starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Will Return Home & Think About my Career: Mortaza

Considered to be the Golden Generation, Bangladesh’s cricketers faltered and stumbled at crucial moments in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and were unable to make the semis, a target they had since losing in the quarter-finals against India four years ago.

For the likes of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, this is likely their last appearance at a World Cup, and the veteran pacer admitted that there would be difficult decisions for him to take.

“We have given our 100%, but sometimes we need luck, which has never been with us. I will go home and rethink on my career,” a dejected Mortaza said.

While Mortaza, whose career has been plagued with injuries and more than a few knee operations, he wasn’t at the peak of his powers, Shakib was and he took the tournament by storm.

The ace all-rounder finished with a tally of 606 runs, including two centuries and 11 wickets.

“We are extremely sorry that we couldn't lend a helping hand to Shakib who batted, bowled and fielded very well in every match in this tournament. In the last two games, Shakib batted very well, but we didn't get good partnerships in the middle and that let us down.”

Mortaza and Shakib might not be around in four years from now with the Tigers, but the captain has placed his hopes on the young shoulders of Mustafizur Rahman.

“Mustafizur was unplayable from the beginning of his career. He has struggled in the last two years with injuries, but since the Ireland series he has done well, and he is an asset for Bangladesh cricket.”

For Bangladesh, who will head back to the drawing board now, lack of partnerships or an out of form skipper weren’t the only problems, multiple lives for Babar Azam allowed him to get to 96 and that helped Imam-ul-Haq too who finished with 100 at Lord’s.

“In some important matches, the fielding has cost us a lot throughout the tournament. The bowling hasn't been up to the mark either, but the batting is a big positive.”

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikhicc world cup 2019mashrafe mortazapakistan vs bangladesh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more