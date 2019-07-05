starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: West Indies Defeat Cost Us Semi-final Berth - Sarfaraz

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 12:49 AM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: West Indies Defeat Cost Us Semi-final Berth - Sarfaraz

Pakistan would have needed nothing short of a miracle to beat Bangladesh according to the required parameters and make it to the final four of the ICC World Cup 2019 and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledged that the way they started the tournament was the problem.

Sarfaraz’s side were subjected to strong criticism after their defeat to India, which is also when they turned a corner.

“We played very good cricket in the last four matches, but unfortunately we couldn't qualify. Only the one match against West Indies cost us the whole tournament but the way the boys responded after the India match was honestly commendable,” a disappointed Sarfaraz reflected in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The way our batsmen - Imam, Babar, Haris, and the bowlers, as well, the way they have responded is extremely pleasing.”

At the scene of their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph, Pakistan’s selection policies were under the scanner from the word go.

“The way we started, our team combination was not great, but once Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail came in, I think we were a settled unit.”

The captain, like most, was mighty impressed by his 19-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose six wicket haul will earn him a place on the Lord’s honours boards.

“The way Shaheen has bowled in the last four matches has been very encouraging, particularly today against Bangladesh.”

The left arm speedster was on fire at Lord’s and put on quite a show with the ball and was rightly named Player of the Match.

“It is a special feeling for me, my family and Pakistan as well. This award is special and I want to dedicate this to my Abbu (Dad),” a beaming Afridi said after the match.

The youngster credited his teammates and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman for his performance at Lord’s. Shaheen finished the tournament with 16 wickets from five matches, the most wickets for any teenager in the tournament.

“Whenever the senior guys tell me to bowl a yorker, I try to bowl one. Their experience is very helpful for me. It was a slow wicket and we saw Mustafizur bowling a lot of cutters in the first innings and I tried to do the same.”

“The bowling coach Ajju bhai (Azhar Mahmood) was helping me in the nets and I'm happy with this performance,” Afridi signed off.

bangladeshicc world cup 2019pakistanpakistan vs bangladeshSarfaraz AhmedShaheen Afridi

Related stories

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza
Cricketnext Staff | July 5, 2019, 11:59 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza

PCB Website Hacked During Pakistan-Bangladesh Match
Cricketnext Staff | July 6, 2019, 12:26 AM IST

PCB Website Hacked During Pakistan-Bangladesh Match

WATCH | Time For Bangladesh to Look Beyond Mortaza as Captain: Badani
Cricketnext Staff | July 6, 2019, 12:22 AM IST

WATCH | Time For Bangladesh to Look Beyond Mortaza as Captain: Badani

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more