com

14:47(IST)

Pakistan's most successful Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq noted that Sarfaraz coming up the order will allow the team to utilise the two senior most players – Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik – properly. Some of his critics have used Sarfaraz's reluctance to bat higher up in the order as an excuse to blame him for letting the team down.

"He has to realise that his worth for the team is at number four or five. He is the sort of player who can change the momentum of the game with his rotation of strike and ability to keep the scoreboard moving," Misbah said.

14:32(IST)

News coming in from Cardiff is that the toss has been delayed due to rain. 

14:24(IST)

While the Pakistan and Bangladesh players wait for the rain to stop in Cardiff for their match to begin, there's another match between South Africa and West Indies that will be played in Bristol. 

In the meantime, Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz says he is aware of his responsibilities after being called-up to the team suddenly. Riaz says he will do his best to keep the yorkers coming and hopes to get plenty of wickets. 

14:15(IST)
14:09(IST)

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s batting position has become a matter of debate as he has batted mostly lower down the order but moved up a couple of times in the recent ODI series against England but on Friday in the warm-up game against Afghanistan, he again came late at number six.

"Sarfaraz does not have the big shots to justify his batting at number 5, 6 or 7. He needs to bat higher up so that he can build his innings and help Pakistan get big totals. He is wasting himself coming lower than four and this doesn't help the team. If Pakistan is to do well in the World Cup, Sarfaraz has a big role to play as captain and player. He has to be the leader on and off the field," former captain Shahid Afridi said.

14:03(IST)

While Bangladesh have in the last few years made a name for themselves in the big league by putting in far more consistent performances than before, Shakib is still a bit worried with the team's bowling attack. The all-rounder though feels that the experience in the side will come to the rescue in crunch games.

"I think we have a very good side, I am a little worried about the bowling, both new ball and the death. But I am very much optimistic that we can go the whole length. We have experience, have guys who have played 3 or 4 World Cups. It is a good thing as we know what we need to do. Need to get the momentum early on. I am confident. Anyone can beat anyone on their day. Consistency is an important factor to go all the way," he revealed.

13:55(IST)

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan got the perfect boost going into the showpiece event when he overtook Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the No. 1 all-rounder in ODIs. But for Shakib, it’s the World Cup trophy that he and Bangladesh's golden generation want most.

"This time I think we have a genuine chance of winning the tournament, but keeping the format of the tournament in mind, we must look to play well consistently. If we can do that, we can definitely look at qualifying for the knockouts and take it forward from there. I am confident that we will do well this time. Personally, obviously I wish that Bangladesh win the trophy this time. But a lot of factors need to click together for that dream to be realised. While I didn't play much in the IPL, I had been working hard on my game and was looking to prepare for the World Cup. Gave it my all in the practice sessions and tried to maximise the output in every training session," he explained.

13:46(IST) WATCH | Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly Anymore: Kumble

Anil Kumble analyses Bangladesh's chances in the ICC World Cup 2019.

https://www.news18.com

13:40(IST)

In-form players: 

Pakistan

Babar Azam: The classy young batsman averages 51.67 in ODIs with 9 centuries in 64 ODIs till date. Azam has been in fine form with scores of 115 and 80 against England in the ODI before his century against Afghanistan on Friday. One of Pakistan’s most reliable performers over the last couple of years, Azam will need to carry his fine form throughout the World Cup for Pakistan to move up.

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar: Since his return to the Bangladesh line-up, the opener has been phenomenal in taking charge. He had three half-centuries in three innings in Ireland coming off the back of a double-century for his domestic side in a List-A game back in Bangladesh. Sarkar has maintained a strike-rate of over 100 and will be one of the major impact players for Bangladesh in this World Cup.

13:30(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Cardiff. Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed lost their first game against Afghanistan and will hope to win their second warm-up game ahead of the World Cup. Bangladesh meanwhile, are coming off a tri-series win which included West Indies and Ireland. Stay tuned for more from what's expected to be a fiery contest. 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Cardiff: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

(Image: AFP)

Loading...
Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, ICC World Cup warm up cricket match 2019 latest updates: News coming in from Cardiff is that the toss has been delayed due to rain. Pakistan and Bangladesh players are holed up in the dressing room and will have to wait a little bit longer to take the field.

Preview: A little over two decades back, Bangladesh created one of the biggest upsets in World Cup in Northampton when they stunned a star-studded Pakistan side by 62 runs. In spite of that shock defeat, Pakistan managed to reach the final in the 1999 edition but Bangladesh, then yet to become a Test nation, walked away from the tournament with their heads held high.

The two sides will face off once again, this time in Cardiff in a ICC World Cup warm-up match on Sunday. It will be first taste of cricketing action for Bangladesh in England before the showpiece event and they are coming off a high after a tri-series win over West Indies and Ireland.

There is not much separating the two sides when it comes to ODI ranking — Pakistan are 6th while Bangladesh are 7th currently. It is Pakistan though who are under pressure coming into this encounter.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s team were hammered 4-0 by England in the recent ODI series while Afghanistan stunned them by three wickets in the warm-up game on Friday. If it was their bowling which faltered against the Englishman, it was their batsmen who struggled against the effective Afghanistan spinners on the slowish Cardiff track.

Barring Babar Azam, most of the Pakistan batsmen struggled while their bowlers struggled to create any major impact on the Afghan batsmen. Experienced Wahab Riaz, returning to the Pakistan side, was the only one to create any impact with the ball.

Bangladesh top-order featuring Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are all in top form with the experience of Shakib al Hasan, world’s No. 1 all-rounder in the middle-order. Bangladesh will look to test out their pace bowling resources led by skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, the versatile Mustafizur Rahman and young Abu Jayed gave good account of themselves.

Last five ODIs

Pakistan:

NRLLLL

Lost the ODI series against England 4-0 with the first ODI getting washed out. They also lost the first warm-up game against Afghanistan but that was not an official List A match.

Bangladesh:

WNRWWW

They are coming off a dominant display to win the tri-series in Ireland with wins over both hosts and West Indies

Issues to fine tune

Pakistan

They need to get their batsmen to hit top gear as soon as possible. The bowling has failed to click recently which has forced them to go to back to the likes of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. Batsmen like Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul haq and Shoaib Malik need to back up Azam’s efforts consistently to post big enough totals for their bowlers to defend.

Bangladesh

They have usually relied on their spinners to do the trick for them in sub-continent conditions but this time around they need their pace bowlers to fire consistently. Paceman Rubel Hossain commented recently that will be a challenge for Bangladesh fast bowlers to pick wickets and restrict batsmen. The warm-up game will provide them opportunity to get their bowling plans sorted.

In-form players:

Pakistan

Babar Azam: The classy young batsman averages 51.67 in ODIs with 9 centuries in 64 ODIs till date. Azam has been in fine form with scores of 115 and 80 against England in the ODI before his century against Afghanistan on Friday. One of Pakistan’s most reliable performers over the last couple of years, Azam will need to carry his fine form throughout the World Cup for Pakistan to move up.

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar: Since his return to the Bangladesh line-up, the opener has been phenomenal in taking charge. He had three half-centuries in three innings in Ireland coming off the back of a double-century for his domestic side in a List-A game back in Bangladesh. Sarkar has maintained a strike-rate of over 100 and will be one of the major impact players for Bangladesh in this World Cup.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Soumya Sarkar​
cricket live scoreicc world cup 2019Live Cricket Scoremashrafe mortazapakistan vs bangladeshPakistan vs Bangladesh Livepakistan vs bangladesh live scoreSarfraz Ahmedshakib al hasan

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...