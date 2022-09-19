Pakistan vs England 2022: Full Schedule, Squads And Live Streaming Details

The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for a historic tour. The Three Lions are touring Pakistan after 17 long years for a seven-match T20I series. Babar Azam and Co are coming into this series after a humiliating defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be looking to make amends and iron out all the issues in their team before the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rate will be under scrutiny in the all-important series. The 30-year-old has been criticised by several pundits for his questionable approach in the final of the Asia Cup. Skipper Babar Azam will be looking to get back in form by getting some runs under his belt.

Jos Buttler-led England will know that Pakistan are the favourites to win in these conditions. It is worth noting that several players of the England side have some experience of playing in Pakistan due to the PSL. The likes of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have played in the Pakistan Super League in the last few years.

Jos Buttler will not be available for the Karachi leg of the series and England will be led by Moeen Ali. T20 specialists like Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid will be key to England’s chances. Ahead of the 1st T20I in Karachi, here are all the details of the historic T20I series between Pakistan and England.

Full Schedule

Karachi leg of the series

1st T20I – September 20

2nd T20I – September 22

3rd T20I – September 23

4th T20I – September 25

Lahore leg of the series

5th T20I – September 28

6th T20I – September 30

7th T20I – October 2

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Luke Wood



Live Streaming Details: Pakistan vs England

All the matches will begin at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time). The T20I series between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Matches can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

