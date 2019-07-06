starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

PCB Website Hacked During Pakistan-Bangladesh Match

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 12:26 AM IST
PCB Website Hacked During Pakistan-Bangladesh Match

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s official website was the target of hackers during Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Bangladesh on Friday.

An image on the PCB website claimed it was hacked by a group called CrashRulers. The picture had a message on corruption and backed the Pakistan cricket team, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“To bring up the average five persons in your family, you do corruption. Corruption might lead to temporary happiness but kills the right of Pakistan’s awam (People). How you will show at judgement day? We’re onto you [sic],” the message said.

Corruption has been a major issue that has cropped up with the way the PCB is run, something the hackers reiterated in their post.

Pakistan’s run in the 2019 edition of the tournament came to an end after their match against Bangladesh, which they won by 94 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi starred for the Sarfaraz-led side, taking 6 wickets en route to what was a solid victory at Lord’s.

The win meant Pakistan finished the tournament with the same number of points as New Zealand (11) but the Black Caps made the top 4 due to a superior net run rate.

icc world cup 2019Off The Fieldpakistan vs bangladeshpcbpcb hackpcb site

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more