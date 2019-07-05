Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Rahim in Doubt, Pakistan Unchanged

Asian rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in their final game of the ICC World Cup at Lord’s on Friday (July 5). Both sides will be going into the contest with a couple of injury doubts and possibly needing to make a change.
Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz injured his hand in their last game against Afghanistan. Riaz bravely came out to bat in spite of that injury and led his side to victory with all-rounder Imad Wasim for company.
After the game, the left-arm quick said that the injury was not serious enough for him to miss the game against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah remains an injury doubt for the game after failing to recover from a calf-muscle tear for the game against India. Former skipper and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim injured his elbow in the training session on the eve of the clash on Thursday.
Coach Steve Rhodes wasn’t clear about the extent of the injury at the pre-match press conference but was hopeful Rahim would be fit enough for the match.
If Rahim is ruled out, Liton Das might be asked to take up the gloves for the tie.
Pakistan Predicted XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim
Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, and Liton Das.
