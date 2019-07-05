Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza

Considered to be the Golden Generation, Bangladesh’s cricketers faltered and stumbled at crucial moments in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and were unable to make the semis, a target they had since losing in the quarter-finals against India four years ago.
For the likes of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, this is likely their last appearance at a World Cup, and the veteran pacer admitted that there would be difficult decisions for him to take.
“We have given our 100%, but sometimes we need luck, which has never been with us. I will go home and rethink on my career,” a dejected Mortaza said.
While Mortaza, whose career has been plagued with injuries and more than a few knee operations, he wasn’t at the peak of his powers, Shakib was and he took the tournament by storm.
The ace all-rounder finished with a tally of 606 runs, including two centuries and 11 wickets.
“We are extremely sorry that we couldn't lend a helping hand to Shakib who batted, bowled and fielded very well in every match in this tournament. In the last two games, Shakib batted very well, but we didn't get good partnerships in the middle and that let us down.”
Mortaza and Shakib might not be around in four years from now with the Tigers, but the captain has placed his hopes on the young shoulders of Mustafizur Rahman.
“Mustafizur was unplayable from the beginning of his career. He has struggled in the last two years with injuries, but since the Ireland series he has done well, and he is an asset for Bangladesh cricket.”
For Bangladesh, who will head back to the drawing board now, lack of partnerships or an out of form skipper weren’t the only problems, multiple lives for Babar Azam allowed him to get to 96 and that helped Imam-ul-Haq too who finished with 100 at Lord’s.
“In some important matches, the fielding has cost us a lot throughout the tournament. The bowling hasn't been up to the mark either, but the batting is a big positive.”
Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
3rd v 2ndBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings