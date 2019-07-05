starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Rahim in Doubt, Pakistan Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Rahim in Doubt, Pakistan Unchanged

Asian rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in their final game of the ICC World Cup at Lord’s on Friday (July 5). Both sides will be going into the contest with a couple of injury doubts and possibly needing to make a change.

Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz injured his hand in their last game against Afghanistan. Riaz bravely came out to bat in spite of that injury and led his side to victory with all-rounder Imad Wasim for company.

After the game, the left-arm quick said that the injury was not serious enough for him to miss the game against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah remains an injury doubt for the game after failing to recover from a calf-muscle tear for the game against India. Former skipper and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim injured his elbow in the training session on the eve of the clash on Thursday.

Coach Steve Rhodes wasn’t clear about the extent of the injury at the pre-match press conference but was hopeful Rahim would be fit enough for the match.

If Rahim is ruled out, Liton Das might be asked to take up the gloves for the tie.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, and Liton Das.​

icc world cup 2019londonlord'sMushfiqur Rahimpakistan vs bangladeshPredicted Playing XIWahab Riaz

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more