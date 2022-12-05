CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistan vs England 2022, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5, Rawalpindi PAK ENG Latest Updates Ball by Ball Commentary
1-MIN READ

Pakistan vs England 2022, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5, Rawalpindi PAK ENG Latest Updates Ball by Ball Commentary

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 10:20 IST

Rawalpindi

Pakistan batters in action against England on DAY 4.

PAK vs ENG 2022, 1st Test, Day 5 in Rawalpindi Live Updates: Follow all the live updates of Day 5 of Pakistan vs England 2022 1st Test in Rawalpindi

England grabbed a couple of quick wickets Sunday after setting Pakistan a daunting target of 343 for victory with one day to play in a high-scoring first Test at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (six) and skipper Babar Azam (four) in their second innings before Imam-ul-Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) ended day four at the crease on 80-2.

Earlier, Harry Brook struck a fiery 87 as England batted aggressively in their second innings before declaring at 264-7.

Debutant spinner Will Jacks took a career-best 6-161 as England finally dismissed Pakistan for 579 in response to their mammoth first innings score of 657.

Seeking ten Pakistan wickets in a maximum 130 overs, England showed their intent early and Ollie Robinson soon bounced out opener Shafique — who scored a century in the first innings.

In the same over he struck Azhar Ali with a sharp, rising delivery, forcing him to retire with an injured finger.

Then Stokes got the prized wicket of Pakistan skipper Azam by forcing an edge off a rising delivery that landed safely in keeper Ollie Pope’s hands — shocking the holiday crowd of 14,200.

But Haq — who also scored a century in the first innings — steadied the ship with Shakeel with a 55-run third-wicket stand.

England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood said the match was “well balanced".

“We’re confident we can do it. The boys have shown that they’ll come up with different plans and different ways to try to get there," he said.

“If Pakistan knock off the runs, they deserve to win."

Pakistan’s Agha Salman also put forward a positive mindset.

“Our aim is to win the match, no matter how the pitch plays," he said.

The second session belonged to England, who added 218 runs before declaring when Brook was bowled in Naseem Shah’s last over before tea.

