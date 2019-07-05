Pakistan vs Bangladesh: West Indies Defeat Cost Us Semi-final Berth - Sarfaraz

Pakistan would have needed nothing short of a miracle to beat Bangladesh according to the required parameters and make it to the final four of the ICC World Cup 2019 and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledged that the way they started the tournament was the problem.
Sarfaraz’s side were subjected to strong criticism after their defeat to India, which is also when they turned a corner.
“We played very good cricket in the last four matches, but unfortunately we couldn't qualify. Only the one match against West Indies cost us the whole tournament but the way the boys responded after the India match was honestly commendable,” a disappointed Sarfaraz reflected in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“The way our batsmen - Imam, Babar, Haris, and the bowlers, as well, the way they have responded is extremely pleasing.”
At the scene of their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph, Pakistan’s selection policies were under the scanner from the word go.
“The way we started, our team combination was not great, but once Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail came in, I think we were a settled unit.”
The captain, like most, was mighty impressed by his 19-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose six wicket haul will earn him a place on the Lord’s honours boards.
“The way Shaheen has bowled in the last four matches has been very encouraging, particularly today against Bangladesh.”
The left arm speedster was on fire at Lord’s and put on quite a show with the ball and was rightly named Player of the Match.
“It is a special feeling for me, my family and Pakistan as well. This award is special and I want to dedicate this to my Abbu (Dad),” a beaming Afridi said after the match.
The youngster credited his teammates and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman for his performance at Lord’s. Shaheen finished the tournament with 16 wickets from five matches, the most wickets for any teenager in the tournament.
“Whenever the senior guys tell me to bowl a yorker, I try to bowl one. Their experience is very helpful for me. It was a slow wicket and we saw Mustafizur bowling a lot of cutters in the first innings and I tried to do the same.”
“The bowling coach Ajju bhai (Azhar Mahmood) was helping me in the nets and I'm happy with this performance,” Afridi signed off.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: West Indies Defeat Cost Us Semi-final Berth - Sarfaraz
Cricketnext Staff | July 5, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
