LIVE SCORE Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 1, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test in Rawalpindi Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The start of the three-match series — England’s first in Pakistan since 2005 — hung in the balance on Wednesday after several members of the touring squad came down with a mystery virus.

Pakistan have handed first Test caps to pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali, spinner Zahid Mahmood, and batsman Saud Shakeel.

Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks, both batsmen, make their England debuts.

The remaining two Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

The first Test between Pakistan and England will start as scheduled in Rawalpindi on Thursday morning after the visitors said they can field a fit side despite a virus scare.

“The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has informed us that they are in a position to field an eleven and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said.

An ECB spokesman said Wednesday the virus was not Covid-19 related, with players experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Rawalpindi Test will be England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years after refusing to tour because of security concerns.

